« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 151 152 153 154 155 [156]   Go Down

Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 468723 times)

Offline Alvador

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 81
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6200 on: Yesterday at 12:40:48 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on October 20, 2024, 01:54:53 pm
The level of hate directed at Trump became counter productive to the Democrats a long time ago, its just Democrats talking to themselves. Big claims require big evidence, unfortunately they shot too high and busted their own credibility and instead of damaging Trump they've actually increased the chances of him winning.

They've never understood that anybody who is undecided doesn't believe all this Trump is the next Hitler, if they did they wouldn't be undecided in the first place.

Lol. I'm sure Republicans would love this approach that Democrats should just play nice, never criticise Trump and his destructive policies, never call out his fascist behavior and allow his propaganda/lies to flourish unanswered.

Funny how it's always Democrats who should do that and "win people over" whilst Trump threatening dictatorship, civil war, race riots, prosecutions of his rivals, calling half of America scumbags, insulting Jews, insulting veterans etc. is just normal stuff. Its the "forgotten Trump voter in a red state diner" in 2016 nonsense all over again, "Democrats elites insulted me so I'm voting for billionaire".. pushed as some universal truth.

Seems to be a bullshit right wing gaslighting tactic that criticising us and pointing out our terrible flaws is actually bad and makes us more popular (apparently) so please stop exposing us.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:23:57 pm by Alvador »
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,325
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6201 on: Yesterday at 01:06:14 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:27:46 am
Listening to Rory Stewart from 'The Rest Is Politics' on the radio in Sydney today. He's suggesting the polls are all wrong as the polling companies are too afraid to get things wrong yet again. He reckons Kamala will walk it.
Last week Alex Andreou said something interesting about the polling.
He said there's many types, some of which are of a poor quality source but they are often all lumped together. Plus the Repugs are doing lots of poll 'dumps' which further obscures the reliability. Also factor in who actually engages in the polls.

I don't think Kamala will walk it but I've always thought she's a bit further ahead than generally proclaimed. Obviously the crazy thing is that we're still talking about a tight race when in a normal world Trump should be scoring at 20-30 fucking % or even less.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,378
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6202 on: Yesterday at 02:02:17 pm »
I worry about polls that are too close, for obvious reasons, I also worry about predictions that Harris will win because I want people to be scared that Trump might win and make sure they vote for that reason.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,785
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6203 on: Yesterday at 02:06:14 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:02:17 pm
I worry about polls that are too close, for obvious reasons, I also worry about predictions that Harris will win because I want people to be scared that Trump might win and make sure they vote for that reason.
Its grim. Trump might win at a canter now..

How fucked up that we have to ensure 4 more years of this piece of race baiting hakf witted  shit
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6204 on: Yesterday at 02:08:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:06:14 pm
Its grim. Trump might win at a canter now..

How fucked up that we have to ensure 4 more years of this piece of race baiting hakf witted  shit
by "grim" I assume you mean "bowel-churning terrifying".
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,251
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6205 on: Yesterday at 02:11:04 pm »
Is there any point to polling outside of the swing states?
These very much seem to decide the election. 
And from what I see (and it's an opinion formed only from reading this thread), whoever takes PA is 80% likely to take the election.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,308
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6206 on: Yesterday at 02:34:33 pm »
For national polling, there is some for historical trending purposes, specific questions they ask, and getting a sense of the overall mood of the country and a large swath of voters for cross-tabs and such.  You're right that it's not overly predictive since the swing states matter more, but polling services will do it for data and news purposes.

Swing state polling can be a bit hit or miss too.  It depends a lot also on the polling methodology, frequency, the target (likely vs. registered voters), and the question itself (some polls have 3rd party candidates listed, some have undecided option, etc).  So you'd really have to follow a specific poll over a long period of time to get trending, which gets difficult for specific states.  A poll of likely voters with RFK on the ballot with Harris +1 on 9/28 and a separate poll of registered voters with undecided as an option without RFK and Trump +1 on 10/14 aren't really very comparable from a trend perspective, which makes this more difficult, particularly with margin of error factored in.

538 and Nate Silver (now on his own) aggregate polling, accounting for bias, weighting based on pollster rating, and other factors, so generally it sifts through the noise for us (so we don't have to dumpster dive for the backup PDF for the Siena College-NYT poll over the last several months haha), but it's only as good as the information it receives.

Polling is difficult, and it often drives narratives.

