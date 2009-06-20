« previous next »
Vote Harris-Walz

Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
October 4, 2024, 10:58:46 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October  4, 2024, 07:14:06 am
Dana White, The Qaids, Jon Voight, 50 Cent, Rob Schneider, Russell Brand, Amber Rose.

The Hateful Eight.

I don't think Jack Quaid does tbf, although let me know if I am wrong.

Surprised a bit at 50 Cent - he seems an idiot but a relatively well meaning one

I would also add all wrestlers under the sun unless they prove otherwise, just assume they are - but the likes of Undertaker and Steve Austin and HHH are 100% MAGA - blame the CTE
Logged

Schmidt

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
October 4, 2024, 11:02:04 am
Shazam (Zachary Levi) has also endorsed Donald.
BarryCrocker

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
October 4, 2024, 11:02:23 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on October  4, 2024, 10:58:46 am
I don't think Jack Quaid does tbf, although let me know if I am wrong.

Surprised a bit at 50 Cent - he seems an idiot but a relatively well meaning one

I would also add all wrestlers under the sun unless they prove otherwise, just assume they are - but the likes of Undertaker and Steve Austin and HHH are 100% MAGA - blame the CTE

Randy & Dennis

Source - https://deadline.com/gallery/donald-trump-celebrity-endorsements-kid-rock-jon-voight/los-angeles-premiere-of-reagan-arrivals/
Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
October 4, 2024, 11:17:02 am
I heard the starting line-up of the 1975 Philadelphia Flyers are Trumpers.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
October 4, 2024, 11:32:55 am
Rob Schneider

Once a Democrat who switched before 2016, then supported conspiracy loon RFK as he jumped down the anti-vaxxer rabbit hole, before moving back to support the orange shitbag. He's gone proper hard-right on social issues, championing anti-LGBT and anti-CRT.

SamLad

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
October 4, 2024, 12:56:51 pm
Quote from: cptrios on October  4, 2024, 12:02:44 am
Ooh, looks like the strike is ending. Scratch that one, hopefully.
not ending, just paused while the strike vote happens.  negotiators agreed a settlement but not final yet.
kavah

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
October 4, 2024, 01:43:30 pm
Good unemployment figures released today. So thats good.
John C

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
October 4, 2024, 02:36:43 pm
I enjoy TRIP US podcasts, particularly as the Mooch hates Trump, but they never talk highly about Harris, give her credit or express positivity about her chances of winning.
When Harris started running Katy Kay stated she talks in word salads, this was bollocks.
And in todays show they were suggesting Harris's team are not getting a policy message out sufficiently. The complete opposite to what Jon Stewart highlighted wonderfully while discrediting Trump in one of his shows this week.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HX-5jmQplIo
TSC

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
October 4, 2024, 02:39:05 pm
TSC

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
October 4, 2024, 02:41:13 pm
Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
October 4, 2024, 02:43:00 pm
Quote from: John C on October  4, 2024, 02:36:43 pm
I enjoy TRIP US podcasts, particularly as the Mooch hates Trump, but they never talk highly about Harris, give her credit or express positivity about her chances of winning.
When Harris started running Katy Kay stated she talks in word salads, this was bollocks.
And in todays show they were suggesting Harris's team are not getting a policy message out sufficiently. The complete opposite to what Jon Stewart highlighted wonderfully while discrediting Trump in one of his shows this week.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HX-5jmQplIo

Katy Kay should start every episode with:"Hello I'm Katy Kay and you're not". Can't stand her.
SamLad

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
October 4, 2024, 02:44:58 pm
Quote from: Giono on October  4, 2024, 02:43:00 pm
Katy Kay should start every episode with:"Hello I'm Katy Kay and you're not". Can't stand her.
And her husband supports Everton (I'm serious).
Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
October 4, 2024, 05:57:06 pm
Quote from: SamLad on October  4, 2024, 02:44:58 pm
And her husband supports Everton (I'm serious).

She was on Morning Joe and surprisingly Joe Scarborough is a red.
SamLad

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
October 4, 2024, 06:02:50 pm
Quote from: Giono on October  4, 2024, 05:57:06 pm
She was on Morning Joe and surprisingly Joe Scarborough is a red.
he's a huge fan - surprised me too.

mind you for me that's his only endearing characteristic.  I cannot stand listening to his egocentric 10-minute speeches day after effing day --- hogging the camera repeatedly while he has 3 or 4 guests staring into space wondering just when TF he's gonna finally get around to ask them something.
RJH

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
October 4, 2024, 07:09:07 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on October  4, 2024, 10:58:46 am
I don't think Jack Quaid does tbf, although let me know if I am wrong.

Surprised a bit at 50 Cent - he seems an idiot but a relatively well meaning one

I would also add all wrestlers under the sun unless they prove otherwise, just assume they are - but the likes of Undertaker and Steve Austin and HHH are 100% MAGA - blame the CTE

Kevin Nash, slightly surprisingly, is a Democrat.

On the Republican side, they have Kevin Sorbo (aka 90s Hercules), who apparently makes a living these days by posting nonsense on twitter.
Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 09:13:34 am
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 02:55:48 am
Fred Schero and Al Davis.  Original OG.'s

My father grew up in northern Canada and hockey was in his blood. Shero's Flyers were before my time. But I learned that my father sgave up watching hockey after the 75 Flyers...

What dd Al Davis do that was so terrible in Oakland?
jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 10:14:01 am
Al was connected to Allen Glick, a Vegas mobster.

Always got everything he wanted, never took no for an answer. A rough fucker.
hide5seek

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 11:02:40 am
Mick Foley (former wrestler)is a Democrat.
Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 02:26:10 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 10:14:01 am
Al was connected to Allen Glick, a Vegas mobster.

Always got everything he wanted, never took no for an answer. A rough fucker.

Now the Raiders end up in Vegas. Quelle surprise!
jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 12:16:15 am


You didn't hear it from me.

And I was never here.
B0151?

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 01:15:21 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on October  4, 2024, 10:58:46 am
I don't think Jack Quaid does tbf, although let me know if I am wrong.

Surprised a bit at 50 Cent - he seems an idiot but a relatively well meaning one

I would also add all wrestlers under the sun unless they prove otherwise, just assume they are - but the likes of Undertaker and Steve Austin and HHH are 100% MAGA - blame the CTE
50 Cent endorsed Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the run-up for the 2016 U.S. presidential election.[242] He rejected an offer of $500,000 from the Trump campaign to make an appearance on the candidate's behalf.[243] However, he endorsed Donald Trump in 2020, due to his dislike of Joe Biden's tax plans.[244] A week later, he retracted his endorsement, saying on Twitter "Fuck Donald Trump, I never liked him",[245] and endorsed Biden.[246]

___

Going off his Wiki, it doesn't appear he is tbf. He is a bit of a troll though so not sure you can take him seriously either way.
