Vote Harris-Walz

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6160 on: Yesterday at 11:57:15 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 10:25:48 pm
Your posts come across as condescending.  You seem to have created a  reality where people are massively enamoured with her. Almost like the Trump cult.
The actual reality is that people are enamoured with the thought/hope that she might beat the fascist, rapist crook.  By comparison she's an amazing human being.
100% correct.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6161 on: Today at 12:11:02 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:35:29 pm
I think the counter-argument is equally as strong, if not stronger - polls showing the R's ahead motivates Dems to vote.

Agree.

Looks like the election bookmaker is Peter Thiel and 4 betters have bet 30 million on Trump in the last couple of weeks. So much for that bit of BS too.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6162 on: Today at 12:14:00 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 09:39:27 pm

She's not a parasite.

Vote for her.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6163 on: Today at 12:15:12 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 08:20:51 pm
Interesting. the money may be piling on Trump to win but the real betting info comes from the swing states betting.
I took 7/4 for Pennsylvania a few months back, price crashed to less than 4/5 but now looks a toss up. I still think it will go to Harris.
Arizona has shortened for Trump but I didn't expect Harris to win this state so no surprise. same with Florida.
Michigan is a toss up.
Wisconsin is a toss up.
Am a bit suspicious of the Georgia betting as Trumps price has shortened but no certainty.
I would put Trump at slight favourite based on the Swing state betting but I think the democrats will go all out to get voters out on the day. I wouldn't be backing Trump thinking the smart moneys on.


Why would state-level betting be any less corrupt? Peter Thiel owns that too, no?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6164 on: Today at 12:20:54 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 01:17:47 am
Appreciate the confidence in me, but I'm not so confident on a guess!  ;D

I still lean Harris.  Trump's unfavorability has gone down (538), and his polling has improved slightly, but 1) Harris still holds a slight advantage in key swing states (PA especially), and 2) I'm still not sure those who are warming to Trump will actually vote for him (lower propensity).

Entirely possible Trump overperforms in Dem strongholds like NY and CA and shore ups margins in FL, TX, OH, etc, but that could net him nothing.  Trump may be able to nab AZ, NV, and GA, but he's had to fight in NC (thanks to the awful GOP governor candidate), and Harris is still strong in the Midwest backgrounds.  Harris' path seems more viable at the moment, but just barely.

Thanks.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6165 on: Today at 12:31:23 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 11:53:44 pm
;D

If you like him so much, why don't you marry him?  ;)
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6166 on: Today at 12:40:23 am »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 12:15:12 am
Why would state-level betting be any less corrupt? Peter Thiel owns that too, no?
Am not saying the state betting is corrupt.  backing Trump to win is a general opinion but the State betting gives us a breakdown on what hurdles Trump has to overcome to win.  it gives us a more info to judge whether Trump deserves to be favourite to win.
We had a similar situation in the UK at the last election, many thought the Reform party would win a lot of seats, some even thought they had a chance of becoming the main opposition party, the bookies gave low odds for it to happen, that was just a general opinion. the actually constituency betting gave us far more detailed reliable info to show Reform wouldn't win that many seats.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6167 on: Today at 02:45:19 am »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 10:25:48 pm
The actual reality is that people are enamoured with the thought/hope that she might beat the fascist, rapist crook.  By comparison she's an amazing human being.

Pretty much. In all honesty, I think she would be a pretty ineffectual president, and if she wins I will not be looking forward to the next four years at all. I just gave myself 10 seconds to think of as many people as possible whom I'd rather have in the White House, and I made it to seven.

But she isn't planning to dismantle the structure of our government, blow up all of our foreign relations, and deliberately inflict suffering on millions of people. I mean, if your choices are Ceausescu and Nicola Murray from The Thick of It, you're going to go with Nicola Murray every time. And Harris is plenty more competent than that, anyway.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6168 on: Today at 03:16:56 am »
Agreed. I'd settle for her being a mediocre president like they sung about on The Simpsons,  and for the Rs to win in 2028 with a conventional candidate. Obviously the hope is that she exceeds expectation and helps set the world back on a sane path. For now, the focus should be arresting the global descent into the lowest form of right-wing anger politics.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6169 on: Today at 05:30:18 am »
Trump Suggests Abraham Lincoln Shouldve Let the South Keep a Little Slavery



https://www.vanityfair.com/news/story/trump-suggests-abraham-lincoln-shouldve-let-the-south-keep-a-little-slavery
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6170 on: Today at 10:06:29 am »
Quote from: John C on October 16, 2024, 10:29:36 pm
Those three and many more anchors & comedians (like Cobert & Kimmell) are doing the best they can to highlight that Donald Trump is unfit to stand for any sort of office.
I hope they all ram it home for the next few weeks :)

