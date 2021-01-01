Didn't quite go as I envisaged, but Kamala feeding Trump the rope he used to hang himself will be a big takeaway from this debate.It's not really about the debate, questions or even answers. Having them in the same room side by side where you can directly contrast Trump's insanity next to Kamala's assuredness should really hit home what this choice is all about. Trump gets so easily rattled yet expects people to trust him with the gravest of national decisions.He was probably about the same in the first debate, but the improved quality of Democrat candidate really exposed Trump. They pulled his pants down and gave him a swirly.