Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 433323 times)

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5840 on: October 6, 2024, 10:35:48 pm »
Quote from: Giono on October  6, 2024, 10:22:39 am
Serious question: How can Musk tweet 75 tweets in a day and still run anything in his empire?

Because he doesn't do any actual work, he just made a few risky investments and then learned enough of the lingo to pretend that he built the rockets or cybertrucks or whatever
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5841 on: Yesterday at 12:06:58 am »
Quote from: jambutty on October  6, 2024, 03:42:12 pm
Maybe Musk is plumping for a new Cabinet position. Secretary of Technology?

Trump has already suggested hes going to head up the Dept of Government Efficiency
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5842 on: Yesterday at 02:28:24 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October  6, 2024, 10:55:31 am
I think a major challenge of the polls being so close is a Harris win will be questioned by Trump supporters even more.

Trump supporters are cultists. They will question if she wins by 20 points.

Hell, the repug House Leader refused to answer a question today about if Trump lost 2020...good grief.

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5843 on: Yesterday at 02:32:03 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on October  6, 2024, 12:34:18 pm
I have a feeling Musk has looked at the declining value of "X" and decided that turning it into a full on propaganda machine for the election, even if it destroys it longer term, is the best value he's going to get out of it if Donald wins.

Bingo. Trump's market is young disconnected men. That's what's left on X these days.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5844 on: Yesterday at 02:46:16 am »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 02:32:03 am
Bingo. Trump's market is young disconnected men. That's what's left on X these days.

Its mad that major brands still even spend their advertising $$$ anymore.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5845 on: Yesterday at 03:13:52 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 02:46:16 am
Its mad that major brands still even spend their advertising $$$ anymore.

They try to focus ads at young men normally. Standard marketing theory to get them while they are young and looking to identify with a product. Then brand loyalty kicks in for the next 30 years. It's why brands love sports so much.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5846 on: Yesterday at 06:40:40 am »
Harris ep of Call Her Daddy is out now. Thats a move that could have a huge reach across women in the US.

Waltz will be on Smartless soon.

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5847 on: Yesterday at 10:21:45 am »
Trump could kill a man on live tv and still his numbers would not go down.

How the fuck is this still 50/50?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5848 on: Yesterday at 10:44:31 am »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Yesterday at 10:21:45 am
Trump could kill a man on live tv and still his numbers would not go down.

How the fuck is this still 50/50?
I think that Republican supporting loner that shot at Trump has really hardened the support for Trump.  It feeds the narrative that Trump is fighting the hidden powers - a narrative he and his people are very happy to push.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5849 on: Yesterday at 12:38:08 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:44:31 am
I think that Republican supporting loner that shot at Trump has really hardened the support for Trump.  It feeds the narrative that Trump is fighting the hidden powers - a narrative he and his people are very happy to push.
yesterday the Twat told the crowd it was the Dems who tried to kill him.  they lapped it up of course.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5850 on: Yesterday at 01:03:41 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:44:31 am
I think that Republican supporting loner that shot at Trump has really hardened the support for Trump.  It feeds the narrative that Trump is fighting the hidden powers - a narrative he and his people are very happy to push.

I think the second shooter put him back into the public eye, again, and he's managed to maintain the coverage.  That's all he needs, really.

Harris had momentum, but it's seemed to have died down, somewhat.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5851 on: Yesterday at 01:50:47 pm »
How can she regain the momentum other than being shot at?  ;D
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5852 on: Yesterday at 02:13:01 pm »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Yesterday at 01:50:47 pm
How can she regain the momentum other than being shot at?  ;D
she's on a media blitz this week - 60 Minutes interview tonight, a bunch of other MSM and TikTok etc stuff. needs to crowd him out of the headlines.
(PS I know you were joking btw :) )
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5853 on: Yesterday at 02:20:52 pm »
At the end of the day, the polls are only one aspect to judge how much momentum a campaign has, an aspect with a lot of uncertainty attached to it. The polls showing a 50-50 race is no reason to despair in my view, because a lot of positive things have happened for the Harris-campaign. All the way from the initial surge of positivity when Biden stepped aside up to the more recent developments of a lot of well-known conservatives declaring they will vote for her. They need to get the Democrats to go out to vote in numbers and they need to embrace that support from the rational people on the other side, because it will convince other moderate Republicans that it's okay to vote against insanity. And clearly the focus has to be on those swing-/battleground-states and I think that's exactly what Harris and Walz are doing. It's hard to say how all this will turn out in the end, but while the polls seem to be not that encouraging there's loads more stuff that has happened and is still happening that is very encouraging for Harris and her campaign.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5854 on: Yesterday at 02:35:46 pm »
Aren't the Democrats spending a huge amount in swing states and doing a lot of groundwork? Just because there isn't a ton of social media coverage that doesn't necessarily mean she's lost momentum.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5855 on: Yesterday at 03:29:21 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 02:35:46 pm
Aren't the Democrats spending a huge amount in swing states and doing a lot of groundwork? Just because there isn't a ton of social media coverage that doesn't necessarily mean she's lost momentum.

