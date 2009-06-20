« previous next »
Vote Harris-Walz

BarryCrocker

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 10:00:25 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:20:49 pm
No. Absolutely no no and more fucking no!!! We've been force fed enough of that humdrum shite over the last 8 years mate. We don't need any more of it. Enough is enough now! Don't get me wrong, I want Harris to win and am perfectly happy for her to make a c*nt out of him however she likes at any of her rallies. I also understand that lampooning political figures has long been central to America's comedic culture.

Definitely.

Celeb endorsement simply supports the 'Global Elite' argument that MAGA keeps throwing up. None of these people live in the real world and therefore aren't going through the everyday 'cost of living' pressures that everyday Americans are.

If anything the Dems need more focus on the everyday people. Picking Waltz was a stab in that direction.
John C

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 10:29:36 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:20:49 pm
Seth Meyers or Rachel Maddow or Lawrence O'Donnell
Those three and many more anchors & comedians (like Cobert & Kimmell) are doing the best they can to highlight that Donald Trump is unfit to stand for any sort of office.
I hope they all ram it home for the next few weeks :)
Hazell

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 10:37:28 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:29:36 pm
Those three and many more anchors & comedians (like Cobert & Kimmell) are doing the best they can to highlight that Donald Trump is unfit to stand for any sort of office.
I hope they all ram it home for the next few weeks :)

Yeah, I'd add John Oliver to that list as well. Hope they go into overdrive now.
Lone Star Red

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 10:42:13 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:20:49 pm
No. Absolutely no no and more fucking no!!! We've been force fed enough of that humdrum shite over the last 8 years mate. We don't need any more of it. Enough is enough now! Don't get me wrong, I want Harris to win and am perfectly happy for her to make a c*nt out of him however she likes at any of her rallies. I also understand that lampooning political figures has long been central to America's comedic culture.

But I swear, if I see any more goody-2-shoed Hollywood shit-bags patronising people with any more bullshit political adverts, or if I ever have to endure another segment from a Seth Meyers or Rachel Maddow or Lawrence O'Donnell ever again, then I'm going to fucking projectile vomit harder than Maggie Blackamoor from Little Britain.

Please, for the love of fuck, we don't need his c*ntery over-sold to us any more. We really really really don't

Preach it.
SamLad

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 10:45:59 pm
a big - massively big - issue is that all the evidence about Trump's mental state and threat to the country is being broadcast to the choir.

these vids etc need to get on Fox - that's where the seeds of doubt (aka sanity) need to be planted.

(I never have / will watch Fox, but I'm assuming nobody is putting ads showing the Twat's shit on there)
John C

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 10:51:07 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:37:28 pm
Yeah, I'd add John Oliver to that list as well. Hope they go into overdrive now.
:thumbup
Lone Star Red

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 10:51:57 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:45:59 pm
a big - massively big - issue is that all the evidence about Trump's mental state and threat to the country is being broadcast to the choir.

these vids etc need to get on Fox - that's where the seeds of doubt (aka sanity) need to be planted.

(I never have / will watch Fox, but I'm assuming nobody is putting ads showing the Twat's shit on there)

Completely pointless. His voters, and most certainly the ones that watch Fox News, dont care.
SamLad

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 10:54:08 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 10:51:57 pm
Completely pointless. His voters, and most certainly the ones that watch Fox News, dont care.
Harris is being interviewed on Fox tonight. 
Lone Star Red

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 10:55:57 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:54:08 pm
Harris is being interviewed on Fox tonight.

A noble and most certainly fruitless quest.
SamLad

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 11:04:12 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 10:55:57 pm
A noble and most certainly fruitless quest.
impossible to be sure - there may be some who are quietly concerned seeing how he behaves now, and open to being convinced of the danger. we'll never know, but every vote (potential) counts.
RedSince86

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 11:09:54 pm
Trump's Town hall Tuesday night was batshit crazy.

Truly bizarre, he's just as bad as Biden for Cognitive Impairment.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ji2Z1B2MdMw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ji2Z1B2MdMw</a>
Lone Star Red

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 11:13:06 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:04:12 pm
impossible to be sure - there may be some who are quietly concerned seeing how he behaves now, and open to being convinced of the danger. we'll never know, but every vote (potential) counts.

I think youre completely delusional if you think there are people who have backed Trump for the last 8+ years and tolerated/celebrated/liked how he has*behaved* over that time period, who would then switch votes because of what Harris might or might not say tonight about his mental state.

jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 11:15:14 pm
Fox bad.  Mmmmmkay?

But she's firm and in control of her facts.

The prosecutor is in da house.

Deflecting well, remaining calm.

Momsplaining. LOL

Talking right through Baier to make her point.

Aced it.
SamLad

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 11:29:40 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:09:54 pm
Trump's Town hall Tuesday night was batshit crazy.

Truly bizarre, he's just as bad as Biden for Cognitive Impairment.
total nonsense. Biden is old and slow, dealing with a life-long speech impediment. Trump is 100% effing deranged.  there is no comparison.
Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 11:30:24 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 11:13:06 pm
I think youre completely delusional if you think there are people who have backed Trump for the last 8+ years and tolerated/celebrated/liked how he has*behaved* over that time period, who would then switch votes because of what Harris might or might not say tonight about his mental state.



The 2 people who intro'd her today are a couple who voted Trump in 16 and 20, but now are appearing in Harris ads in PA. Why? Jan 6.

She is goung to go on Fox and talk about him being unfit. 

She is also there to dispel that BS they see on Fox about her being a crazy leftist and a danger if President. If she is sane, reasonable and moderate as she is, that can only help to reduce anti-Harris fear and maybe some of these people feel it is OK to vote for the couch. That is why she appeared with 100 repugs for Harris today to drive it home that she is acceptable.
SamLad

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 11:30:39 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 11:13:06 pm
I think youre completely delusional if you think there are people who have backed Trump for the last 8+ years and tolerated/celebrated/liked how he has*behaved* over that time period, who would then switch votes because of what Harris might or might not say tonight about his mental state.
I didn't say they'd vote for her, maybe they simply won't vote for him.
Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 12:02:43 am
She aced the Fox interview. Baier is a tough interviewer and she dominated the interview and got her messages across to the audience. Her best interview ever. Mission accomplished.


Trump will be pissed.
Lone Star Red

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 12:07:53 am
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 11:30:24 pm
The 2 people who intro'd her today are a couple who voted Trump in 16 and 20, but now are appearing in Harris ads in PA. Why? Jan 6.

She is goung to go on Fox and talk about him being unfit. 

She is also there to dispel that BS they see on Fox about her being a crazy leftist and a danger if President. If she is sane, reasonable and moderate as she is, that can only help to reduce anti-Harris fear and maybe some of these people feel it is OK to vote for the couch. That is why she appeared with 100 repugs for Harris today to drive it home that she is acceptable.

So theyre two people that changed their minds four years ago after that heinous act, not people who continued to support him through all of that and everything before and after.
afc tukrish

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 12:51:02 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:30:39 pm
I didn't say they'd vote for her, maybe they simply won't vote for him.

Good response, didn't rise to the insult bait...
jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 01:08:47 am
Girl be steppin up.

Can't wait till she drops a home girl reference to her 4 years at Howard.  That will cement her big time with a lot of the youngsters.
telekon

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 01:16:00 am
Quote from: Giono on Today at 12:02:43 am
She aced the Fox interview. Baier is a tough interviewer and she dominated the interview and got her messages across to the audience. Her best interview ever. Mission accomplished.


Trump will be pissed.

How she turned around the "enemy from within" quote was fucking epic!
