Offline gamble

  andproctor
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 6,878
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6080 on: Yesterday at 02:27:11 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 02:23:30 pm
Looking from afar its hard to believe its a competitive race, but then again you could say the same about 2016 and 2020.

Is it mainly the economy/inflation impacts and migration weighing on her campaign?

i'd say  so. economy first. if people felt stable and secure they wouldn't care about anything else.
Offline SamLad

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 14,919
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6081 on: Yesterday at 02:33:09 pm »
Quote from: gamble on Yesterday at 02:10:58 pm
Just because she's not Trump doesn't mean she's any good.
right now it's a binary decision - him or her. 

she is 10 bazillion times better than Trump. the fact she has weaknesses - like every politician, ever -  is the least of anyone's worries.
Offline Giono

  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 10,644
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6082 on: Yesterday at 02:49:27 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 02:23:30 pm
Looking from afar its hard to believe its a competitive race, but then again you could say the same about 2016 and 2020.

Is it mainly the economy/inflation impacts and migration weighing on her campaign?

Yup. Inflation and immigration is a perfect storm. Any generic reasonable Repug should be walking this. That is a terrific headwind for any Dem.

Trump is his own worst enemy. The only reason it is this close is him.
Offline skipper757

  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 8,300
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6083 on: Yesterday at 02:59:38 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 02:49:27 pm
Yup. Inflation and immigration is a perfect storm. Any generic reasonable Repug should be walking this. That is a terrific headwind for any Dem.

Trump is his own worst enemy. The only reason it is this close is him.

Pretty much.  Although of course Roe is a major headwind for the GOP.  You can tell it's the one area where Trump tries to rehearse a coherent thought.  In both debates, he gets asked about Roe, and his response is:
-Bad decision, people wanted it struck down
-Leave it up to the states
-Some places are too harsh, I don't agree

But once that tough subject is out of the way, it moves to economy/inflation, immigration, wars, etc, and that's where Trump can have the upper hand (perception wise).  But it's also where his base instinct takes over, and he starts spewing the craziest shit imaginable.  "20 million illegals are here to kill you!"

If he was somewhat on message while being his crazy "outsider" self, he'd be running ahead, but as it stands, Harris still has a great chance.
Online Black Bull Nova

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 13,362
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6084 on: Yesterday at 03:17:15 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 01:02:19 pm
She looked like an airhead to me.
In charge for 3,5 years and 80% of the country says country is on the wrong track.
Your response?
-Because Donald Trump has been running for office.

https://xcancel.com/elonmusk/status/1846777546228003103

If this is her best interview, I refuse to watch the worse ones.


It would be fascinating to watch you debate with her
Offline elsewhere

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 32,093
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6085 on: Yesterday at 03:28:55 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:17:15 pm

It would be fascinating to watch you debate with her
She would probably blame last 3,5 years on me
Online Corkboy

  
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 32,534
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6086 on: Yesterday at 03:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:17:15 pm

It would be fascinating to watch you debate with her

I'd say he'd be more comfortable with Musk yukking about how women are such airheads.
Online Corkboy

  
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 32,534
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6087 on: Yesterday at 03:41:38 pm »


Is that Kamala answering a question? Now I'm confused.
Offline Buster Gonad

  Kopite
  
  Posts: 726
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6088 on: Yesterday at 04:02:37 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 01:02:19 pm
She looked like an airhead to me.
In charge for 3,5 years and 80% of the country says country is on the wrong track.
Your response?
-Because Donald Trump has been running for office.

https://xcancel.com/elonmusk/status/1846777546228003103

If this is her best interview, I refuse to watch the worse ones.

80% in relation to what though?  It was a bullshit figure. If 80% of the population hate how the country is being run then why are the majority going to vote Democrat. This is fox news who've been fined billions for deception.

I can believe 80% say it's on the wrong track when a fascist sexual abuser is the dominant voice on the right and close to power. Many of that 80% despise Trump and base their opinion on him.
It's a distorted, dishonest question and I'm pretty sure she was trying to link Trump to that stat and she'd be entirely right to. Of course that biased pig kept interrupting her. He'd have holes in the knees of his pants after interviewing Trump.

Good luck and all the best with your wife by the way.
Offline Zlen

  
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 19,506
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6089 on: Yesterday at 04:10:11 pm »
Elsewhere's posts reminded me of this.

https://xcancel.com/smalls2672/status/1843955837901193327
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 14,351
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6090 on: Yesterday at 04:12:50 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 01:17:09 pm
Lots of noise to sift through (national polls, swing state polls, single state polls, registered voters, likely voters, crosstabs, etc).  Hard to say but Trumps gained some ground recently.  Might not be enough to overtake Harris particularly if hes banking on lower-propensity voters.

