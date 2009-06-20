« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Down

Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 445970 times)

Offline goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,331
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5960 on: Yesterday at 06:46:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:45:28 pm
That the silent (if you can call it that) Trump vote is big?

Yep there is evidence that this was the case in 2016 and 2020.

Much was made of the polls getting those elections wrong, and they did in relation to the swing states, but the 538 average on both occasions was remarkably accurate in predicting the democrat vote. On each occasion, the poll average was within 1% of the actual vote in each of the swing states with the exception of Wisconsin. Both times the democrat candidate polled over 1% less than the 538 average on election day in Wisconsin.

Trump on the other hand polled well above his 538 average, particularly in the rust belt. Clearly, if you trust the polls, the late deciders and/or the soft vote of the minor candidates overwhelmingly broke for Trump on both occasions. Speaking to your point, the question is were they late breakers or were they lying to pollsters, and possibly to themselves, about who they intended to vote for.

I expect that it was. to a significant extent, the latter and if the shy Trumoers still exist we have every reason to be pessimistic.

Ultimately we will not know until election day.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:48:39 pm by goalrushatgoodison »
Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,931
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5961 on: Yesterday at 07:23:33 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:45:09 pm
you realize that's what a lot of the ppl behind Maga want to see happen - right?  eg Steve Bannon.

the problem is: when it gets put back together, who decides what "it" is gonna be like?

That's because 'they' believe they'll come out of the fallout on top!!

Like most mum's of my generation if I had all these dickheads in a room together they'd get a fuck off scutch after banging their heads together.
Logged

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,605
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5962 on: Yesterday at 09:13:18 pm »
I keep going back to the fact both Clinton in 2016 and Biden in 2020 were well ahead in the polls at this stage of the election run in and now it is neck and neck. Harris and Walz need to get the finger out or they are royally fcuked.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,315
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5963 on: Yesterday at 09:42:08 pm »
Trump wages campaign against real-time fact checks
© Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Donald Trump and his campaign have waged an aggressive campaign against fact-checking in recent months, pushing TV networks, journalism organizations and others to abandon the practice if they hope to interact with Trump.

Trump nearly backed out of an August interview with a group of Black journalists after learning they planned to fact-check his claims. The following month, he and his allies repeatedly complained about the fact-checking that occurred during his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, berating journalists and news executives in the middle of the televised debate.

And this month, Trump declined to sit down for an interview with CBSs 60 Minutes because he objected to the shows practice of fact-checking, according to the show.

Campaign advisers also expressly asked CBS News to forgo fact-checking in its vice-presidential debate with Trumps running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance  who then complained on air when a moderator corrected him.

The moves are the latest example of Trumps long-held resistance to being called to account for his falsehoods, which have formed the bedrock of his political message for years. Just in recent weeks, for example, Trump has seized on fabricated tales of migrants eating pets and Venezuelan gangs overtaking cities in pushing his anti-immigration message as he seeks a second term in office.

Lucas Graves, a journalism and mass communications professor at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, said that publicly chafing at fact-checking has become a form of tribalism among some Republicans.

Within the political establishment on the right, it is now considered quite legitimate  and quite legitimate to say publicly and openly  that you disapprove of fact-checking, said Lucas, author of Deciding Whats True: The Rise of Political Fact-Checking in American Journalism. He added: Precisely because of Trumps unusual relationship with the truth  even for a politician  its hardly surprising that he would object to it so volubly and so forcefully.

The Washington Post Fact Checker team tallied that by the end of Trumps presidency, he had made 30,573 false or misleading claims  an average of about 21 false, erroneous or misleading claims a day.

In August, Trump had agreed to appear at a National Association of Black Journalists gathering, where three of the groups members would interview him. But upon realizing that he would be fact-checked in real time, Trumps team said he would not be taking the stage.

NABJ President Ken Lemon described a tense scene backstage as Trumps team objected to any fact-checking of the interview, with the discussions lasting more than an hour. If you guys are going to fact-check, hes not going to take the stage, Lemon said a Trump aide told him. They were just totally insistent that he was not going to take the stage if we fact-checked.

