For national polling, there is some for historical trending purposes, specific questions they ask, and getting a sense of the overall mood of the country and a large swath of voters for cross-tabs and such. You're right that it's not overly predictive since the swing states matter more, but polling services will do it for data and news purposes.



Swing state polling can be a bit hit or miss too. It depends a lot also on the polling methodology, frequency, the target (likely vs. registered voters), and the question itself (some polls have 3rd party candidates listed, some have undecided option, etc). So you'd really have to follow a specific poll over a long period of time to get trending, which gets difficult for specific states. A poll of likely voters with RFK on the ballot with Harris +1 on 9/28 and a separate poll of registered voters with undecided as an option without RFK and Trump +1 on 10/14 aren't really very comparable from a trend perspective, which makes this more difficult, particularly with margin of error factored in.



538 and Nate Silver (now on his own) aggregate polling, accounting for bias, weighting based on pollster rating, and other factors, so generally it sifts through the noise for us (so we don't have to dumpster dive for the backup PDF for the Siena College-NYT poll over the last several months haha), but it's only as good as the information it receives.



Polling is difficult, and it often drives narratives.



I think in 2016, there was some polls in swing states that were things like Hillary 46%, Trump 41%. It looked relatively safe from a news headline perspective: "Hillary still leads by 5 in x state." But it wasn't, because looking into the poll, there were a bunch of third-party and undecideds. On actual election day (possibly fueled by the Comey stuff), a bunch of the undecideds went for Trump.



So it can even work something like this (a hypothetical): 46-41 was actually more like 45-42. 7% said they'd vote third-party but that was bluster. Only 4% went to a third party. The remaining 9% of undecideds were split 6.1% Trump and 2.9% Hillary. That gets us a 48.1-47.9 Trump win. Everyone was shouting "the polls were wrong," but they really weren't. The news headline might be "Hillary is up 5," but the actual data is "Hillary has 46% of likely voters, Trump has 41% of likely voters, Gary Johnson has 7% of likely voters, and 6% of voters are undecided, with a 3% margin of error." The latter isn't exactly headline-catching, nor is it conclusion-driven. Unfortunately, the public is like senior management at a company. They want the conclusion, not the details/methodology. News orgs get clicks from catchy headlines, not from detailed excel-like data dumps.



I think at this point it's close enough that it will come down to the type of turnout we'll get and if there is any late-breaking "October Surprise" (like the Comey Hillary thing). Daily swings aren't really enough to call it, especially as swing state polling seems to be barren at times.