Harris has a tough ask since she wants to distance herself from Biden but is also part of the administration.  Republicans have areas to hit on but Trump (and some downballot candidates) are far too batshit to deliver.

So well see.

What's your call on the winner, skipper?

Based on all the info and patterns you have seen / are seeing over years really, you're probably the best guy on the board to offer a guess.

Just curious.

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 14,351
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6091 on: Yesterday at 04:31:04 pm »
If a self made professional, who built a top legal career coming from immigrant professor / researcher parents in unrelated fields, ie no leg up through established contacts...is an 'airhead'.
What does that make the rest of us haha.
A person having issues at public speaking is often a sign of substance, not the other way round. We're not in the movie business.
It's the failure of the system that people who can't distinguish these things get a say. At this point it's not even about the individual voter. The voting system expects too much, gives unearned power. It's not the average person's job to know the basics of finance and the economy nor is it their job to assess people accurately. These are critical skills for sure but plenty make it through life being shit at them.
It's the job of the voting system to identify and entrust, give power to people who have the basic competence in these areas to decide on the leaders.
Online Mumm-Ra

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 3,773
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6092 on: Yesterday at 05:40:30 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 03:28:55 pm
She would probably blame last 3,5 years on me

 ;D
Online Mumm-Ra

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 3,773
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6093 on: Yesterday at 05:54:29 pm »
I really hope Harris gets in, I need to get my vote in the mail today. And I thought she did really well in the debate with Trump. But I'm still not convinced with her as a candidate, and it'll be interesting seeing if opinions on here change when she's actually president. It seems like you lot are championing this image of her with no real substance behind it, just because the alternative is Trump.
Offline TSC

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 26,527
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6094 on: Yesterday at 06:04:00 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 05:54:29 pm
It seems like you lot are championing this image of her with no real substance behind it, just because the alternative is Trump.

The presence of Trump alone is sufficient.  Any normal person ticks boxes.
Offline Suareznumber7

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 11,142
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6095 on: Yesterday at 06:09:14 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 01:21:55 pm
That emoji was how I was when she was responding immigration questions and pretending she was never part of Biden's team.
I've listened her talk ever since Democrat debates and I am yet to hear something smart or inspiring.

Meanwhile, the alternative is a guy who "weaves" his way through word salads without saying a fucking thing or having a clue as to what he's talking about. 
Offline lionel_messias

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 17,137
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6096 on: Yesterday at 06:11:52 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 04:31:04 pm
If a self made professional, who built a top legal career coming from immigrant professor / researcher parents in unrelated fields, ie no leg up through established contacts...is an 'airhead'.
What does that make the rest of us haha.
A person having issues at public speaking is often a sign of substance, not the other way round. We're not in the movie business.
It's the failure of the system that people who can't distinguish these things get a say. At this point it's not even about the individual voter. The voting system expects too much, gives unearned power. It's not the average person's job to know the basics of finance and the economy nor is it their job to assess people accurately. These are critical skills for sure but plenty make it through life being shit at them.
It's the job of the voting system to identify and entrust, give power to people who have the basic competence in these areas to decide on the leaders.

I kind of get what you are saying but it sounds it bit wrong. It IS the job of the individual voter to assess who is right for the country; that's how the democracy works. I would say it is also --crucially-- the role of high school, colleges and newspapers to equip the average person with the critical skills to pick good leaders.

In a bizarro world of racism, sexism and fake news, people are making their call based on poor information. Trump was always a celebrity, an incurious man; exceptionally good at gaming a system already loaded in his favour. His political instincts are good. The rest is garbage.

We can hope enough voters see him as a toxic risk for the Republic. Hopefully enough votes also see Harris as a clever and successful professional, who will work hard for them and make the big calls with balance and concentration.

The two biggest factors are always: the economy and demographics. Both dwarf all else.
Offline Giono

  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 10,644
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6097 on: Yesterday at 06:13:13 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 05:54:29 pm
I really hope Harris gets in, I need to get my vote in the mail today. And I thought she did really well in the debate with Trump. But I'm still not convinced with her as a candidate, and it'll be interesting seeing if opinions on here change when she's actually president. It seems like you lot are championing this image of her with no real substance behind it, just because the alternative is Trump.

Your standards are pretty high I guess.