Ram what home though John? That he's unfit for office? That he's a sexual pest with a criminal record? That he's a fascist insurrectionist? You don't think that stuff has been rammed hard enough over the last few years? You don't think they've flogged that horse to death by now? Is it that you think sections of the American electorate haven't been paying attention? And therefore run the risk of voting for him if it's not rammed home to them even further? I'm just curious, what's the line of thinking here? What point do you think all that makes and to whom is it being made exactly? 

Quote from: Hazell on October 16, 2024, 10:37:28 pm
Yeah, I'd add John Oliver to that list as well. Hope they go into overdrive now.

Here's the thing though mate, all of Oliver/Colbert/Kimmell/Meyers/Noah/Stewart/Maher/Bee et al have been in overdrive since 2015. So too have Maddow/O'Donnell/Hayes/Scarborough et al and pretty much every other prime time news anchor who falls under the umbrella of left wing media. Throw SNL and comedy central into that and I think it's fair to say that we've been force fed so much anti-Trump rhetoric over the last decade (both journalistically and comedically) that we don't actually know where the fuck the line is anymore. The very fact that you're calling for further "overdrive" kind of proves that

I'm not being facetious here, but at this stage of the game there's really only 2 reasons why anyone would call for more anti-Trump soap-boxing. It's either because you think the American electorate has sleep-walked through the last 8 years, or because you just flat out have an unhealthy obsession with all things Donald Trump. Please, no more! Foe the love of god can we not agree that it's time to change the fucking record now?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6171 on: Today at 10:39:38 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:06:29 am
Foe the love of god can we not agree that it's time to change the fucking record now?


Not until we change the Trump record.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6172 on: Today at 10:40:32 am »
We just have differing view points Billy mate.
There's just a matter of days to convince even just a few people not to vote for Trump and every opportunity must be taken to perhaps draw that line.

I'm not sure what the alternative is?

Nonetheless, it needn't be an obsession to thoroughly enjoy the comedy value that the above provide. Trumps buffoonery is both hilarious and depressing, I'll give you that mate.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6173 on: Today at 11:32:52 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 05:30:18 am
Trump Suggests Abraham Lincoln Shouldve Let the South Keep a Little Slavery



https://www.vanityfair.com/news/story/trump-suggests-abraham-lincoln-shouldve-let-the-south-keep-a-little-slavery

That sort of happened with the end of Reconstruction laws and Jim Crow laws etc. 
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6174 on: Today at 11:35:37 am »
Seeing the masses glorying in their ignorance is never a pretty sight, regardless of what country it is.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6175 on: Today at 01:12:21 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:06:29 am
Here's the thing though mate, all of Oliver/Colbert/Kimmell/Meyers/Noah/Stewart/Maher/Bee et al have been in overdrive since 2015. So too have Maddow/O'Donnell/Hayes/Scarborough et al and pretty much every other prime time news anchor who falls under the umbrella of left wing media. Throw SNL and comedy central into that and I think it's fair to say that we've been force fed so much anti-Trump rhetoric over the last decade (both journalistically and comedically) that we don't actually know where the fuck the line is anymore. The very fact that you're calling for further "overdrive" kind of proves that

I'm not being facetious here, but at this stage of the game there's really only 2 reasons why anyone would call for more anti-Trump soap-boxing. It's either because you think the American electorate has sleep-walked through the last 8 years, or because you just flat out have an unhealthy obsession with all things Donald Trump. Please, no more! Foe the love of god can we not agree that it's time to change the fucking record now?

But no one's force feeding it though? They're on TV and Youtube that no one has to watch if they don't want to. And they're not presenting the news either, they're comedians who have particular viewpoints. I think they present those using actual evidence and in an interesting and entertaining way which is why I watch them. Not sure if you saw it but John Oliver did piece on the upcoming election and articulated the potential issues that could arise ofter November 5th. It certainly wasn't 30 minutes of making jokes about Trump.