There haven't really been any big talking points in the last week - apart from the hurricane.

I doubt there has been any shift or swing.

That's like saying several voters were like "Yeah I'm now voting for Harris because it's clear Trump was the instigator of the insurrection. Oh wait, it's tuesday, I'm voting for Trump again."

I mean at least 46% of the American public is apparently that stupid - yes. But I don't think anything else changed.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5856 on: Yesterday at 04:32:50 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 06:40:40 am
Harris ep of Call Her Daddy is out now. Thats a move that could have a huge reach across women in the US.

Waltz will be on Smartless soon.

I have been reliably told (by the New York Post) that every single one of that podcast's fans are now enraged and will no longer be listening.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5857 on: Yesterday at 04:42:20 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 04:32:50 pm
I have been reliably told (by the New York Post) that every single one of that podcast's fans are now enraged and will no longer be listening.

I take it they read the Daily Mail as well? ;D
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5858 on: Yesterday at 10:10:46 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:44:31 am
I think that Republican supporting loner that shot at Trump has really hardened the support for Trump.  It feeds the narrative that Trump is fighting the hidden powers - a narrative he and his people are very happy to push.


I do often think what a better world it would be if the daft twat had got the fat-headed shitbag plum between the eyes
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5859 on: Yesterday at 10:16:50 pm »
Why arent the media doing a constant deep dive on the assassination plots? It just seems weird. Even if these are being forensically investigated theres hardly a peep. No leaks, no details. The msm all seem to be accepting of the face value version of events too. Is it really because one side wants to use it and the other is disappointed? Or is it just because they were unsuccessful?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5860 on: Yesterday at 11:23:01 pm »
The unfortunate truth is the vast majority of people believe anything they read or hear on the news as real. That's amplified by algorithm's that hit their phone non stop, which his feeding them utter shite all day and night long. I heard a Fox News radio host just yesterday running with the migrants getting all the money from the gov and there is nothing left for the victims of hurricane and FEMA is evil. The call ins were absolutely crazy calling for Harris to be stopped at all costs etc.
 
Trump and his team just spout shite constantly and it gets taken as gospel by millions and millions of people everyday. It's so fucked on every level and there is no stopping it. People are gullible, they are getting hammered with total untruths and that is the reason the Polls are not moving.

At this point, and I fucking hate saying this, it does not matter what the outcome of the election is. Unless It's a landslide of epic proportions for the dems ( like taking Florida or Texas ) Trump and the Republican Party will simply deny the count. You can bet your house though that if Trump does win by a small margin...which looks very likely, that the count will be perfectly correct If it swings to him. Its fucked.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5861 on: Today at 12:02:42 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 06:40:40 am
Harris ep of Call Her Daddy is out now. Thats a move that could have a huge reach across women in the US.

Waltz will be on Smartless soon.



She is targetting non-political voters this week with appearances like these. Tomorrow she is on the View,  Howard Stern and Colbert in one day. On the 10th she has a town hall on Univision, the largest Spanish language broadcaster in the US.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5862 on: Today at 12:07:04 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 02:35:46 pm
Aren't the Democrats spending a huge amount in swing states and doing a lot of groundwork? Just because there isn't a ton of social media coverage that doesn't necessarily mean she's lost momentum.

Bingo. I'm not on twitter and I see no loss of momentum. Just another phase. People have started voting. Over 1.5 million have. It's about ground game and turning out the vote at this stage.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5863 on: Today at 12:14:28 am »
2 big court cases involving reproductive rights.


The Georgia State court reinstalled Georgia's 6 week abortion ban.


The us supreme court won't let the president appeal the Texas law that bans emergency abortions. So hospitals in Texas won't carry out emergency abortions.


