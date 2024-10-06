At the end of the day, the polls are only one aspect to judge how much momentum a campaign has, an aspect with a lot of uncertainty attached to it. The polls showing a 50-50 race is no reason to despair in my view, because a lot of positive things have happened for the Harris-campaign. All the way from the initial surge of positivity when Biden stepped aside up to the more recent developments of a lot of well-known conservatives declaring they will vote for her. They need to get the Democrats to go out to vote in numbers and they need to embrace that support from the rational people on the other side, because it will convince other moderate Republicans that it's okay to vote against insanity. And clearly the focus has to be on those swing-/battleground-states and I think that's exactly what Harris and Walz are doing. It's hard to say how all this will turn out in the end, but while the polls seem to be not that encouraging there's loads more stuff that has happened and is still happening that is very encouraging for Harris and her campaign.