And right now is the exactly the right time to talk about Trump and the things he's doing. They're not going on about 2016 but are talking about what's happing right now, as Trump and Harris are both appearing publicly virtually every day, trying to get people to vote for them. Right now is exactly the right time talk about what they're saying and doing, and yes make jokes (they are comedians after all). You might think there's nothing new to say about Trump but what's the alternative, ignore him and not talk about him a few weeks from the election? That's much worse.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6176 on: Today at 01:20:43 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:06:29 am
Ram what home though John? That he's unfit for office? That he's a sexual pest with a criminal record? That he's a fascist insurrectionist? You don't think that stuff has been rammed hard enough over the last few years? You don't think they've flogged that horse to death by now? Is it that you think sections of the American electorate haven't been paying attention? And therefore run the risk of voting for him if it's not rammed home to them even further? I'm just curious, what's the line of thinking here? What point do you think all that makes and to whom is it being made exactly? 

Here's the thing though mate, all of Oliver/Colbert/Kimmell/Meyers/Noah/Stewart/Maher/Bee et al have been in overdrive since 2015. So too have Maddow/O'Donnell/Hayes/Scarborough et al and pretty much every other prime time news anchor who falls under the umbrella of left wing media. Throw SNL and comedy central into that and I think it's fair to say that we've been force fed so much anti-Trump rhetoric over the last decade (both journalistically and comedically) that we don't actually know where the fuck the line is anymore. The very fact that you're calling for further "overdrive" kind of proves that

I'm not being facetious here, but at this stage of the game there's really only 2 reasons why anyone would call for more anti-Trump soap-boxing. It's either because you think the American electorate has sleep-walked through the last 8 years, or because you just flat out have an unhealthy obsession with all things Donald Trump. Please, no more! Foe the love of god can we not agree that it's time to change the fucking record now?
absolutely not. 

shame if you think it's boring (I'm sick of hearing his name as well) but until he fucks off, why back off the ridicule? 

when we're told every damn day that there are - God help us - still "undecideds" .... never stop!
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6177 on: Today at 02:16:57 pm »
The Washington Post
Obama uses withering mockery in Arizona as he questions Trumps competence
© Cassidy Araiza for The Washington Post

TUCSON  Former president Barack Obama further sharpened his criticism of Donald Trump at a rally Friday, casting the Republican nominee as a huckster who lacks the mental fitness to lead the nation, leaning into a strategy of withering mockery as he hits the campaign trail in support of Vice President Kamala Harris.

With just over two weeks until Election Day, Obama spoke to a crowd the Harris campaign estimated at 7,000 people, who packed onto the turf field inside the University of Arizonas football practice facility the night before the schools hotly anticipated homecoming game. The Tucson rally was Obamas first stop in a six-day, five-state whirlwind tour of the elections fiercest battlegrounds.

The speaking spree underscores Obamas evolving role in the presidential campaigns waning days: from Harriss trusted behind-the scenes sounding board and fundraising powerhouse, to a visible and vocal presence on the trail itself.

In his recent remarks  including Fridays  Obama has assumed a distinct tone that few others could pull off, leaning on his experience, credibility and popularity, speaking in increasingly direct terms as he criticizes Trump and exhorts fellow Democrats.

You would be worried if your grandpa was acting like this, Obama said of Trumps bizarre town hall appearance this week in which he stopped taking questions and instead swayed to music onstage for more than half an hour. Tucson, we do not need to see what an older, loonier Donald Trump looks like with no guardrails.

The speech continued Obamas tactic of needling Trump where hes most sensitive, an apparent effort to get under the Republican nominees skin and throw him off message. Obamas prime-time address at the Democratic National Convention in August, for instance, was memorable for a suggestive barb about Trumps obsession with crowd sizes.

In Arizona, Obama continued to workshop his critiques of Trump, sometimes assuming the tone of a stand-up comedian as he riffed on the Republican former presidents mental fitness and penchant for selling self-branded wares.

When he's not complaining, he's trying to sell you stuff, Obama said, grinning as the crowd laughed. This is my favorite: Hes got the Trump Bible  wants you to buy the word of God, Donald Trump edition.

Then Obama walked the crowd up to his real punchline: The Bibles, he noted, were printed in China.

So, Mr. Tough Guy on China, except when he can make a few bucks hawking his Trump edition Bibles, Obama said. You cant make this stuff up.

Attendees embraced Obamas new tone, with some saying it was refreshing to hear their side criticize Trump in a more direct, personal way.

