« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 124 125 126 127 128 [129]   Go Down

Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 361656 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,867
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5120 on: Today at 08:55:43 am »
The best way forward is for Harris to hammer home that Trump is a twice impeached convicted felon suffering very obvious mental decline who has been found liable for sexual assault. She needs to remind the American people about January 6th, Covid, Trump's multiple bankruptcies and failed businesses, and that he's a cheat and a fraud.

If the behaviour of the media is anything to go by, the moderator will demand policy details from Harris to scrutinise whilst just letting Trump ramble unchallenged, so Harris has to fight dirty. Fortunately she can do that without getting dragged into a mud slinging match. The above isn't a personal attack, it's stating facts. She has to sidestep Trump's attempts to drag her down to his level and just keep reiterating Trump's unsuitability to be POTUS.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,942
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5121 on: Today at 09:00:08 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:55:43 am
The best way forward is for Harris to hammer home that Trump is a twice impeached convicted felon suffering very obvious mental decline who has been found liable for sexual assault. She needs to remind the American people about January 6th, Covid, Trump's multiple bankruptcies and failed businesses, and that he's a cheat and a fraud.

If the behaviour of the media is anything to go by, the moderator will demand policy details from Harris to scrutinise whilst just letting Trump ramble unchallenged, so Harris has to fight dirty. Fortunately she can do that without getting dragged into a mud slinging match. The above isn't a personal attack, it's stating facts. She has to sidestep Trump's attempts to drag her down to his level and just keep reiterating Trump's unsuitability to be POTUS.



Does any of that matter anymore? The only thing that could harm Trump in this debate is him dropping dead. Its all to lose for Harris because she has ridden quite a wave of momentum without saying much. Things are only going to go down for her now if she makes any mistake and they remain stable if she does well.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:03:28 am by killer-heels »
Logged

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5122 on: Today at 09:18:45 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:55:43 am
The best way forward is for Harris to hammer home that Trump is a twice impeached convicted felon suffering very obvious mental decline who has been found liable for sexual assault. She needs to remind the American people about January 6th, Covid, Trump's multiple bankruptcies and failed businesses, and that he's a cheat and a fraud.

If the behaviour of the media is anything to go by, the moderator will demand policy details from Harris to scrutinise whilst just letting Trump ramble unchallenged, so Harris has to fight dirty. Fortunately she can do that without getting dragged into a mud slinging match. The above isn't a personal attack, it's stating facts. She has to sidestep Trump's attempts to drag her down to his level and just keep reiterating Trump's unsuitability to be POTUS.

Everyone knows that already and I'm afarid it just isn't damaging him at all.  All the polling seems to suggest that she has improved her vote share with the latino and black population compared to Biden hence the polling gap closing but she has not won over any Trump voters - repeating all the fraud and corruption stuff won't hurt him

The main issue that Trump does seem to be winning on is the economy (by a large margin) and that is going to be tough for her to fight against as she is being treated like the incumbent candidate.  Abortion could come into to play and help her but Trump has been busy muddying the waters on what he truly thinks on that, flip flopping all over the place

It is going to be scarily close
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,942
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5123 on: Today at 09:53:59 am »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 09:18:45 am
Everyone knows that already and I'm afarid it just isn't damaging him at all.  All the polling seems to suggest that she has improved her vote share with the latino and black population compared to Biden hence the polling gap closing but she has not won over any Trump voters - repeating all the fraud and corruption stuff won't hurt him

The main issue that Trump does seem to be winning on is the economy (by a large margin) and that is going to be tough for her to fight against as she is being treated like the incumbent candidate.  Abortion could come into to play and help her but Trump has been busy muddying the waters on what he truly thinks on that, flip flopping all over the place

