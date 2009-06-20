« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 134 135 136 137 138 [139]   Go Down

Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 385361 times)

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,918
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5520 on: Yesterday at 09:32:32 pm »
Big interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,183
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5521 on: Yesterday at 09:46:02 pm »
Studge may have taken Powell to task.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5522 on: Yesterday at 10:25:27 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 09:32:32 pm
Big interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

First cut in 4 yrs. timely for the dems

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cz04md0zdrno
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5523 on: Yesterday at 10:26:26 pm »
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5524 on: Yesterday at 10:35:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:26:26 pm
It's a fix!!!

Trump says the Fed is playing politics as per the 2nd article via the link below

https://edition.cnn.com/business/live-news/federal-reserve-interest-rate-09-18-24/index.html
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5525 on: Yesterday at 10:42:23 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 09:32:32 pm
Big interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

Is that because inflation is under control or the economy is faltering?

Also, the Teamsters declining to endorse either candidate. Is not a good thing. Especially, when they claim a majority of their members back Trump.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:45:42 pm by BarryCrocker »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,728
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5526 on: Yesterday at 10:54:31 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:42:23 pm
Is that because inflation is under control or the economy is faltering?
.

They definitely have got inflation under control, think I read it was 2.5% down from a high of >9, much better than the persistent 4% down from a high of 6.8 that we've managed here in Australia. It makes economic sense to ease living expense strains by lowering interest rates even if the economy is doing OK. No doubt the Repugs will use lowered interest rates to argue the economy is tanking without checking other metrics. Then in the next sentence they will slam Harris on cost of living without a hint of self awareness.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5527 on: Yesterday at 11:01:59 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:42:23 pm
Is that because inflation is under control or the economy is faltering?

Also, the Teamsters declining to endorse either candidate. Is not a good thing. Especially, when they claim a majority of their members back Trump.
total chickenshit - don't want piss off their members, don't want to piss off Trump.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,477
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5528 on: Today at 03:59:13 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:01:59 pm
total chickenshit - don't want piss off their members, don't want to piss off Trump.

Yes. They were mobster run for many years. They've been in receivership for 25 years up to recently. Biden saved their pensions. But their fearless leader actually spoke at the repug convention.

Then didn't get an invite to speak at the DNC, so got his nose out of joint. So him NOT endorsing Trump after being rejected by Harris is surprising.

But the locals in NYC, Michigan and Nevada have endorsed Harris. That's nearly half their membership.

Teamsters are the union that gave unions such a bad name decades ago. Who cares about their leadership.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,918
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5529 on: Today at 07:22:09 am »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 03:59:13 am
Yes. They were mobster run for many years. They've been in receivership for 25 years up to recently. Biden saved their pensions. But their fearless leader actually spoke at the repug convention.

Then didn't get an invite to speak at the DNC, so got his nose out of joint. So him NOT endorsing Trump after being rejected by Harris is surprising.

But the locals in NYC, Michigan and Nevada have endorsed Harris. That's nearly half their membership.

Teamsters are the union that gave unions such a bad name decades ago. Who cares about their leadership.

Jimmy Hoffa must be turning in his grave, where ever that is.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online Believe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5530 on: Today at 07:54:13 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:42:23 pm
Is that because inflation is under control or the economy is faltering?


This rate cut of 0.5% shows that the Fed see inflation firmly under control, and that the economy is in good shape - hence the ability to start tightening monetary policy that wss designed to combat inflation without any negative impact.

In many ways a base rate cut will have a stimulant impact on the economy - mortgage rates will drop, availability of mortgage products will increase, consumers will have more money to spend, and business will see lower costs associated with corporate borrowing which will go directly on the bottom line, as well as benefitting from the aforementioned increased consumer spending in some sectors.

The bond market will also rally as bonds and interest rates are negatively correlated.
Logged

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,918
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5531 on: Today at 08:14:52 am »
Quote from: Believe on Today at 07:54:13 am
This rate cut of 0.5% shows that the Fed see inflation firmly under control, and that the economy is in good shape - hence the ability to start tightening monetary policy that wss designed to combat inflation without any negative impact.

In many ways a base rate cut will have a stimulant impact on the economy - mortgage rates will drop, availability of mortgage products will increase, consumers will have more money to spend, and business will see lower costs associated with corporate borrowing which will go directly on the bottom line, as well as benefitting from the aforementioned increased consumer spending in some sectors.

The bond market will also rally as bonds and interest rates are negatively correlated.

Many think the cut was too little, too late and are predicting there will be another 0.5% cut before the end of the year.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,183
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5532 on: Today at 08:17:25 am »
Refinance 2025.
Logged
Kill the humourless.
Pages: 1 ... 134 135 136 137 138 [139]   Go Up
« previous next »
 