Im enjoying that, said Barbara Mosley, a retired teacher and Arizona native. When he was president, he kind of held back, and you could tell. To me, I was like, Why dont you just spit it out? So Im happy hes doing that now.

But Obama has also had some blunt words for voters, and he has caught some criticism for it. In Pittsburgh last week, Obama made headlines when he admonished Black men who were hesitant to vote for Harris because they just arent feeling the idea of having a woman as president.

For Marco Ruiz, a retired Tucson school administrator, the comments didnt sit right. They felt too scolding, he said.

I think his intent is always good, but I dont really approve of that approach, he said.

But his wife, Thelma Ruiz, had a different take: Tough but fair.

If its going to get people off their couch, I think its great. I think they need it, she said.

Before the Friday rally, Obama and Rep. Ruben Gallego, a Democrat who is running for U.S. Senate, met with a small group of male Latino voters, encouraging them to support Harris, who is trailing Trump in Arizona among young and middle-aged Latino men, according to a recent poll from USA Today and Suffolk University.

The meeting was private, and at the rally Obama opted for a more generalized and moderate version of the reproach, addressing any man who sees strength in Trumps bullying and putting people down.

I am here to tell you thats not what real strength is, Obama said, as he urged Arizonans to vote early.

The race in the state has tightened significantly since President Joe Biden dropped out in July, and The Washington Posts polling average now shows Trump hanging onto a razor-thin lead. Biden won Arizona narrowly in 2020 and in 2022, a slate of Democrats prevailed in the contests for the states top offices.

This year, in addition to reprising its role as a key swing state, Arizona could also prove decisive in the battle for control of Congress. Gallego is running for Senate against Republican Kari Lake, who lost her gubernatorial bid two years ago, and there are several consequential House races throughout the state.

Voters also will decide whether to enshrine the right to an abortion in the states constitution, and Democrats hope that the issue will energize one of the countrys most purple electorates. Speaker after speaker at the Friday rally invoked reproductive rights and stressed that this year could be a historically close election.

The issue of abortion access is very much on the ballot, Kirsten Engel, a Democrat who is running to represent Arizonas 6th Congressional District, said in an interview before the rally. That is what Im hearing at the doors Im knocking on, women being very upset at their freedoms being taken away from them.

The race for the southeast Arizona district  a rematch of 2022  is especially competitive. This is a battleground district in a battleground state, Engel said.

Obama is the latest high-profile Democrat to visit Arizona, as the party puts on a full-court press with fewer than 20 days left in the race. Harris has stopped by twice in the past month, vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz was here last week and former president Bill Clinton  the last Democrat until Biden to win the state  is scheduled to visit Wednesday.

Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, have likewise made recent trips to the state and Vance is scheduled to return next week.

After Arizona, Obama is heading to Las Vegas on Saturday; Detroit and Madison, Wis., on Tuesday; and to Georgia on Thursday, where hell make his first joint appearance with Harris in a yet-to-be-announced city.

The two have been allies and friends for 20 years. In his August convention speech, Obama explicitly cast Harris as the successor in his political movement, saying then: Now the torch has been passed.

In 2008, Harris  then the district attorney in San Francisco  traveled to Iowa to knock on doors for Obama ahead of the states caucuses. Obama has been eager to return the favor.

His former aides have previously told The Post that he is relishing the rallies, which give him the chance to speak freely and act as an outlet for the anxiety he feels about the prospect of another Trump presidency.

On Friday, he appeared to be having fun. After some customary college football talk  Don't bet against the Wildcats tomorrow, he said  Obama paused to clear his throat.

You guys have to forgive me, because lets face it, Im a little out of practice, he said with a smile. But thats okay, because what I have to say is going to make so much sense that even if Im coughing a little bit, youre still going to catch what Im saying here.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/obama-uses-withering-mockery-in-arizona-as-he-questions-trump-s-competence/ar-AA1sxhoj?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=62d66944532848709ea50d2df1048dba&ei=17
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6178 on: Today at 06:08:59 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 03:11:03 am
Ya, vibes is not new. W was the guy 'you wanted to have a beer with'. He won over Gore with his 8 years being VP during the economically surging 90s.

