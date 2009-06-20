Kaine was a great pick if Hillary recognized the right swing states (she carried VA with ease). It was a safe pick to ensure a swing state win.



But her mistake was underestimating the Midwest, and the need to appeal to voters there. Kaine was the correct pick if you thought you were winning those. But as it turned out, she was already starting to lose PA, WI, and PA, and Kaine wasn't going to help her.



Walz is the Midwest pick, so Kamala has essentially bet on carrying those states (Sun Belt states trending away be damned), which is all she needs. Likeability doesn't matter nearly as much for VPs. Kaine's popularity was probably way higher than Clinton, Trump, or Pence (hence why he's favorite to win his 4th statewide election in a purple-ish state), but Hillary misread the map. It's why so many were banging the Shapiro drum for Kamala. May be less appealing overall, but if you think PA is the decisive state, you pick him. Kamala decided to broaden the appeal more with Walz, so if she still carries PA and the upper midwest states, then that's a win. But if she loses PA narrowly and that's why Trump wins, the political hindsight brigade will be eviscerating the pick (should've been Shapiro) for years to come.