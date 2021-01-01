It's a bit of a shocker that the Daily Fail would big up a right-wing lunatic



One must always consider the source and I wouldn't be hanging my hat on anything the Fail side regarding this election (or anything). Conversely, we also need to take polls that we 'like' with a pinch of salt. This is going to the wire.

Overall, most of those states are very tight. Harris' lead in PA is less than 2% overall according to 538, for instance.

https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/polls/president-general/2024/pennsylvania/



Its the confidence and joy they have that they're right whilst every serious pollster is saying this will be close that I like about them