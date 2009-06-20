« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 150 151 152 153 154 [155]   Go Down

Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 456714 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6160 on: Yesterday at 11:57:15 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 10:25:48 pm
Your posts come across as condescending.  You seem to have created a  reality where people are massively enamoured with her. Almost like the Trump cult.
The actual reality is that people are enamoured with the thought/hope that she might beat the fascist, rapist crook.  By comparison she's an amazing human being.
100% correct.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,656
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6161 on: Today at 12:11:02 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:35:29 pm
I think the counter-argument is equally as strong, if not stronger - polls showing the R's ahead motivates Dems to vote.

Agree.

Looks like the election bookmaker is Peter Thiel and 4 betters have bet 30 million on Trump in the last couple of weeks. So much for that bit of BS too.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,340
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6162 on: Today at 12:14:00 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 09:39:27 pm

She's not a parasite.

Vote for her.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,656
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6163 on: Today at 12:15:12 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 08:20:51 pm
Interesting. the money may be piling on Trump to win but the real betting info comes from the swing states betting.
I took 7/4 for Pennsylvania a few months back, price crashed to less than 4/5 but now looks a toss up. I still think it will go to Harris.
Arizona has shortened for Trump but I didn't expect Harris to win this state so no surprise. same with Florida.
Michigan is a toss up.
Wisconsin is a toss up.
Am a bit suspicious of the Georgia betting as Trumps price has shortened but no certainty.
I would put Trump at slight favourite based on the Swing state betting but I think the democrats will go all out to get voters out on the day. I wouldn't be backing Trump thinking the smart moneys on.


Why would state-level betting be any less corrupt? Peter Thiel owns that too, no?
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,352
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6164 on: Today at 12:20:54 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 01:17:47 am
Appreciate the confidence in me, but I'm not so confident on a guess!  ;D

I still lean Harris.  Trump's unfavorability has gone down (538), and his polling has improved slightly, but 1) Harris still holds a slight advantage in key swing states (PA especially), and 2) I'm still not sure those who are warming to Trump will actually vote for him (lower propensity).

Entirely possible Trump overperforms in Dem strongholds like NY and CA and shore ups margins in FL, TX, OH, etc, but that could net him nothing.  Trump may be able to nab AZ, NV, and GA, but he's had to fight in NC (thanks to the awful GOP governor candidate), and Harris is still strong in the Midwest backgrounds.  Harris' path seems more viable at the moment, but just barely.

Thanks.
Logged

Offline Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,416
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6165 on: Today at 12:31:23 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 11:53:44 pm
;D

If you like him so much, why don't you marry him?  ;)
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6166 on: Today at 12:40:23 am »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 12:15:12 am
Why would state-level betting be any less corrupt? Peter Thiel owns that too, no?
Am not saying the state betting is corrupt.  backing Trump to win is a general opinion but the State betting gives us a breakdown on what hurdles Trump has to overcome to win.  it gives us a more info to judge whether Trump deserves to be favourite to win.
We had a similar situation in the UK at the last election, many thought the Reform party would win a lot of seats, some even thought they had a chance of becoming the main opposition party, the bookies gave low odds for it to happen, that was just a general opinion. the actually constituency betting gave us far more detailed reliable info to show Reform wouldn't win that many seats.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:43:46 am by oldfordie »
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,205
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6167 on: Today at 02:45:19 am »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 10:25:48 pm
The actual reality is that people are enamoured with the thought/hope that she might beat the fascist, rapist crook.  By comparison she's an amazing human being.

Pretty much. In all honesty, I think she would be a pretty ineffectual president, and if she wins I will not be looking forward to the next four years at all. I just gave myself 10 seconds to think of as many people as possible whom I'd rather have in the White House, and I made it to seven.

But she isn't planning to dismantle the structure of our government, blow up all of our foreign relations, and deliberately inflict suffering on millions of people. I mean, if your choices are Ceausescu and Nicola Murray from The Thick of It, you're going to go with Nicola Murray every time. And Harris is plenty more competent than that, anyway.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,848
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6168 on: Today at 03:16:56 am »
Agreed. I'd settle for her being a mediocre president like they sung about on The Simpsons,  and for the Rs to win in 2028 with a conventional candidate. Obviously the hope is that she exceeds expectation and helps set the world back on a sane path. For now, the focus should be arresting the global descent into the lowest form of right-wing anger politics.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6169 on: Today at 05:30:18 am »
Trump Suggests Abraham Lincoln Shouldve Let the South Keep a Little Slavery



https://www.vanityfair.com/news/story/trump-suggests-abraham-lincoln-shouldve-let-the-south-keep-a-little-slavery
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 150 151 152 153 154 [155]   Go Up
« previous next »
 