« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 128 129 130 131 132 [133]   Go Down

Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 365056 times)

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,899
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5280 on: Today at 12:10:11 pm »
First polling from debate watchers on cnn.

Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,445
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5281 on: Today at 12:13:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:08:27 pm
Trump saying immigrants are eating your dogs and cats


THIS IS NOT A JOKE, HE REALLY SAID THIS!!

Morning Joe on MSNBC did a mash up of famous debate moments in history...then showed Trump's dogs in Springfield moment...hilarious.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5282 on: Today at 12:19:57 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 12:10:11 pm
First polling from debate watchers on cnn.


With that margin of error it's possible the debate didn't really shift opinions and I'm not sure it ever could.  That said, if the trend they spotted is even true in the smallest sense then it all helps.

I woke up this morning to see on my Facebook feed that my aunt that lives in the US had posted about 40 increasingly unhinged attacks on Harris (and, towards the end, Taylor Swift).  I think she's probably a reasonable representative of about 95% of the potential voters come November in that they're so entrenched they only see anything the other side says as a provocation.  Let battle commence over the other 5%.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,337
  • Truthiness
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5283 on: Today at 12:31:26 pm »
How Harris Roped a Dope
She stayed human when Trump went feral.

By David Frum
Quote
Vice President Kamala Harris walked onto the ABC News debate stage with a mission: trigger a Trump meltdown.

She succeeded.

Former President Donald Trump had a mission too: control yourself.

He failed.

Trump lost his cool over and over. Goaded by predictable provocations, he succumbed again and again.

Trump was pushed into broken-sentence monologuesand even an all-out attack on the 2020 election outcome. He repeated crazy stories about immigrants eating cats and dogs, and was backwards-looking, personal, emotional, defensive, and frequently incomprehensible.

Harris hit pain point after pain point: Trumps bankruptcies, the disdain of generals who had served with him, the boredom and early exits of crowds at his shrinking rallies. Every hit was followed by an ouch. Trumps counterpunches flailed and missed. Harris met them with smiling mockery and cool amusement. The debate was often a battle of eyelids: Harriss opened wide, Trumps squinting and tightening.

Harriss debate prep seemed to have concentrated on psychology as much as on policy. She drove Trump and trapped him and baited himand it worked every time.

Trump exited the stage leaving uncertain voters still uncertain about whether or not hed sign a national abortion ban. He left them certain that he did not want Ukraine to win its war of self-defense. He accused Harris of hating Israel but then never bothered to say any words of his own in support of the Jewish states war of self-defense against Hamas terrorism. In his confusion and reactiveness, he seemed to have forgotten any debate strategy he might have had.

Something every woman watching the debate probably noticed: Trump could not bring himself to say the name of the serving vice president, his opponent for the presidency. For him, Harris was just a pronoun: a nameless, identity-less she, her, you. Its said that narcissists cope with ego injury by refusing to acknowledge the existence of the person who inflicted the hurt. If so, that might explain Trumps behavior. Harris bruised his feelings, and Trump reacted by shutting his eyes and pretending that Harris had no existence of her own independent of President Joe Biden, whose name Trump was somehow able to speak.

Hemmed, harried, and humiliated, Trump lost his footing and his grip. He never got around to making an affirmative case for himself. If any viewer was nostalgic for the early Trump economy before its collapse in his final year in office, that viewer must have been disappointed. If a viewer wanted a conservative policy message, any conservative policy message, that viewer must have been disappointed. When asked whether he had yet developed a health-care plan after a decade in politics, Trump could reply only that he had concepts of a plan.

Almost from the start, Harris was in control. She had better moments and worse ones, but she was human where Trump was feral. She had warm words for political opponents such as John McCain and Dick Cheney; Trump had warm words for nobody other than Viktor Orbán, the Hungarian strongman whom Trump praised for praising Trump. It was an all-points beatdown, and no less a beating because Trump inflicted so much of it on himself.

At a minimum, this display will put an end to the Trump claim that Harris is a witless nonentity unqualified to engage in debate. Harris met Trump face-to-face before tens of millions of witnesses. She dominated and crushed him, using as her principal tools her self-command and her shrewd insight into the ex-presidents psychic, moral, and intellectual weaknesses.

