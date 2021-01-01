« previous next »
Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 451912 times)

Offline gamble

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6080 on: Today at 02:27:11 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:23:30 pm
Looking from afar its hard to believe its a competitive race, but then again you could say the same about 2016 and 2020.

Is it mainly the economy/inflation impacts and migration weighing on her campaign?

i'd say  so. economy first. if people felt stable and secure they wouldn't care about anything else.
Offline SamLad

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6081 on: Today at 02:33:09 pm »
Quote from: gamble on Today at 02:10:58 pm
Just because she's not Trump doesn't mean she's any good.
right now it's a binary decision - him or her. 

she is 10 bazillion times better than Trump. the fact she has weaknesses - like every politician, ever -  is the least of anyone's worries.
Online Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6082 on: Today at 02:49:27 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:23:30 pm
Looking from afar its hard to believe its a competitive race, but then again you could say the same about 2016 and 2020.

Is it mainly the economy/inflation impacts and migration weighing on her campaign?

Yup. Inflation and immigration is a perfect storm. Any generic reasonable Repug should be walking this. That is a terrific headwind for any Dem.

Trump is his own worst enemy. The only reason it is this close is him.
Online skipper757

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6083 on: Today at 02:59:38 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 02:49:27 pm
Yup. Inflation and immigration is a perfect storm. Any generic reasonable Repug should be walking this. That is a terrific headwind for any Dem.

Trump is his own worst enemy. The only reason it is this close is him.

Pretty much.  Although of course Roe is a major headwind for the GOP.  You can tell it's the one area where Trump tries to rehearse a coherent thought.  In both debates, he gets asked about Roe, and his response is:
-Bad decision, people wanted it struck down
-Leave it up to the states
-Some places are too harsh, I don't agree

But once that tough subject is out of the way, it moves to economy/inflation, immigration, wars, etc, and that's where Trump can have the upper hand (perception wise).  But it's also where his base instinct takes over, and he starts spewing the craziest shit imaginable.  "20 million illegals are here to kill you!"

If he was somewhat on message while being his crazy "outsider" self, he'd be running ahead, but as it stands, Harris still has a great chance.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6084 on: Today at 03:17:15 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:02:19 pm
She looked like an airhead to me.
In charge for 3,5 years and 80% of the country says country is on the wrong track.
Your response?
-Because Donald Trump has been running for office.

https://xcancel.com/elonmusk/status/1846777546228003103

If this is her best interview, I refuse to watch the worse ones.


It would be fascinating to watch you debate with her
Offline elsewhere

« Reply #6085 on: Today at 03:28:55 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:17:15 pm

It would be fascinating to watch you debate with her
She would probably blame last 3,5 years on me
Offline Corkboy

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6086 on: Today at 03:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:17:15 pm

It would be fascinating to watch you debate with her

I'd say he'd be more comfortable with Musk yukking about how women are such airheads.
Offline Corkboy

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6087 on: Today at 03:41:38 pm »


Is that Kamala answering a question? Now I'm confused.
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6088 on: Today at 04:02:37 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:02:19 pm
She looked like an airhead to me.
In charge for 3,5 years and 80% of the country says country is on the wrong track.
Your response?
-Because Donald Trump has been running for office.

https://xcancel.com/elonmusk/status/1846777546228003103

If this is her best interview, I refuse to watch the worse ones.

80% in relation to what though?  It was a bullshit figure. If 80% of the population hate how the country is being run then why are the majority going to vote Democrat. This is fox news who've been fined billions for deception.

I can believe 80% say it's on the wrong track when a fascist sexual abuser is the dominant voice on the right and close to power. Many of that 80% despise Trump and base their opinion on him.
It's a distorted, dishonest question and I'm pretty sure she was trying to link Trump to that stat and she'd be entirely right to. Of course that biased pig kept interrupting her. He'd have holes in the knees of his pants after interviewing Trump.

Good luck and all the best with your wife by the way.
Offline Zlen

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6089 on: Today at 04:10:11 pm »
Elsewhere's posts reminded me of this.

https://xcancel.com/smalls2672/status/1843955837901193327
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6090 on: Today at 04:12:50 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 01:17:09 pm
Lots of noise to sift through (national polls, swing state polls, single state polls, registered voters, likely voters, crosstabs, etc).  Hard to say but Trumps gained some ground recently.  Might not be enough to overtake Harris particularly if hes banking on lower-propensity voters.

Harris has a tough ask since she wants to distance herself from Biden but is also part of the administration.  Republicans have areas to hit on but Trump (and some downballot candidates) are far too batshit to deliver.

So well see.

What's your call on the winner, skipper?

Based on all the info and patterns you have seen / are seeing over years really, you're probably the best guy on the board to offer a guess.

Just curious.