She has run a fantastic campaign in a few weeks after taking over from a failed candidate and an incumbent president that is a horrible retail politician and can't sell any positives from his campaign. Also a president whose white house criminally under-used her.

She wasn't gunning for the presidency. When she was a senator the thinking was that she could end up a supreme court judge, not President.

Look at Newsome, Shapiro, mayor Pete...they want to be President...badly. You can smell it.

So she wasn't some opportunist gunning for this. It happened to her. It just made the best sense that it was her.

Since then she has run a great campaign systematically focusing on building a volunteer ground game first with rallies and phone work. Then she picked a VP from central casting to work the midwest states. Then she identified disgruntled repugs as a get and held a fantastic DNC. Then she kicked Trump's ass in the debate. Then she campaigned in red rural areas of swing states. Now she is doing national TV outreach.

We won't see the result of all her ground game work until the election. Although Georgia's ea4ly votong is a good sign.

All the other contenders dropped out within hours. No sense debating who would be better...there was no one else.

She has surprised the heck out of me. She has become the change candidate after being the VP. That is remarkable.
Offline Lone Star Red

  
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 5,504
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6098 on: Yesterday at 06:28:38 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 05:54:29 pm
I really hope Harris gets in, I need to get my vote in the mail today. And I thought she did really well in the debate with Trump. But I'm still not convinced with her as a candidate, and it'll be interesting seeing if opinions on here change when she's actually president. It seems like you lot are championing this image of her with no real substance behind it, just because the alternative is Trump.

Me neither. I think shes a very weak candidate but she was the only choice the Democrats could make in the situation they blundered themselves into with Bidens failing mental state.
Online Corkboy

  
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 32,534
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6099 on: Yesterday at 07:25:16 pm »
The one consistent thing among the Kamala detractors here is a lack of evidence. Lots of negative vibes but no substantive points. Have any of you listened to her? Read about her proposals? Tell me something meaty, like what policy disagreements you have with her. Shes clearly accomplished, far more so than any of us and she has plenty of experience. So what is it?

https://kamalaharris.com/issues/
Offline John C

  RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 43,294
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6100 on: Yesterday at 07:50:20 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 07:25:16 pm
The one consistent thing among the Kamala detractors here is a lack of evidence. Lots of negative vibes but no substantive points. Have any of you listened to her? Read about her proposals? Tell me something meaty, like what policy disagreements you have with her. Shes clearly accomplished, far more so than any of us and she has plenty of experience. So what is it?

https://kamalaharris.com/issues/
And it is a thing isn't it Corky. It's an odd thing. There always has to be an issue. Besides Obama, how often is the 'right' candidate selected by a party.
Not that it matters in this instance anyway because realistically people should be delighted with Kamala. Indeed absolutely fucking delighted.
But no, there's this thing.
Lets listen to every tiny thing someone says about her on the telly or on a pod and make it a thing.
Yes, there always has to be a thing.
Offline cptrios

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 4,201
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6101 on: Yesterday at 07:51:12 pm »
The whole inflation thing is fascinating to me. It's obviously the #1 thing on a lot of people's minds, and if it hadn't been so bad, Trump wouldn't have a shot right now. And, objectively, it's not Biden's fault. Maybe he could have done something more to combat it policywise, but damned if I know what that is. Inflation was bad all over the world, and the US wasn't even close to the worst-affected.

The thing is, if Trump had been in Biden's shoes (and 2021-2024 had been his first term) and everything had happened exactly the same way, I think he'd still be the favorite to win. His supporters love him beyond political practicalities, and he and the right-wing media sphere would have had them convinced that it was all someone else's fault and only he had the power to fix it. Just look at what happened in Turkey; they've had much, much worse inflation than we have, and it actually is the government's fault. But Erdogan has an even stronger hold on his supporters than Trump does, along with control of most of the country's media. He pulled off exactly what I just described and was reelected.

The Dems have nothing like that kind of power or the will to use it. They could have been beating a "Trump's policies made all of this happen" drum for four years, but nope. They just hope that the average American has enough intellectual curiosity to at least...yeah, I can't even finish that sentence.
Offline jambutty

  
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 14,336
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6102 on: Yesterday at 08:11:43 pm »
Elsewhere said she had no policy proposals.

I've seen at least half a dozen, whereas L'Oaf just talks tariffs and drill, both debunked.
Offline Buster Gonad

  Kopite
  
  Posts: 726
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6103 on: Yesterday at 08:30:12 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 08:11:43 pm
Elsewhere said she had no policy proposals.

I've seen at least half a dozen, whereas L'Oaf just talks tariffs and drill, both debunked.