Will it matter that Harris so decisively won? How can it not? But it may matter more that Trump so abjectly lost to a competitor for whom he could not utter a syllable of respect.

Interesting point Frum makes about Trump not using her name. That's what happens when you kick sand into a bully's face.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,440
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5284 on: Today at 12:36:48 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:46:24 am
How much of a difference will it make though.

There can't be that many Taylor Swift fans who A) Weren't voting Democrat anyway and B) Will now change their mind on who to vote for in case they were voting Republican before


Studies have shown that, whilst the numbers of people switching would be negligible, the main impact would be encouraging Swifties who aren't politically engaged and hadn't intended to vote, to actually vote. And the vast majority of these would vote for her endorsement. Yes. Some people are that shallow. When Taylor Swift has done one of her periodic [non-partisan] 'register to vote' announcements, there's been a surge in new registrations every time.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,097
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5285 on: Today at 12:41:34 pm »
Kamala Harris did a great job goading HIM, while also defining herself, with something of a plan.

She stayed calm and naturally smiled when she was hearing HIM going on about people in Springfield eating dogs etc.

KM was mostly commanding and looked a credible figure for the office of the president. It must go down as a superbly orchestrated debate performance, in which Trump seemed downbeat and irrational, as normal.

The clips will serve her well and him badly but we'll have to wait and see just how well.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,579
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5286 on: Today at 12:52:09 pm »


Coldwarsteve is a genius
Logged

Online CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5287 on: Today at 12:56:43 pm »
If you need to see just how much of a lying shitbag Trump is, follow the fact-checking from the debate:

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/fact-checking-kamala-harris-donald-trumps-1st-presidential/story?id=113567997

One or two for Harris needs clearing up (one about Trump 'exchanging love letters' is a bit extra, any sane person would see it's tongue-in-cheek) but Trump is just a fucking nutcase.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,606
  • JFT97
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5288 on: Today at 01:08:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:08:27 pm
Trump saying immigrants are eating your dogs and cats




THIS IS NOT A JOKE, HE REALLY SAID THIS!!

I thought this was a pisstake when I saw it on social media and that someone had done a voice over, but Ive just seen it on sky news ;D

What an absolute idiot he is, I cant believe so many people will vote for this waste of space.

Harris has to win this now, shes got a much better chance than what Biden would have had. Even with all those lunatics who will still vote for trump, I see Harris winning this election.
Logged

Online Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5289 on: Today at 01:11:43 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:31:26 pm
How Harris Roped a Dope
She stayed human when Trump went feral.

By David Frum
Interesting point Frum makes about Trump not using her name. That's what happens when you kick sand into a bully's face.

Putin does that all the time with rivals. Not that there's any links between the two.  No sir..
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5290 on: Today at 01:16:34 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:41:34 pm
Kamala Harris did a great job goading HIM, while also defining herself, with something of a plan.

She stayed calm and naturally smiled when she was hearing HIM going on about people in Springfield eating dogs etc.

KM was mostly commanding and looked a credible figure for the office of the president. It must go down as a superbly orchestrated debate performance, in which Trump seemed downbeat and irrational, as normal.

The clips will serve her well and him badly but we'll have to wait and see just how well.

I think/thought she is/was quite evasive on the details of her plans. I dont think her or Trump actually have any to really change whats going on over there for the better but overall she is coming out of this looking much better than Trump. Biden was easy for him, Kamala has the energy, communication and the wit to keep getting one over him. Looks promising for her atm. 

Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,343
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5291 on: Today at 01:19:28 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 09:43:37 am
Hollywood star in endorsing a Democrat shocker.........The more these useful morons tell people how to vote, the more the ordinary person on the street doesn't listen.

I remember these debates we all thought the same in 2016 and 2020 and it would be a blow out victory for the Dems come November.

That we have two candidates for President that are both terrible (IMO), although of course Trump is much more terrible says a lot about politics right now.

I couldnt recall why I had you muted.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.
Pages: 1 ... 128 129 130 131 132 [133]   Go Up
« previous next »
 