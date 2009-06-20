Yes less might come in to the US from overseas, but it's usually the importer who has the raised price to pay, I saw that when they had a tariff on washing machines, they just cost the whole $60 more in the US, for everyone. So its a false premise from the start. The Harris Biden raised taxing of everyone who earns over a $100 million makes more sense and really does not hurt the rich that much at all.



<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Xchy-P-fVBs?si" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Xchy-P-fVBs?si</a>

MSNBC had a bit about the washing machine prices and they said that they went up 200 dollars between the start of the tariff and the point where Biden just let it run out. The washing machine bit starts at 5:00.And it makes sense that stuff gets more expensive as a result of tariffs, if you only think about it a bit. A foreign company wanting to sell a product in the US will not just keep the price the same and eat the additional cost, if they have to pay tariffs. They'll add the cost of the tariff on the price of their product in most cases. At the same time, this gives the domestic producers a chance to up their own prices (while still staying competitive) and therefore increase their own profit. It's not really rocket science. Yet, Trump makes it sound like there's some big money pile somewhere in China, Germany, Mexico or whereever that will be shipped to the US as a result of the tariffs. And it's scary that so many people believe him (or that media outlets report his tariffs as a legitimate strategy).