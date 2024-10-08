« previous next »
Vote Harris-Walz

Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
October 8, 2024, 07:53:23 pm
Quote from: reddebs on October  8, 2024, 11:41:08 am
So basically like our Family Planning clinics then?

They really do hate females don't they and we think Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan are bad 🤷

Christianists are the western world's Taliban.
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
October 8, 2024, 07:56:19 pm
Quote from: Ray K on October  8, 2024, 04:03:49 pm
From Bob Woodward's new book



More damning. Trump sent Putin Covid rare rapid testing equipment for his personal use...while telling Americans Covid was a hoax.


Q:What is red and 3 feet long and dangles between Putins legs?
A: Donald Trump's tie.
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
October 8, 2024, 10:49:18 pm

I usually just have a quick read in here these days and post very infrequently but got to say the pessimism surrounding Harris from some in here I find puzzling as it really does seem to be buying heavily into the lying rhetoric and distortions of the right wing media both in the USA and here. Unsurprisingly I feel the need to make a few observations on how I'm seeing things.

Never before having been engaged by US politics. yet shaken to the core this past year by the shocking reality that somehow in 2024 not far off 50% of the American populace seem one way or another not only impervious to but comfortable with, nay, often in raptures with, the malevolent self serving depravity and manic disorder of Donald Trump and a prospective second Trump presidency, I have been absorbed by this US election.  Since the presidential race started to accelerate just prior to Joe Biden's disastrous showing in the first debate and began to gather momentum once the Harris nomination was first muted, offering its initial crumbs of hope for the return of some sanity and perspective, I have felt compelled to tune into what is happening, such being the magnitude of what is involved..

Most nights since I've spent an hour or so and often much more trawling through the myriad of mainly US formulated youtube election podcasts, polls and such like. Both left and right wing perspectives. Indeed, I doubt  I've missed scarcely a beat of what's been going on, including all the ebbs and flows, all the contradictory claims and counterclaims, the constant hyperbole and all the crap and bile and the chilling barefaced lying.

What has become increasingly more clear to me in this period is that whilst there are inevitably untruths and distortions from both sides of this contest to procure the most powerful position on earth, the proliferation of it from the right wing is so far off the scale and so unmistakably skewed in order to grift and to deceive the gullible as to render almost anything proffered by that side as untrustworthy, albeit at the same time seemingly so regrettably influential and impactful on so many. 

And yet, despite all that, during the time I've been so immersed in it all, the reassuringly sobering facts of the situation have stood in stark contrast to all the bluster.

For the reality, so heartening for Democrats yet so agonising for Trump, his MAGA disciples and all those ordinary steadfast Republicans unable to reject the cult in their midst - all of whom thought their pathway to the presidency was cut and dried -  is that in just a few months Kamala Harris has emerged in quite unfeasible fashion from the ashes of those dispiriting latter days of Joe Biden's candidacy to steadily winkle out a crucial if still marginal polling ascendancy over Donald Trump. If it might rank as hyperbole to claim supernova status for this remarkable post Biden transcendence, then by any political standards it has been nonetheless an awe inspiring transformation. In short, it has not only moved the goalposts of the contest but has narrowed the goal Trump is attacking.

Some - certainly on here - seem dismayed that the Harris polling advantage remains marginal as the finish line approaches. Yet the massive initial polling deficit that has been clawed back since those closing Biden days surely precludes such advantage in such brief time from being any more remarkable than it already is.   

At the time of Biden's swansong we saw Democrats with an alarming 35% share of the polling popular vote. Trump meanwhile stood at around 48%. Moreover, Trump led comfortably in all seven crucial swing states. All told, it rendered Trump a near certainty at that point for a landslide triumph. Yet now, just three months or so later Harris is nudging the 50% popular vote mark with Trump around 3% below whilst Harris holds a marginal but crucially steady polling advantage in Nevada and all three Rust Belt swing states with the Georgia and North Carolina Sun Belt swing states neck and neck and only Arizona at this juncture polling in favour of Trump by several percentage points.

So, I'm taking an optimistic view of this race. I'm bloody certain the prodigious groundwork the Harris campaign has enacted allied to the utter lunacy of Trump and his cronies dawning on more and more ordinary working class Americans will see Kamala Harris comfortably crossing that 270 seat line so that the positivity within the polling analyses in that David Pakman podcast I posted the other day which I've linked again below will surely bear out my own optimism.   

https://youtu.be/MsiZqsPdFm8?si=2NpFIpxQVyUBGhzk


   
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 03:58:07 pm
Quote from: Giono on October  8, 2024, 07:53:23 pm
Christianists are the western world's Taliban.
 
Some kinda OTT bollox there.Also where did this christianist stuff come from? I only see it here assume it's twitter related?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 04:06:50 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 03:58:07 pm
 
Some kinda OTT bollox there.Also where did this christianist stuff come from? I only see it here assume it's twitter related?


Where did the word 'islamist' come from?

The Taliban want to go back in time, hate women, and believe that ancient religious doctrine should guide law, education and family. Sound familiar? Oh ya, they love burning books.
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 04:14:09 pm
Not so great polling at the mo for Harris. Trump back fave with the bookies and most predictions have it at 50/50

Urgh.
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 05:33:36 pm
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 04:14:09 pm
Not so great polling at the mo for Harris. Trump back fave with the bookies and most predictions have it at 50/50

Urgh.

