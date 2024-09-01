First polling from debate watchers on cnn.







With that margin of error it's possible the debate didn't really shift opinions and I'm not sure it ever could. That said, if the trend they spotted is even true in the smallest sense then it all helps.I woke up this morning to see on my Facebook feed that my aunt that lives in the US had posted about 40 increasingly unhinged attacks on Harris (and, towards the end, Taylor Swift). I think she's probably a reasonable representative of about 95% of the potential voters come November in that they're so entrenched they only see anything the other side says as a provocation. Let battle commence over the other 5%.