Lemon said he spoke with three Trump aides  who at one point called to confer with someone not at the event  about their objections to fact-checking, as the audience waited.

At one point, Lemon said he became convinced Trump was ultimately going to back out of the interview over his fact-checking concerns, so Lemon prepared remarks to go out and explain the cancellation to the crowd. But in the end, Trump took part in the interview, making headlines by falsely suggesting that Harris had only recently decided to identify as Black.

It was a very revealing moment where we got to hear him answer questions, and we were shocked at what some of the answers were, Lemon said.

Trump officials blamed the delay in taking the stage on technical audio issues.

Heres the truth: President Trump initially couldnt take the stage because there were audio issues. Once the audio issues were resolved, President Trump took the stage and participated in the discussion, and the fact-checks still occurred, Karoline Leavitt, a Trump spokeswoman, said in a statement.

Harris, too, has taken a cautious approach to interviews, largely eschewing rigorous policy questioners for lower-stakes venues and having her advisers, at times, try to prescreen questions. Her recent blitz last week of unscripted media settings hewed to friendly questioners, including Howard Stern of Sirius XM, CBSs Late Night With Stephen Colbert and the popular Call Her Daddy podcast. During Harriss NABJ forum, the interviewers pressed less contentiously than they did with Trump, and during the ABC presidential debate with Trump, the moderators did not fact-check her in the same manner.

One Trump adviser, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe the campaigns thinking, argued that Trump is treated more harshly than others. Every candidate is opposed to fact-checking on some degree, but if youre Trump, you know they are always going to go after you harder, the adviser said.

But Harris does not misstate the truth regularly, as Trump does, and she has also not protested being fact-checked. And unlike Trump, she sat down for a wide-ranging interview with 60 Minutes that aired last week.

As part of Harriss interview, the show took the extraordinary step of explaining why it was not airing a similar segment with Trump, who had initially agreed to an interview before changing his mind.

A week ago, Trump backed out, CBS correspondent Scott Pelley explained. The campaign offered shifting explanations. First, it complained that we would fact-check the interview. We fact-check every story. Later, Trump said he needed an apology for his interview in 2020.

Pelley went on to explain that the 2020 incident for which Trump requested an apology had never occurred.

Campaign advisers acknowledged there were discussions with CBS over fact-checking, and the campaign objected to the network wanting to cut into the interview to fact-check.

The two debates  first with President Joe Biden and then with Harris after Biden dropped out  proved another point of contention. Trumps team repeatedly raised objections in negotiations that it did not want a fact-checking element during the debates, and continued to ask networks about the issue in the weeks leading up to the events, according to people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private negotiations.

During the debate between Trump and Biden, CNN publicly stated in advance that the moderators would not fact-check, instead leaving that to the candidates.

Before the second debate, Jason Miller, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, said the team was told by an ABC journalist that similarly to the CNN debate, there would be no fact checks from the moderators. However, a copy of the ABC News debate rules, obtained by The Post, did not put any limitations on fact-checking.

Nonetheless, Trump and his allies were furious with ABC for pointedly fact-checking Trump live during his debate with Harris. At one point, after Trump falsely claimed that some Democrats support executing babies after birth, moderator Linsey Davis noted, There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after its born.

At another point  after Trump repeated the false and baseless claim that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were abducting and eating their neighbors cats and dogs  moderator David Muir interjected to say that ABC News had reached out to the city manager, who told us there have been no credible reports of specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community.

Trumps advisers  including Chris LaCivita and Miller  erupted at ABC executives and journalists in the middle of the debate, according to the people familiar with the situation. They implored the network to stop fact-checking for the rest of the event and said it had breached its promise, and a call was even lodged to the president of ABC News by Susie Wiles, the campaigns top aide. At least one Trump adviser demanded to talk to the moderators during the debate.

The network declined to comment.

Everyone who watched the ABC debate agreed that it was a 3-on-1 fight with 2 moderators who wrongly fact-checked President Trump multiple times, but did not fact check Kamala Harris ONCE, even though she spewed multiple lies on the debate stage, Leavitt said in her statement. The ABC debate was widely viewed as one of the worst moderated debates in history, yet President Trump still won.

