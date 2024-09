Just implement preferential voting ya nufties, it's so annoying watching people moan about two party systems while at the same time, the left rages at the Greens and the right rages at the libertarians for having the temerity to run for office.



Totally agree. We have changed everything we do due to technology from mating to banking. But yet we are voting like it is 1824...However in the meantime...why are all these fringe candidates running for President as spoilers rather than for more strategic governorships, congress seats or state houses? Vanity. Pure and simple.