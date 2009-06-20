I don't think Jack Quaid does tbf, although let me know if I am wrong.
Surprised a bit at 50 Cent - he seems an idiot but a relatively well meaning one
I would also add all wrestlers under the sun unless they prove otherwise, just assume they are - but the likes of Undertaker and Steve Austin and HHH are 100% MAGA - blame the CTE
50 Cent endorsed Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the run-up for the 2016 U.S. presidential election.[242] He rejected an offer of $500,000 from the Trump campaign to make an appearance on the candidate's behalf.[243] However, he endorsed Donald Trump in 2020, due to his dislike of Joe Biden's tax plans.[244] A week later, he retracted his endorsement, saying on Twitter "Fuck Donald Trump, I never liked him",[245] and endorsed Biden.[246]
___
Going off his Wiki, it doesn't appear he is tbf. He is a bit of a troll though so not sure you can take him seriously either way.