The actual reality is that people are enamoured with the thought/hope that she might beat the fascist, rapist crook. By comparison she's an amazing human being.



Pretty much. In all honesty, I think she would be a pretty ineffectual president, and if she wins I will not be looking forward to the next four years at all. I just gave myself 10 seconds to think of as many people as possible whom I'd rather have in the White House, and I made it to seven.But she isn't planning to dismantle the structure of our government, blow up all of our foreign relations, and deliberately inflict suffering on millions of people. I mean, if your choices are Ceausescu and Nicola Murray from The Thick of It, you're going to go with Nicola Murray every time. And Harris is plenty more competent than that, anyway.