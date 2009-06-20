Those three and many more anchors & comedians (like Cobert & Kimmell) are doing the best they can to highlight that Donald Trump is unfit to stand for any sort of office.

I hope they all ram it home for the next few weeks



Yeah, I'd add John Oliver to that list as well. Hope they go into overdrive now.



Ram what home though John? That he's unfit for office? That he's a sexual pest with a criminal record? That he's a fascist insurrectionist? You don't think that stuff has been rammed hard enough over the last few years? You don't think they've flogged that horse to death by now? Is it that you think sections of the American electorate haven't been paying attention? And therefore run the risk of voting for him if it's not rammed home to them even further? I'm just curious, what's the line of thinking here? What point do you think all that makes and to whom is it being made exactly?Here's the thing though mate, all of Oliver/Colbert/Kimmell/Meyers/Noah/Stewart/Maher/Bee et al have been in overdrive since 2015. So too have Maddow/O'Donnell/Hayes/Scarborough et al and pretty much every other prime time news anchor who falls under the umbrella of left wing media. Throw SNL and comedy central into that and I think it's fair to say that we've been force fed so much anti-Trump rhetoric over the last decade (both journalistically and comedically) that we don't actually know where the fuck the line is anymore. The very fact that you're calling for further "overdrive" kind of proves thatI'm not being facetious here, but at this stage of the game there's really only 2 reasons why anyone would call for more anti-Trump soap-boxing. It's either because you think the American electorate has sleep-walked through the last 8 years, or because you just flat out have an unhealthy obsession with all things Donald Trump. Please, no more! Foe the love of god can we not agree that it's time to change the fucking record now?