Yea but he has the trimmings of a rough draft proposal thingymebob to replace Obamacare.  How much more specific do you want?
Offline Giono

  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 10,644
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6104 on: Yesterday at 08:42:38 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 07:51:12 pm
The whole inflation thing is fascinating to me. It's obviously the #1 thing on a lot of people's minds, and if it hadn't been so bad, Trump wouldn't have a shot right now. And, objectively, it's not Biden's fault. Maybe he could have done something more to combat it policywise, but damned if I know what that is. Inflation was bad all over the world, and the US wasn't even close to the worst-affected.

The thing is, if Trump had been in Biden's shoes (and 2021-2024 had been his first term) and everything had happened exactly the same way, I think he'd still be the favorite to win. His supporters love him beyond political practicalities, and he and the right-wing media sphere would have had them convinced that it was all someone else's fault and only he had the power to fix it. Just look at what happened in Turkey; they've had much, much worse inflation than we have, and it actually is the government's fault. But Erdogan has an even stronger hold on his supporters than Trump does, along with control of most of the country's media. He pulled off exactly what I just described and was reelected.

The Dems have nothing like that kind of power or the will to use it. They could have been beating a "Trump's policies made all of this happen" drum for four years, but nope. They just hope that the average American has enough intellectual curiosity to at least...yeah, I can't even finish that sentence.

The similarity of Trump and Erdogan, the support of religious conservatives that don't react when they kill someone on 5th avenue. There are other leaders in the world that come to mind too.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 14,351
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6105 on: Yesterday at 09:46:23 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 06:11:52 pm
I kind of get what you are saying but it sounds it bit wrong. It IS the job of the individual voter to assess who is right for the country; that's how the democracy works. I would say it is also --crucially-- the role of high school, colleges and newspapers to equip the average person with the critical skills to pick good leaders.

In a bizarro world of racism, sexism and fake news, people are making their call based on poor information. Trump was always a celebrity, an incurious man; exceptionally good at gaming a system already loaded in his favour. His political instincts are good. The rest is garbage.

We can hope enough voters see him as a toxic risk for the Republic. Hopefully enough votes also see Harris as a clever and successful professional, who will work hard for them and make the big calls with balance and concentration.

The two biggest factors are always: the economy and demographics. Both dwarf all else.

I agree with pretty much all that, the issue is finding a solution to create a high quality voterbase and candidate base, so that:
1) every single voter, regardless of persuasion, is looking at the metrics that run a country before all else.
2) every voter has the structure to assess people for character, identify bluffers, assess work before rhetoric
3) high quality candidates so that whichever party wins, the people win.

Do you see a path to hit 2 of the 3 above at least by improving education, media (while stopping short of censorship) in a world where all manner of info is 24/7 now and only good judgement gets you accurate information?
I don't. You can improve the probabilities but it'll still end up as a toss up. That is never good enough. Where's the methodology?
The next step, for me, is mandatory, highly incentivised, earned democracy / voting.
Leadership candidates who pass basic tests on finance, the economy, living standards and so on. Layer the filters so that work shy bluffers like Trump, Taylor Greene don't get through.
Our ( Liverpool ) manager search was far more thorough than the pedigree needed to hold the fate of the world in your hands. It's substandard.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 14,351
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6106 on: Yesterday at 09:52:15 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 06:13:13 pm


This man should give the speeches. I'm all pumped up now ;D
Offline cptrios

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 4,201
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6107 on: Yesterday at 10:13:07 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 08:42:38 pm
The similarity of Trump and Erdogan, the support of religious conservatives that don't react when they kill someone on 5th avenue. There are other leaders in the world that come to mind too.

I think Trump looks up to Erdogan even more than Pooty-poot. He's everything Trump wishes he were, right down to purging the government and military of non-supporters. Apparently Trump even told his team to put any call from Erdogan through to him no matter when it came in.

We can only be happy that no Trump supporter has proudly proclaimed that they're a hair on Trump's ass. But I suppose that given the people wearing diapers at his rallies, it's only a matter of time.
Offline SamLad

  
  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 14,919
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6108 on: Yesterday at 11:01:32 pm »
OK, who's brave enough to click on that link?  I'm not. :)
Online BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  
  Posts: 18,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6109 on: Yesterday at 11:01:39 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 06:13:13 pm

Since then she has run a great campaign systematically focusing on building a volunteer ground game first with rallies and phone work. Then she picked a VP from central casting to work the midwest states. Then she identified disgruntled repugs as a get and held a fantastic DNC. Then she kicked Trump's ass in the debate. Then she campaigned in red rural areas of swing states. Now she is doing national TV outreach.