I think in 2016, there was some polls in swing states that were things like Hillary 46%, Trump 41%.  It looked relatively safe from a news headline perspective:  "Hillary still leads by 5 in x state."  But it wasn't, because looking into the poll, there were a bunch of third-party and undecideds.  On actual election day (possibly fueled by the Comey stuff), a bunch of the undecideds went for Trump.

So it can even work something like this (a hypothetical):  46-41 was actually more like 45-42.  7% said they'd vote third-party but that was bluster.  Only 4% went to a third party.  The remaining 9% of undecideds were split 6.1% Trump and 2.9% Hillary.  That gets us a 48.1-47.9 Trump win.  Everyone was shouting "the polls were wrong," but they really weren't.  The news headline might be "Hillary is up 5," but the actual data is "Hillary has 46% of likely voters, Trump has 41% of likely voters, Gary Johnson has 7% of likely voters, and 6% of voters are undecided, with a 3% margin of error."  The latter isn't exactly headline-catching, nor is it conclusion-driven.  Unfortunately, the public is like senior management at a company.  They want the conclusion, not the details/methodology.  News orgs get clicks from catchy headlines, not from detailed excel-like data dumps.

I think at this point it's close enough that it will come down to the type of turnout we'll get and if there is any late-breaking "October Surprise" (like the Comey Hillary thing).  Daily swings aren't really enough to call it, especially as swing state polling seems to be barren at times.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,684
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6207 on: Yesterday at 02:44:40 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:43:38 am
Correct, voting is mandatory in Australia, and I wouldn't change that for a second, especially in this era of toxic post-truth populism. Australia has a reputation for being a little behind the times on progressive attitudes, but in recent times we're tree-hugging hippies compared to the rubbish going on elsewhere. Compulsory voting, combined with preference-based ballots, keeps the crazies at bay. We also have laws governing donations, campaign spending & duration etc, similar to the UK, which stops it becoming an eternal cycle of gargantuan fund-raising like they have in the US. The one criticism I have is that political campaigns are exempt from truth in advertising laws, which is a complete joke and has tarnished recent elections and referendums to a degree.

"Preference based", is that alternative ballots where you can choose option A then a B option in an automatic run off? Or something else?

What is the penalty if you don't vote in Australia?
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,361
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6208 on: Yesterday at 04:18:22 pm »
Joe Walsh (the rocker) suggested a $25 fine for not voting and $100 tax deduction if you do.

I'd do the latter.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,867
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6209 on: Yesterday at 09:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 02:44:40 pm
"Preference based", is that alternative ballots where you can choose option A then a B option in an automatic run off? Or something else?

What is the penalty if you don't vote in Australia?

The House of Reps is a process of elimination where when your favoured candidate gets knocked out, your next favourite gets your vote, continuing until there is an absolute majority.

e.g. form has 8 names, you number from 1 (favourite) to 8 (worst). Let's say you put PotSmokers Alliance 1st, Greens 2nd, Labor 3rd,... , Tories 7th, Nazis 8th.

First round: Nazis poll lowest number of 1st choices and are eliminated, no effect on your vote
Second round: PotSmokers poll lowest and are eliminated. Since your 1st choice is out, your 2nd choice is now your "vote".
That continues until one candidate has an absolute majority inclusive of transferred preferences. In close races this often turns out to be two candidates left standing,  Labor and Tories, with everybody's vote having transferred to one or the other. So it's important where you rank the "realistic" options. That's why you'll see volunteers handing out "how to vote" cards to ensure the favored tactical preference flow.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,684
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6210 on: Yesterday at 10:26:28 pm »
Thanks GreatEx for the clear explanation and taking the time to write it out. I think that is the future of elections around the world.


Trudeau promised something similar in Canada while running in the election. Then decided cynically that he wouldn't once he was PM with a majority.


I understand how Australia's system must create bigger tent governing parties that cater to the centre and not their bases only. But does that system allow for smaller parties to organize support and grow since people get to express their desire with the 1st choice and then be pragmatic with their 2nd?



Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,867
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6211 on: Yesterday at 11:21:44 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 10:26:28 pm
.
I understand how Australia's system must create bigger tent governing parties that cater to the centre and not their bases only. But does that system allow for smaller parties to organize support and grow since people get to express their desire with the 1st choice and then be pragmatic with their 2nd?

I believe there is a federal funding award linked to number of first preferences won, but I'm not sure of the details.

