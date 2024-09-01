Kamala Harris did a great job goading HIM, while also defining herself, with something of a plan.
She stayed calm and naturally smiled when she was hearing HIM going on about people in Springfield eating dogs etc.
KM was mostly commanding and looked a credible figure for the office of the president. It must go down as a superbly orchestrated debate performance, in which Trump seemed downbeat and irrational, as normal.
The clips will serve her well and him badly but we'll have to wait and see just how well.