Harris spokesman Kevin Munoz responded: You have to lie to be fact-checked, and only one person on that stage was telling lie after lie.

By the time Vance was preparing for a CBS debate with Harriss running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the issue of fact-checking was ever-present. During Vances debate preparations, Trump advisers had former Fox News contributor Monica Crowley play the role of a fact-checking journalist, according to people familiar with the discussions, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe deliberations.

In meetings with network executives, Vances team insisted there would be no fact-checking, and CBS officials said they did not expect moderators to jump in and correct candidates, leaving it up to the candidates themselves, the people said.

However, at one point, moderator Margaret Brennan corrected a comment Vance had made about the illegal immigrants that he claimed where overwhelming Springfield, Ohio, noting that the citys large population of Haitian immigrants in fact have legal status  temporary protected status.

Margaret, the rules were that you guys werent going to fact-check, Vance said. Behind the scenes, his team also raised strenuous objections with the network, arguing that such a moment was not supposed to have occurred. CBS declined to comment.

The exchange was brief, but by then, the Trump-Vance tickets desire to eschew fact-checking had so penetrated the public consciousness that Saturday Night Live poked fun at it in its next episode, when Bowen Yang, playing Vance, uttered a series of falsehoods while repeatedly muttering for the moderators not to check his facts.

You know, Nora, its rich to say that Donald Trump is a threat to democracy when he peacefully gave over power  we said no fact-checking  and willingly, and willingly  dont check that  got on his plane without incident  dont  right after saving Obamacare  dont check that, Yang-as-Vance said as the audience laughed.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-wages-campaign-against-real-time-fact-checks/ar-AA1se8Ec?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=811e21ba757c4cf19d1ee73511409cf3&ei=17
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,067
  • SPQR
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5964 on: Yesterday at 11:43:05 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 09:13:18 pm
I keep going back to the fact both Clinton in 2016 and Biden in 2020 were well ahead in the polls at this stage of the election run in and now it is neck and neck. Harris and Walz need to get the finger out or they are royally fcuked.

And Clinton lost and Biden won. In other words the polls mean fuck all.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,629
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5965 on: Yesterday at 11:45:26 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 09:13:18 pm
I keep going back to the fact both Clinton in 2016 and Biden in 2020 were well ahead in the polls at this stage of the election run in and now it is neck and neck. Harris and Walz need to get the finger out or they are royally fcuked.

2024 is not the same. Harris is polling +19% better than Biden in College educated whites. The Dems are polling high in the suburbs. That is a different ballgame. They are much more reliable voters than 23 year old males. She killing him with young women who are going to be much more reliable.

She's trolling him now. He bitched about his softball Fox interview from Sunday...she just announced she is going on Fox Wednesday.

He's going full MAGA these days...

To quote Tropic Thunder, "Never go full MAGA"...
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,195
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5966 on: Yesterday at 11:56:07 pm »
I love the new articles about Harris losing support in the Muslim community in Michigan as though the media hasn't been beating that drum for months already. We know. And part of me is totally on the side of anyone who wants to send that particular message by not voting, despite how much worse the alternative will be.

But for the love of fuck, the people actually switching to Trump? As though he wouldn't gleefully deport every non-Saudi/Emirati Muslim in the country and fully support Bibi nuking Gaza? You've just been waiting for an excuse to admit you actually like the fucker.
Logged

Offline nozza

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5967 on: Today at 02:25:57 am »
It's been 10 years of Trump....10 fucking years of watching him lie, cheat, steal, abuse women, insult immigrants and be about as racist as they come. His presidency was a train wreck. Covid was denied at every level, as was climate change, people died on Jan 6th, Rittenhouse got away with murder and there has been very little accountability dealt out.
I think he may have just beaten people down. The non stop drivel from his mouth that has completely taken over the media 24 hours a day has taken its toll.
I speak to so many people who are just done with it all, so many have just checked out. I hope i am wrong but i think this one man has utterly fucked it up for so many people. It really does beggar belief on every level. You can add those shithouses in the republican party also...the blame lies at their feet just as much for ignoring decency and democracy and blindly backing this twat.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Up
« previous next »
 