Harris has great amunition to state to voters that only her Presidency and national abortion legislation will change the status quo, the courts are stacked against them
 
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5864 on: Today at 12:17:16 am »
And hillbilly just let slip that they're going to close down planned parenthood.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5865 on: Today at 07:06:13 am »
Which hell deny.
After clearly saying so.

Post truth world.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5866 on: Today at 08:20:40 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:17:16 am
And hillbilly just let slip that they're going to close down planned parenthood.

Planned parenthood? 

Doesn't everyone other than the religiously stunted plan when they want to become parents?

How can a government close that down?  Make it illegal to have kids when you didn't plan for them?

It doesn't make sense but then nothing they do in America makes sense!!
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5867 on: Today at 08:43:51 am »
Planned parenthood equals contraception in this case I think Debs
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5868 on: Today at 09:04:07 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:20:40 am
Planned parenthood? 

Doesn't everyone other than the religiously stunted plan when they want to become parents?

How can a government close that down?  Make it illegal to have kids when you didn't plan for them?

It doesn't make sense but then nothing they do in America makes sense!!

Some of the other services they provide.

Provide cancer screenings, birth control, STI testing and treatment, and many other essential reproductive health care services.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5869 on: Today at 09:07:18 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:20:40 am
Planned parenthood? 

Doesn't everyone other than the religiously stunted plan when they want to become parents?

How can a government close that down?  Make it illegal to have kids when you didn't plan for them?

It doesn't make sense but then nothing they do in America makes sense!!

Planned Parenthood with capital P's. It is a non profit organisaion that provides reproductive and sexual healthcare.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Planned_Parenthood
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5870 on: Today at 09:11:17 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:43:51 am
Planned parenthood equals contraception in this case I think Debs

Thanks,
 I was totally with Debs in wondering wtf, this could mean.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5871 on: Today at 09:25:12 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:11:17 am
Thanks,
 I was totally with Debs in wondering wtf, this could mean.

Barry and Elmo have explained it better to be fair
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5872 on: Today at 10:55:15 am »
Harris gaining advantage according to the latest Times/Siena poll.
https://www.nytimes.com/2024/10/08/us/politics/harris-trump-poll-national.html
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5873 on: Today at 11:18:45 am »
If there is real enthusiasm for Trump BEYOND the MAGA base, you'd have to question a lot of people's mental health.

There may be apathetic people who don't like the system and there are millions who are struggling financially; Trump's only hope in my view.

The hope is the race appears tighter than it actually will be, as many who have not come out for Harris will go that way on polling day.

I think Trump is tired and his period is nearly over.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5874 on: Today at 11:22:08 am »
https://xcancel.com/RpsAgainstTrump/status/1843466597916389577

Elon Musk talking to Tucker Carlson: Nobody is even bothering to try to kill Kamala because its pointless. "

Both laugh.

Musk: "What do you achieve? Nothing, you just bought another puppet

Carlson: "Exactly!" then trails off when he soon realises he's reacting on camera but then shifts back into his natural c*nt persona

Carlson: "It's true though!"

Musk: "Nobody's trying to kill Joe Biden... it'd be pointless"

Musk laughs while Carlson realises he's fucking himself, naturally due to his complete twatishness.


What a pair of obnoxious pieces of shit.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5875 on: Today at 11:41:08 am »
So basically like our Family Planning clinics then?

They really do hate females don't they and we think Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan are bad 🤷
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5876 on: Today at 01:16:19 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:41:08 am
So basically like our Family Planning clinics then?

They really do hate females don't they and we think Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan are bad 🤷


'Hating' females is IMO missing the crux. It's more a question of control (of both women and children), which derives from insecurity. Part of that is a yearning for a mythical time in the 1950's when men could rule their households with a belt. The Christianist bollocks is just a further weapon in their arsenal.

In Saudi and the other hardline Muslim states, it's just a variation on that insecurity/control shite, but weaponsing religion even more violently.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5877 on: Today at 01:37:19 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:16:19 pm

'Hating' females is IMO missing the crux. It's more a question of control (of both women and children), which derives from insecurity. Part of that is a yearning for a mythical time in the 1950's when men could rule their households with a belt. The Christianist bollocks is just a further weapon in their arsenal.

In Saudi and the other hardline Muslim states, it's just a variation on that insecurity/control shite, but weaponsing religion even more violently.

Hate, fear, intimidation, power, control, insecurity.

Same shit, different words!!
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5878 on: Today at 04:03:49 pm »
From Bob Woodward's new book