It is going to be scarily close

I think scarily close is a good thing. Trump is the favourite and if Harris has pulled that back then its a good thing.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,318
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5124 on: Today at 10:15:00 am »
She doesnt have to be 8 points up in the popular vote like Biden was. She just has to scrape through in 6 states. Thats doable with the money they have behind them. I think its absolutely too close to call. Sadly, Harris is the only one who cant afford to put a foot wrong.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,867
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5125 on: Today at 10:52:49 am »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 09:18:45 am
Everyone knows that already and I'm afarid it just isn't damaging him at all.  All the polling seems to suggest that she has improved her vote share with the latino and black population compared to Biden hence the polling gap closing but she has not won over any Trump voters - repeating all the fraud and corruption stuff won't hurt him

The main issue that Trump does seem to be winning on is the economy (by a large margin) and that is going to be tough for her to fight against as she is being treated like the incumbent candidate.  Abortion could come into to play and help her but Trump has been busy muddying the waters on what he truly thinks on that, flip flopping all over the place

It is going to be scarily close

Harris isn't out to win over Trump voters. She's after independents. It doesn't help that Trump receives barely a fraction of the scrutiny that Biden did, especially on his cognitive decline.

Recent polls suggest that Harris is winning now on every metric, including who is better on law and order and the economy. But because the electorate has the collective memory of a goldfish (ANY electorate seemingly, not just in America), the news cycle moves so fast, and Trump not getting the pushback he deserves from the media, it's up to Harris to hammer Trump's failings home again and again and again.

The debates will be the only opportunity to see both candidates on anything close to a level playing field, so the "He's Weird" attack line needs to be rolled out in spades and backed up by the facts.

I totally agree it is insane that the election is even this close, but Harris has to work with what she has.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,096
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5126 on: Today at 10:58:14 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:15:00 am
She doesnt have to be 8 points up in the popular vote like Biden was. She just has to scrape through in 6 states. Thats doable with the money they have behind them. I think its absolutely too close to call. Sadly, Harris is the only one who cant afford to put a foot wrong.

Not even 6 states. There are seven battlegrounds now. 4 wins ought to do it, 5 if getting just the smaller ones. Even the 3 rust belts alone would be enough.
Logged

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5127 on: Today at 11:24:43 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:52:49 am
Harris isn't out to win over Trump voters. She's after independents. It doesn't help that Trump receives barely a fraction of the scrutiny that Biden did, especially on his cognitive decline.

Recent polls suggest that Harris is winning now on every metric, including who is better on law and order and the economy. But because the electorate has the collective memory of a goldfish (ANY electorate seemingly, not just in America), the news cycle moves so fast, and Trump not getting the pushback he deserves from the media, it's up to Harris to hammer Trump's failings home again and again and again.

The debates will be the only opportunity to see both candidates on anything close to a level playing field, so the "He's Weird" attack line needs to be rolled out in spades and backed up by the facts.

I totally agree it is insane that the election is even this close, but Harris has to work with what she has.

Sorry, but I really don't think that is true - Harris has anrrowed the gap on the economy, inflation and other key issues compared to Biden but he still leads in all polls on those key issues
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,435
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5128 on: Today at 11:34:22 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:34:12 pm
Harris and Walz have been going at a pretty frenetic pace, and everything they do seems to go down really well. I'd be surprised if the polls aren't massively underestimating them due to them drawing out lots of new voters. Republicans seem to be going hard on voter suppression, trying to stop new people registering, which suggests a decent amount of fear on their part.

Also the money haul and enthusiasm polling don't line up with that recent national poll.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,094
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5129 on: Today at 11:46:02 am »
The polls remain close and the worry is the actual Election will reveal a very close result that leads to legal actions from Trump in certain swing states.

But the optimistic view is people are not yet telling pollsters they will vote for Harris, similarly to situations pre-polling with Obama and indeed, Trump 2016.

She has to remain calm and give some compelling answers on the economy tonight. The message should be: I am the future, he is the past. I have a plan, a brain and I care about serving you, while he is past it, divisive, unstable and NOT for you, he's about himself.


We know Trump is a racist, misogynist, there are no extra points for Harris in proving that tonight, or fighting with him on those terms.


Let more people see that he is old, frail and divisive. He is the past.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,258
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5130 on: Today at 11:47:27 am »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 11:34:22 am
Also the money haul and enthusiasm polling don't line up with that recent national poll.

