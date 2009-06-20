I think youre completely delusional if you think there are people who have backed Trump for the last 8+ years and tolerated/celebrated/liked how he has *behaved* over that time period, who would then switch votes because of what Harris might or might not say tonight about his mental state.







The 2 people who intro'd her today are a couple who voted Trump in 16 and 20, but now are appearing in Harris ads in PA. Why? Jan 6.She is goung to go on Fox and talk about him being unfit.She is also there to dispel that BS they see on Fox about her being a crazy leftist and a danger if President. If she is sane, reasonable and moderate as she is, that can only help to reduce anti-Harris fear and maybe some of these people feel it is OK to vote for the couch. That is why she appeared with 100 repugs for Harris today to drive it home that she is acceptable.