Is that because inflation is under control or the economy is faltering?

They definitely have got inflation under control, think I read it was 2.5% down from a high of >9, much better than the persistent 4% down from a high of 6.8 that we've managed here in Australia. It makes economic sense to ease living expense strains by lowering interest rates even if the economy is doing OK. No doubt the Repugs will use lowered interest rates to argue the economy is tanking without checking other metrics. Then in the next sentence they will slam Harris on cost of living without a hint of self awareness.