Yeah it feels like we're seeing two very conflicting things, which means either all of their campaigning and spending isn't having any effect or the polling is either failing or corrupt.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,867
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5131 on: Today at 11:51:23 am »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 11:24:43 am
Sorry, but I really don't think that is true - Harris has anrrowed the gap on the economy, inflation and other key issues compared to Biden but he still leads in all polls on those key issues

I'm just quoting the polls that were reported on by Farron Cousins. But that was a couple of weeks ago. Harris has even narrowed the traditional GOP lead amon.gst seniors.

The problem is America is so huge a lot of this stuff doesn't receive equal coverage. Like I said, with such a fast changing news cycle a lot of this stuff gets quickly buried  - even if media outlets have a mind to report it.

EDIT: wtf is it with that auto correct? Took me far too long to figure it out! 🤣
« Last Edit: Today at 11:58:46 am by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,092
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5132 on: Today at 12:33:09 pm »
I think Harris should focus on policy and ignore pointing out Trump is a c*nt. Everyone already knows he is a c*nt and one cares. Let people know how you are going to make their lives better.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5133 on: Today at 12:35:56 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:19:48 am
If Trump wins America is finished. If you read Project 2025 it's seriously scary.
and every other western country will suffer as well. 
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5134 on: Today at 12:37:52 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 11:24:43 am
Sorry, but I really don't think that is true - Harris has anrrowed the gap on the economy, inflation and other key issues compared to Biden but he still leads in all polls on those key issues

Polls are close but some have Harris ahead, albeit narrowly.  Aside of course from that outlier/fantasy poll posted yesterday from Nate Silver (or whatever the source name is).
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,453
  • The first five yards........
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5135 on: Today at 01:07:16 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:33:09 pm
I think Harris should focus on policy and ignore pointing out Trump is a c*nt. Everyone already knows he is a c*nt and one cares. Let people know how you are going to make their lives better.

She should come fully equipped with details about why he is a c*nt. In particular she should zero in on something that is rarely mentioned - that is how Trump over the years has routinely failed to honour contracts and left blue-collar workers who have worked on his projects out of pocket and owed millions. She should also tie this in with the praise that Trump lavished on Musk recently about him being a "cutter" and having the guts to fire workers who asked for decent working conditions.

In other words she needs to emphasise what doesn't get emphasised enough. He's a c*nt who uses his power to stiff ordinary working Americans and to boast about it later.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5136 on: Today at 01:15:50 pm »
fact is, Harris could hit Trump with hundreds of verbal attacks - the content available is overwhelming. P2025 alone is a goldmine.

but as many have already posted, all this is known by the voters, so going that route repeatedly in a debate accomplishes little other than seeing him (potentially) squirm a bit.  and he's heard it all before thousands of times so it may not trigger a meltdown as easily as some think.

meanwhile for Harris right now:
- there is a lot of goodwill she can reinforce by concentrating on  the future, and
- a critical need to convince the millions of "Kamala curious" that she's got policies that make sense for them. conventional wisdom is most voters tune all the election shit out until now.

I'm not saying she shouldn't throw a few well-aimed barbs at him but she needs to do it primarily to make it crystal clear how she's a better policy choice, and isn't out to ruin the country.  the only policy he cares about is RETRIBUTION!

« Last Edit: Today at 01:17:23 pm by SamLad »
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,590
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5137 on: Today at 01:21:09 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:07:16 pm
She should come fully equipped with details about why he is a c*nt. In particular she should zero in on something that is rarely mentioned - that is how Trump over the years has routinely failed to honour contracts and left blue-collar workers who have worked on his projects out of pocket and owed millions. She should also tie this in with the praise that Trump lavished on Musk recently about him being a "cutter" and having the guts to fire workers who asked for decent working conditions.

In other words she needs to emphasise what doesn't get emphasised enough. He's a c*nt who uses his power to stiff ordinary working Americans and to boast about it later.

