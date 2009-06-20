Is that because inflation is under control or the economy is faltering?





This rate cut of 0.5% shows that the Fed see inflation firmly under control, and that the economy is in good shape - hence the ability to start tightening monetary policy that wss designed to combat inflation without any negative impact.In many ways a base rate cut will have a stimulant impact on the economy - mortgage rates will drop, availability of mortgage products will increase, consumers will have more money to spend, and business will see lower costs associated with corporate borrowing which will go directly on the bottom line, as well as benefitting from the aforementioned increased consumer spending in some sectors.The bond market will also rally as bonds and interest rates are negatively correlated.