I kind of get what you are saying but it sounds it bit wrong. It IS the job of the individual voter to assess who is right for the country; that's how the democracy works. I would say it is also --crucially-- the role of high school, colleges and newspapers to equip the average person with the critical skills to pick good leaders.
In a bizarro world of racism, sexism and fake news, people are making their call based on poor information. Trump was always a celebrity, an incurious man; exceptionally good at gaming a system already loaded in his favour. His political instincts are good. The rest is garbage.
We can hope enough voters see him as a toxic risk for the Republic. Hopefully enough votes also see Harris as a clever and successful professional, who will work hard for them and make the big calls with balance and concentration.
The two biggest factors are always: the economy and demographics. Both dwarf all else.
I agree with pretty much all that, the issue is finding a solution to create a high quality voterbase and candidate base, so that:
1) every single voter, regardless of persuasion, is looking at the metrics that run a country before all else.
2) every voter has the structure to assess people for character, identify bluffers, assess work before rhetoric
3) high quality candidates so that whichever party wins, the people win.
Do you see a path to hit 2 of the 3 above at least by improving education, media (while stopping short of censorship) in a world where all manner of info is 24/7 now and only good judgement gets you accurate information?
I don't. You can improve the probabilities but it'll still end up as a toss up. That is never good enough. Where's the methodology?
The next step, for me, is mandatory, highly incentivised, earned democracy / voting.
Leadership candidates who pass basic tests on finance, the economy, living standards and so on. Layer the filters so that work shy bluffers like Trump, Taylor Greene don't get through.
Our ( Liverpool ) manager search was far more thorough than the pedigree needed to hold the fate of the world in your hands. It's substandard.