I really hope Harris gets in, I need to get my vote in the mail today. And I thought she did really well in the debate with Trump. But I'm still not convinced with her as a candidate, and it'll be interesting seeing if opinions on here change when she's actually president. It seems like you lot are championing this image of her with no real substance behind it, just because the alternative is Trump.



Your standards are pretty high I guess.She has run a fantastic campaign in a few weeks after taking over from a failed candidate and an incumbent president that is a horrible retail politician and can't sell any positives from his campaign. Also a president whose white house criminally under-used her.She wasn't gunning for the presidency. When she was a senator the thinking was that she could end up a supreme court judge, not President.Look at Newsome, Shapiro, mayor Pete...they want to be President...badly. You can smell it.So she wasn't some opportunist gunning for this. It happened to her. It just made the best sense that it was her.Since then she has run a great campaign systematically focusing on building a volunteer ground game first with rallies and phone work. Then she picked a VP from central casting to work the midwest states. Then she identified disgruntled repugs as a get and held a fantastic DNC. Then she kicked Trump's ass in the debate. Then she campaigned in red rural areas of swing states. Now she is doing national TV outreach.We won't see the result of all her ground game work until the election. Although Georgia's ea4ly votong is a good sign.All the other contenders dropped out within hours. No sense debating who would be better...there was no one else.She has surprised the heck out of me. She has become the change candidate after being the VP. That is remarkable.