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6091 on: Today at 04:31:04 pm »
If a self made professional, who built a top legal career coming from immigrant professor / researcher parents in unrelated fields, ie no leg up through established contacts...is an 'airhead'.
What does that make the rest of us haha.
A person having issues at public speaking is often a sign of substance, not the other way round. We're not in the movie business.
It's the failure of the system that people who can't distinguish these things get a say. At this point it's not even about the individual voter. The voting system expects too much, gives unearned power. It's not the average person's job to know the basics of finance and the economy nor is it their job to assess people accurately. These are critical skills for sure but plenty make it through life being shit at them.
It's the job of the voting system to identify and entrust, give power to people who have the basic competence in these areas to decide on the leaders.
Online Mumm-Ra

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6092 on: Today at 05:40:30 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 03:28:55 pm
She would probably blame last 3,5 years on me

 ;D
Online Mumm-Ra

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6093 on: Today at 05:54:29 pm »
I really hope Harris gets in, I need to get my vote in the mail today. And I thought she did really well in the debate with Trump. But I'm still not convinced with her as a candidate, and it'll be interesting seeing if opinions on here change when she's actually president. It seems like you lot are championing this image of her with no real substance behind it, just because the alternative is Trump.
Online TSC

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6094 on: Today at 06:04:00 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 05:54:29 pm
It seems like you lot are championing this image of her with no real substance behind it, just because the alternative is Trump.

The presence of Trump alone is sufficient.  Any normal person ticks boxes.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6095 on: Today at 06:09:14 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:21:55 pm
That emoji was how I was when she was responding immigration questions and pretending she was never part of Biden's team.
I've listened her talk ever since Democrat debates and I am yet to hear something smart or inspiring.

Meanwhile, the alternative is a guy who "weaves" his way through word salads without saying a fucking thing or having a clue as to what he's talking about. 
Online lionel_messias

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6096 on: Today at 06:11:52 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 04:31:04 pm
If a self made professional, who built a top legal career coming from immigrant professor / researcher parents in unrelated fields, ie no leg up through established contacts...is an 'airhead'.
What does that make the rest of us haha.
A person having issues at public speaking is often a sign of substance, not the other way round. We're not in the movie business.
It's the failure of the system that people who can't distinguish these things get a say. At this point it's not even about the individual voter. The voting system expects too much, gives unearned power. It's not the average person's job to know the basics of finance and the economy nor is it their job to assess people accurately. These are critical skills for sure but plenty make it through life being shit at them.
It's the job of the voting system to identify and entrust, give power to people who have the basic competence in these areas to decide on the leaders.

I kind of get what you are saying but it sounds it bit wrong. It IS the job of the individual voter to assess who is right for the country; that's how the democracy works. I would say it is also --crucially-- the role of high school, colleges and newspapers to equip the average person with the critical skills to pick good leaders.

In a bizarro world of racism, sexism and fake news, people are making their call based on poor information. Trump was always a celebrity, an incurious man; exceptionally good at gaming a system already loaded in his favour. His political instincts are good. The rest is garbage.

We can hope enough voters see him as a toxic risk for the Republic. Hopefully enough votes also see Harris as a clever and successful professional, who will work hard for them and make the big calls with balance and concentration.

The two biggest factors are always: the economy and demographics. Both dwarf all else.
Online Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6097 on: Today at 06:13:13 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 05:54:29 pm
I really hope Harris gets in, I need to get my vote in the mail today. And I thought she did really well in the debate with Trump. But I'm still not convinced with her as a candidate, and it'll be interesting seeing if opinions on here change when she's actually president. It seems like you lot are championing this image of her with no real substance behind it, just because the alternative is Trump.

Your standards are pretty high I guess.

She has run a fantastic campaign in a few weeks after taking over from a failed candidate and an incumbent president that is a horrible retail politician and can't sell any positives from his campaign. Also a president whose white house criminally under-used her.

She wasn't gunning for the presidency. When she was a senator the thinking was that she could end up a supreme court judge, not President.

Look at Newsome, Shapiro, mayor Pete...they want to be President...badly. You can smell it.

So she wasn't some opportunist gunning for this. It happened to her. It just made the best sense that it was her.

Since then she has run a great campaign systematically focusing on building a volunteer ground game first with rallies and phone work. Then she picked a VP from central casting to work the midwest states. Then she identified disgruntled repugs as a get and held a fantastic DNC. Then she kicked Trump's ass in the debate. Then she campaigned in red rural areas of swing states. Now she is doing national TV outreach.

We won't see the result of all her ground game work until the election. Although Georgia's ea4ly votong is a good sign.

All the other contenders dropped out within hours. No sense debating who would be better...there was no one else.

She has surprised the heck out of me. She has become the change candidate after being the VP. That is remarkable.