She also pulled 7.1m viewers for her Fox News interview while he only got 3m for his 'town hall' on the same channel.
Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6110 on: Yesterday at 11:07:08 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:01:39 pm
She also pulled 7.1m viewers for her Fox News interview while he only got 3m for his 'town hall' on the same channel.
Probably because he turned it into some mental geriatric rave.
Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,840
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6111 on: Yesterday at 11:39:45 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 06:13:13 pm
Your standards are pretty high I guess.

She has run a fantastic campaign in a few weeks after taking over from a failed candidate and an incumbent president that is a horrible retail politician and can't sell any positives from his campaign. Also a president whose white house criminally under-used her.

She wasn't gunning for the presidency. When she was a senator the thinking was that she could end up a supreme court judge, not President.

Look at Newsome, Shapiro, mayor Pete...they want to be President...badly. You can smell it.

So she wasn't some opportunist gunning for this. It happened to her. It just made the best sense that it was her.

Since then she has run a great campaign systematically focusing on building a volunteer ground game first with rallies and phone work. Then she picked a VP from central casting to work the midwest states. Then she identified disgruntled repugs as a get and held a fantastic DNC. Then she kicked Trump's ass in the debate. Then she campaigned in red rural areas of swing states. Now she is doing national TV outreach.

We won't see the result of all her ground game work until the election. Although Georgia's ea4ly votong is a good sign.

All the other contenders dropped out within hours. No sense debating who would be better...there was no one else.

She has surprised the heck out of me. She has become the change candidate after being the VP. That is remarkable.

When you put it objectively, she's a very good candidate. Smart and focused.

In defence of the "other side", the position of POTUS has - at least in living memory - been based more on archetypes and vibes than substance. The grand orator, with a clever-sounding answer to everything, projecting confidence and authority. I'm not accusing anyone of sexism here, but the archetype is built on typically masculine traits. The last two Democrat candidates have been more technocratic in style, probably more how people in the UK or Australia would want their Prime Minister to be. Expecting a POTUS to be fluent in all the minutiae of policy is perhaps missing the point. They're there to set the tone, and to conduct international diplomacy / launch missiles, and create a national image. I would of course prefer the way Harris delivers on all these fronts to the way the Dumpster would, but I suppose I can see how someone who has lived the archetypes would see her as a weak candidate, even though I think she would deliver positive outcomes. In a very shallow and deceptive way, Trump projects some of the traditional criteria for presidency, but whatever strength he has is purely malicious, and the possible outcomes of his presidency range between impotently negative and utterly catastrophic.

TL/DR: if you vote Trump, I understand why - you're a bellend.
Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,424
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6112 on: Yesterday at 11:54:29 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 06:28:38 pm
Me neither. I think shes a very weak candidate but she was the only choice the Democrats could make in the situation they blundered themselves into with Bidens failing mental state.
Who would you 2 have preferred?
Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,534
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6113 on: Today at 12:05:46 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:39:45 pm
When you put it objectively, she's a very good candidate. Smart and focused.

In defence of the "other side", the position of POTUS has - at least in living memory -

Thats a very good post.

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,424
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6114 on: Today at 12:07:59 am »
Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6115 on: Today at 12:19:10 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:39:45 pm
When you put it objectively, she's a very good candidate. Smart and focused.

In defence of the "other side", the position of POTUS has - at least in living memory - been based more on archetypes and vibes than substance. The grand orator, with a clever-sounding answer to everything, projecting confidence and authority. I'm not accusing anyone of sexism here, but the archetype is built on typically masculine traits. The last two Democrat candidates have been more technocratic in style, probably more how people in the UK or Australia would want their Prime Minister to be. Expecting a POTUS to be fluent in all the minutiae of policy is perhaps missing the point. They're there to set the tone, and to conduct international diplomacy / launch missiles, and create a national image. I would of course prefer the way Harris delivers on all these fronts to the way the Dumpster would, but I suppose I can see how someone who has lived the archetypes would see her as a weak candidate, even though I think she would deliver positive outcomes. In a very shallow and deceptive way, Trump projects some of the traditional criteria for presidency, but whatever strength he has is purely malicious, and the possible outcomes of his presidency range between impotently negative and utterly catastrophic.

TL/DR: if you vote Trump, I understand why - you're a bellend.

I would argue the whole Harris campaign has been vibes over substance, but this thread is evidence that its worked pretty well so far