The "Poll of Polls" all have Harris up by 2%, I think that needs to be 4%, and up, for her to win.
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 05:35:36 pm
national polls are pretty meaningless.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 06:01:51 pm
National polls are a bit like polling the pundits at the start of the football season. Most years the vast majority of them have handed a CL spot to Utd while fully expecting them to finish above us and sometimes even challenging for the title. A pure waste of time
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches.

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 06:16:09 pm
Plus - watching the polls daily is a fool's game.

Especially when each day there is a right-wing leaning poll that screams its results if it favors Trump.

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 06:39:09 pm
You know its bad news when folks are at the denying the polls stage.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 06:43:12 pm
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 04:14:09 pm
Not so great polling at the mo for Harris. Trump back fave with the bookies and most predictions have it at 50/50

Urgh.

Not sure where you're looking mate. NYT only yesterday as Harris 3.5 up, the first time she's led in their poll which is on of most highly rated polls. She's also ahead in 4 of the swing states. As for the bookies odds shite, there's several conflicting averages some Harris, some Trump. So volatile  and conflicting they are meaningless as a reliable gauge.

As I say the pessimism of some in here is puzzling when you reflect on just how far Harris has come in such a short time amidst a tirade of right wing media lies and distortions.

 ;D
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 06:47:07 pm
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 04:14:09 pm
Not so great polling at the mo for Harris. Trump back fave with the bookies and most predictions have it at 50/50

Urgh.

Source/s?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 06:52:09 pm
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 06:39:09 pm
You know its bad news when folks are at the denying the polls stage.

actually the polls are good - so not sure what is being denied.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 06:54:24 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 06:43:12 pm
Not sure where you're looking mate. NYT only yesterday as Harris 3.5 up, the first time she's led in their poll which is on of most highly rated polls. She's also ahead in 4 of the swing states. As for the bookies odds shite, there's several conflicting averages some Harris, some Trump. So volatile  and conflicting they are meaningless as a reliable gauge.

As I say the pessimism of some in here is puzzling when you reflect on just how far Harris has come in such a short time amidst a tirade of right wing media lies and distortions.

 ;D

indeed
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 07:51:32 pm
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 06:39:09 pm
You know its bad news when folks are at the denying the polls stage.

The regular posters in these threads have a complex relationship with polls. If the poll reports good news, it's good. If it reports bad news, it's bad.

Actually it's not that complex now that I've typed that out
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 07:52:27 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 07:51:32 pm
The regular posters in these threads have a complex relationship with polls. If the poll reports good news, it's good. If it reports bad news, it's bad.

Actually it's not that complex now that I've typed that out

 ;D
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 08:02:50 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 07:51:32 pm
The regular posters in these threads have a complex relationship with polls. If the poll reports good news, it's good. If it reports bad news, it's bad.

Actually it's not that complex now that I've typed that out

To be fair that is the case in most places, not just here.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 08:21:25 pm
Don't get the surprise over Trump's support.
For a very simplistic example:
You analyse a group, of say 40 people for a skill,  you could find the top 10, the 20 after that who are average, and the last 10.
 In terms of character, there's a spectrum.
What the groups beyond the top 10 in those aspects, recognise and identify with, Trump (and the trash that gather around him), whether consciously or otherwise, display.
Aggression without purpose, loudness, noise, 'simple' solutions to large issues, using others as punching bags, incompetence, talking your way out of failures. And so on.
If you don't filter, don't blame logic. The last two groups will always, always outnumber the top few. It's the same group dynamic that leads to the failure of religion centric countries, even if it succeeds for a while the first group will always lose out to the numbers and herd mentality (that religion offers these failures, rather than self reflection) of the rest. In time.
There's a fundamental flaw in putting your future in the hands of all 3 groups, thereby leaving the opening for the lesser two to overpower, rather than designing methods to pick a high quality voter base and then handing them power...that fully open democracy simply ignores. Fails. Lets in morons and traitors like Johnson and Trump. The technique is neither high quality nor when you do chance upon a top leader, repeatable consistently / sustainably.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 11:01:03 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 07:51:32 pm
The regular posters in these threads have a complex relationship with polls. If the poll reports good news, it's good. If it reports bad news, it's bad.

Actually it's not that complex now that I've typed that out

The only reasonable opinion is that no poll is capable of giving us an accurate picture of where things are in an election that includes Trump. They can maybe reflect general trends to an extent, but even then who knows. Trump basically invalidates polling.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 11:38:00 pm
national polls on US presidential elections are the political equivalent of the RAWK Transfer Thread. 

enormous and never-ending mental energy being spent on trying to predict the future, and getting worked up into a lather about the twists and turns along the way.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 03:08:11 am
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 07:52:27 pm
;D

You need to specify the polls that make Trump favourite like the original poster that started this conversation didn't.
He is correct that some bookies have made him favourite.
Emojis  just make you look like a Trump supporter.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 03:09:48 am
Polls are content for conventional media who like horse race coverage. That's why they sponsor them.


National US polls are pointless because of the electoral college. One interesting part of polls can be the cross tabs. For example Clinton received 5% more university educated votes than Trump. Biden 9%. But Harris is polling at +18% currently.

"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock
