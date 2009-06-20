She did almost exactly what I was hoping she would do, much better than I expected she would. If I were just rating her performance in terms of answers it wouldnt be great, but she played him like a fiddle. He looked every bit the raving codger he is. Even the Fox talking heads are saying he had a bad night.



And as a bonus, by mentioning the pet-eating thing and getting called on it being bullshit, he managed to turn it from a vicious, dangerous piece of racist propaganda into a joke that we can all beat him over the head with.