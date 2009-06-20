I think this is very key: Some 78% of registered voters in the three-day poll - including 86% of Democrats and 81% of Republicans - said they were "completely certain" they would cast a ballot in the presidential election. The share of sure-to-vote poll respondents was up from 74% in a Reuters/Ipsos survey conducted Oct. 23-27, 2020, when 74% of Democrats and 79% of Republicans said they were certain to cast ballots.The 4% increase overall and the large increase in Democrats wanting/needing to vote is a big key - to me.There is no one new that is voting for Trump (and I realize there is a group that says the middle east will sway them).On the other hand - there are a lot of women that once voted for Trump that will seriously be reconsidering.