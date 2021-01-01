« previous next »
Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 364338 times)

Online CornerFlag

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5240 on: Today at 09:26:37 am »
Online spider-neil

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5241 on: Today at 09:38:00 am »
She rolled Trump in a spliff and smoked him.
Online PatriotScouser

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5242 on: Today at 09:43:37 am »
Hollywood star in endorsing a Democrat shocker.........The more these useful morons tell people how to vote, the more the ordinary person on the street doesn't listen.

I remember these debates we all thought the same in 2016 and 2020 and it would be a blow out victory for the Dems come November.

That we have two candidates for President that are both terrible (IMO), although of course Trump is much more terrible says a lot about politics right now.
Online Red Beret

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5243 on: Today at 10:02:36 am »
Didn't quite go as I envisaged, but Kamala feeding Trump the rope he used to hang himself will be a big takeaway from this debate. :D

It's not really about the debate, questions or even answers. Having them in the same room side by side where you can directly contrast Trump's insanity next to Kamala's assuredness should really hit home what this choice is all about. Trump gets so easily rattled yet expects people to trust him with the gravest of national decisions.

He was probably about the same in the first debate, but the improved quality of Democrat candidate really exposed Trump. They pulled his pants down and gave him a swirly.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5244 on: Today at 10:03:25 am »
The line about people leaving his rallies was so good. No way he wasnt going to take the bait on that one.
Online spen71

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5245 on: Today at 10:05:04 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:23:36 am
Well. Although stating that Trump will win is hardly factual - it is surely an opinion - I don't know why anyone would read Tepid's comments as anything other a rhetorical statement or as an opinion.

And for what it is worth, I find that nearly all of Tepid's posts adopt a measured tone. And where they do not: most of us need to let off steam or express our fears from time-to-time. Nothing wrong with that.

I meant the deranged bit
Online Elmo!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5246 on: Today at 10:05:57 am »
Is it winner stays on?
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5247 on: Today at 10:06:01 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 09:43:37 am
Hollywood star in endorsing a Democrat shocker.........The more these useful morons tell people how to vote, the more the ordinary person on the street doesn't listen.

I remember these debates we all thought the same in 2016 and 2020 and it would be a blow out victory for the Dems come November.

That we have two candidates for President that are both terrible (IMO), although of course Trump is much more terrible says a lot about politics right now.

I think that's hardly fair on Taylors statement. She is measured and just talks of her own position as it has been tainted by false information. Then encourages people to be informed themselves and make their own decision. She isn't telling people how to vote she is clarifying her own choice.

Also we are talking about the most well known and most popular individual on planet earth, I imagine a number of people will listen. But even then the message is just be informed and make your own choice, which is a great message
Online RedSince86

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5248 on: Today at 10:06:41 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:03:25 am
The line about people leaving his rallies was so good. No way he wasnt going to take the bait on that one.
Haha that was a highlight.

Has to be a done deal with the Swifties mobilising now.
Online PhilV

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5249 on: Today at 10:11:37 am »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 09:26:37 am
https://xcancel.com/elonmusk/status/1833728804579111268

What a fucking weirdo pisswhistle.

It's grim that there are people on that timeline thinking he is great. Guy is a fucking creep and every new Twitter post he makes seems worse than the last, I still struggle to comprehend how he has so drastically altered his public image in just a short amount of time.

Would not want to even entertain a conversation with him no matter how famous he is.
