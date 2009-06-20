I did nearly reply with "so the hundreds of millions who do vote get them wiped out by 270 corrupt twats who really decide the outcome" 😉



Nah. The electors are not "corrupt twats" (in terms of the process of electing the president), because they are nominated by the parties of the candidates. So, basically the Democrats in California nominate Mick Dick and Sarah Farah (and others depending on the number of electors California has) as their electors while the Republicans nominate Jerry Ferry and Riley Kiley (and others). If you vote for Harris in California your vote basically says "I want Mick and Sarah to be the electors for California". If Harris wins the popular vote in California Mick and Sarah (and the other Democrat electors) will go to Washington to cast their vote for President. That's roughly the same in every other state except for two, where the overall winner gets two electors and the other electors are going to the winners of each congressional district (that could be the overal winner as well or a different candidate).That was the process that was going on on January 6th 2021 when Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol. Both Mick and Sarah could in theory still vote for a different candidate in Washington, but as they've been nominated by the party and are often high-profile people in the party or long-term members they won't. Even if they did, in a lot of states there are ways for the party to remove them from the process and replace them with new electors, who will vote for the candidate they're supposed to vote for. Other states have regulations in place that make the electors vote the way they're supposed to according to the party that nominated them.I'm sure there are ways to fiddle with the electoral process and which electors are sent to Washington (that's what Trump tried in Georgia four years ago resulting in one of his many indictments), but there's little room in my view for corruption with the electors themselves, because the parties nominate them and will make sure, they get the right people in that position.