You've recognised that the system tends to perpetuate dominance of the two big centrist parties, but that's arguably a feature not a bug. Say you have a Trumpist candidate - which we have, but he didn't have the je ne sais quoi to pull it off - who manages to clinch a 40% primary vote while Labor  and Liberals (Tories) get 30% each. At first glance the Trumpist deserves to win. But if the 60% all put the Trumpist last, behind even the Alien Sexpot Party, then that sheer loathing from the majority has to count for something. And this system does empower third parties - it annoys me that a vote for Jill Stein is considered a vote for Trump, people should be able to vote green without coming at the cost of enabling a fascist.

As it happens, the last election saw a significant number of seats lost by the Liberals to a new, loose coalition of "teal" independents who combine pro-business economic policy (blue) with proactive climate action (green). This was a clear message from traditional Liberal suburban electorates that the party's recent climate denialist populism would cost them dearly.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,483
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6212 on: Yesterday at 11:32:16 pm »
Id like to see polling days become a holiday in the UK where you get a day off or a day lieu if you have a voting receipt. That way its more of a carrot than a stick approach.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6213 on: Today at 12:27:07 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:21:44 pm
As it happens, the last election saw a significant number of seats lost by the Liberals to a new, loose coalition of "teal" independents who combine pro-business economic policy (blue) with proactive climate action (green). This was a clear message from traditional Liberal suburban electorates that the party's recent climate denialist populism would cost them dearly.

The interesting thing worth noting for those outside Australia is that these real independents are ALL female. Theyve wiped out long held Liberal (Conservative) seats because the party is far too old white Australian male. Not just in choice of candidates but in their policies.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6214 on: Today at 12:31:54 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:32:16 pm
Id like to see polling days become a holiday in the UK where you get a day off or a day lieu if you have a voting receipt. That way its more of a carrot than a stick approach.

The reward for voting in any election is the opportunity to buy a democracy sausage from the local polling station, i.e., public school. Nothing better then the feeling of indigestion you get from casting your vote.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,210
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6215 on: Today at 12:39:04 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:32:16 pm
Id like to see polling days become a holiday in the UK where you get a day off or a day lieu if you have a voting receipt. That way its more of a carrot than a stick approach.

Mitch McConnell (the true architect of all of the Republican fuckery of the last 10 years) called an election day holiday a "Democrat power grab." The right doesn't even try to hide the fact that the more people vote, the less chance they have of winning. We'll never get anything that makes it more likely for people to vote in this country.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6216 on: Today at 12:39:19 am »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 10:26:28 pm
Thanks GreatEx for the clear explanation and taking the time to write it out. I think that is the future of elections around the world.


Trudeau promised something similar in Canada while running in the election. Then decided cynically that he wouldn't once he was PM with a majority.


I understand how Australia's system must create bigger tent governing parties that cater to the centre and not their bases only. But does that system allow for smaller parties to organize support and grow since people get to express their desire with the 1st choice and then be pragmatic with their 2nd?

Was this before or after he got caught doing blackface on multiple occasions (with my favorite journalist question when he couldn't say how many times he did it being "Can you say how many times by the closest division of 5?")
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,684
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6217 on: Today at 01:43:07 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:21:44 pm
I believe there is a federal funding award linked to number of first preferences won, but I'm not sure of the details.

You've recognised that the system tends to perpetuate dominance of the two big centrist parties, but that's arguably a feature not a bug. Say you have a Trumpist candidate - which we have, but he didn't have the je ne sais quoi to pull it off - who manages to clinch a 40% primary vote while Labor  and Liberals (Tories) get 30% each. At first glance the Trumpist deserves to win. But if the 60% all put the Trumpist last, behind even the Alien Sexpot Party, then that sheer loathing from the majority has to count for something. And this system does empower third parties - it annoys me that a vote for Jill Stein is considered a vote for Trump, people should be able to vote green without coming at the cost of enabling a fascist.

As it happens, the last election saw a significant number of seats lost by the Liberals to a new, loose coalition of "teal" independents who combine pro-business economic policy (blue) with proactive climate action (green). This was a clear message from traditional Liberal suburban electorates that the party's recent climate denialist populism would cost them dearly.

That system is very interesting. Sure a couple of big 'governing parties' are favoured, but they have to have a wider appeal than their base at least and tend towards moderation.

The US system, despite being one of the oldest democracies, is horribly less than ideal. It seems crazy that a national election is actually 50 elections and conducted according to state/county regulations/norms/laws with a first past the post winner takes all in each state. So the Dems consistently win the majority of the vote, but can lose. Talk about 'taxation without representation'....

Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock
Pages: 1 ... 151 152 153 154 155 [156]   Go Up
« previous next »
 