Did he actually win over Gore, though? Dubya got 500k less votes than Gore, and only for a clerk who fucked up voting procedures in Florida with her butterfly ballot, Gore would have been president. It led to 19,000 spoiled votes by people accidentally over-voting (compared to the previous record of 3000) and Pat Buchanan ended up getting, they believe, around 3000 of Gore's votes. Studies have shown this one single, monumental act of clerical stupidity gave us W.

That's before we talk about the huge swathes for black voters who were wrongly disenfranchised and Katherine Harris's malignant attempts to swing the election for W. 

Trump talks about elections being stolen, this is what it actually looks like.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6179 on: Today at 06:34:10 pm »
Begs the question: How would Gore have dealt with Iran and Iraq.

Imagine the possibilities without Cheney, Rumsfeld and 9/11.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6180 on: Today at 08:07:07 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 06:34:10 pm
Begs the question: How would Gore have dealt with Iran and Iraq.

Imagine the possibilities without Cheney, Rumsfeld and 9/11.

For better or worse, we'd be living in a different world had Gore gotten in. I imagine he might've done more for the environment. He didn't seem overly hawkish, but I imagine there would've been some retaliation for 9/11 (if it still happened).  They'd probably not have gone in on Iraq. Obama would probably not have risen so quickly - W's unpopularity among the left helped with that. W to Obama felt like the moment when hyperbolic partisanship started taking a hold. 
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6181 on: Today at 08:10:45 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 06:08:59 pm
Did he actually win over Gore, though? Dubya got 500k less votes than Gore, and only for a clerk who fucked up voting procedures in Florida with her butterfly ballot, Gore would have been president. It led to 19,000 spoiled votes by people accidentally over-voting (compared to the previous record of 3000) and Pat Buchanan ended up getting, they believe, around 3000 of Gore's votes. Studies have shown this one single, monumental act of clerical stupidity gave us W.

That's before we talk about the huge swathes for black voters who were wrongly disenfranchised and Katherine Harris's malignant attempts to swing the election for W. 

Trump talks about elections being stolen, this is what it actually looks like.

True. But why was it close? Clinton's out-going ratings were very high. The 90s tech boom had and was happening. Gore could not get any labels from being with Clinton as he was squeeky clean. And he was a super centrist southerner.

But he got into a position where he could get beat by W and his 'strategery'.

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6182 on: Today at 08:19:39 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:07:07 pm
For better or worse, we'd be living in a different world had Gore gotten in. I imagine he might've done more for the environment. He didn't seem overly hawkish, but I imagine there would've been some retaliation for 9/11 (if it still happened).  They'd probably not have gone in on Iraq. Obama would probably not have risen so quickly - W's unpopularity among the left helped with that. W to Obama felt like the moment when hyperbolic partisanship started taking a hold. 

Karl Rove's Bush campaigns fully catered to the christianists, NRA, and white suprematists. Afterwards that morphed into the tea party, then maga, then Jan 6.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6183 on: Today at 08:40:43 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:06:29 am
Ram what home though John? That he's unfit for office? That he's a sexual pest with a criminal record? That he's a fascist insurrectionist? You don't think that stuff has been rammed hard enough over the last few years? You don't think they've flogged that horse to death by now? Is it that you think sections of the American electorate haven't been paying attention? And therefore run the risk of voting for him if it's not rammed home to them even further? I'm just curious, what's the line of thinking here? What point do you think all that makes and to whom is it being made exactly? 

Here's the thing though mate, all of Oliver/Colbert/Kimmell/Meyers/Noah/Stewart/Maher/Bee et al have been in overdrive since 2015. So too have Maddow/O'Donnell/Hayes/Scarborough et al and pretty much every other prime time news anchor who falls under the umbrella of left wing media. Throw SNL and comedy central into that and I think it's fair to say that we've been force fed so much anti-Trump rhetoric over the last decade (both journalistically and comedically) that we don't actually know where the fuck the line is anymore. The very fact that you're calling for further "overdrive" kind of proves that

I'm not being facetious here, but at this stage of the game there's really only 2 reasons why anyone would call for more anti-Trump soap-boxing. It's either because you think the American electorate has sleep-walked through the last 8 years, or because you just flat out have an unhealthy obsession with all things Donald Trump. Please, no more! Foe the love of god can we not agree that it's time to change the fucking record now?


Hes a dangerous decrepit orange Cnut.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6184 on: Today at 08:49:07 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:40:43 pm
Hes a dangerous decrepit orange Cnut.

He's worse than that - haha.
