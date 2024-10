The recent rap on Harris was that she needed to expound on her policies to the public.



She's making the rounds of all the talk shows and her poll numbers have gone down. Possibly with the unsure or easily influenced.



She's not a dynamic speaker, has very little charisma and comes across as unsure which may have led to her numbers going down accordingly.



She's fine at rallies, weak on tv interviews.



A temporary condition considering the alternative, methinks.



Her opponent is an incoherent lunatic whose "dynamism" and "charisma" amount to things like this: https://www.thedailybeast.com/donald-trump-baffles-everybody-with-bizarre-biden-circles-babble When you look at the fact that he has a chance of winning the election, you've got to accept that no amount of brilliant interviewing could have gotten Harris into a better position than she's in now. Her numbers going down are thanks to the hurricanes and the resulting Trump/Musk disinformation flood, along with Trump's now-unbridled commitment to a full blood-and-soil Nazi strategy. There's literally nothing she can do anymore to sway anyone away from him.Only Dem turnout can save us, and her choices of media appearance seem to have been aimed at that. Maybe it'll work? Not holding my breath.