It's risky doing a lot of that, especially if she still hasn't convinced enough people yet. By all means point out his inadequacies but she really needs to show how she will be different and rebuild the country as a whole. I suspect a lot of people know what you have said already, winning people over by using a positive argument might just wake up a few more people to actually vote.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,435
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5138 on: Today at 01:39:57 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:33:09 pm
I think Harris should focus on policy and ignore pointing out Trump is a c*nt. Everyone already knows he is a c*nt and one cares. Let people know how you are going to make their lives better.

Yes. She should point it out when he steps in it. But she should stick to her agenda.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,843
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5139 on: Today at 01:45:25 pm »
I wouldnt be attacking trump too much, thats basically what Hillary did. She just needs to sell a positive vision to the country.

Infact she needs to watch the Hillary debates, because I think trump is going to put in a similar performance. He will attack her and Bidens record. anything she says, he will counter by saying why havent you already done it etc

Hillary countered by attacking trump, saying how shit he would be, but she needs to counter with positivity, the job isnt done yet etc this is what we achieved in the first 4 years, the next 4 will be more transformational etc

I always like the way mayor Pete speaks when he is goes on fox - he sort of disregards who he is speaking to, and speaks to the audience instead (whilst making the presenter look like a complete tool) she needs to do the same. Just make trump look like an idiot but with positive vibes, energy and policy. Sell hope, not negativity.










Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline GBF

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,057
  • The only religion with a God that you can touch!
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5140 on: Today at 01:48:17 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:19:48 am
If Trump wins America is finished. If you read Project 2025 it's seriously scary.

I suppose anything in that can only be done if Republican has the majority in congress otherwise it is just a weightless political promise, no?
Logged
01111001 01101111 01110101 00100111 01101100 01101100 00100000 01101110 01100101 01110110 01100101 01110010 00100000 01110111 01100001 01101100 01101011 00100000 01100001 01101100 01101111 01101110 01100101

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,092
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5141 on: Today at 01:52:40 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:45:25 pm
I wouldnt be attacking trump too much, thats basically what Hillary did. She just needs to sell a positive vision to the country.

Infact she needs to watch the Hillary debates, because I think trump is going to put in a similar performance. He will attack her and Bidens record. anything she says, he will counter by saying why havent you already done it etc

Hillary countered by attacking trump, saying how shit he would be, but she needs to counter with positivity, the job isnt done yet etc this is what we achieved in the first 4 years, the next 4 will be more transformational etc

I always like the way mayor Pete speaks when he is goes on fox - he sort of disregards who he is speaking to, and speaks to the audience instead (whilst making the presenter look like a complete tool) she needs to do the same. Just make trump look like an idiot but with positive vibes, energy and policy. Sell hope, not negativity.













100% focus on that. Biden has been the most consequential president in decades. Crime is down. Inflation is down. Business is booming. Let the American public know this.
When Trump was in, Crime was up and now crime is down under Biden that is a statistical fact.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:03:17 pm by spider-neil »
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,123
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5142 on: Today at 02:01:23 pm »
Harris should be dignified, presidential, thoughtful and measured. 

Listening to each of his points then calmly explaining how they are impossible, illegal, or immoral.

Like a law Prof embarrassing a teenage Trump bullshit artist in class.

Throwing a home girl zinger in there for texture would be cool as fuck.

She has to look tough though.

Trump supporters loved him pushing world leaders aside. 

She needs to show the side she's going to show to Putin, Xie and the rest.
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,867
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5143 on: Today at 02:48:40 pm »
"Project 2025 is a danger to our country, and Trump is happy to roll with it."
"I don't know anything about Project 2025."
"Stop lying."
"You're lying."
"See? It's like debating with a fifth grader."
"You're the fifth grader."
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5144 on: Today at 03:47:08 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:52:40 pm

100% focus on that. Biden has been the most consequential president in decades. Crime is down. Inflation is down. Business is bombing. Let the American public know this.
When Trump was in, Crime was up and now crime is down under Biden that is a statistical fact.

But people are still paying more at the tills and for petrol than when Trump was last in charge - business booming doesn't help many voters
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,437
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5145 on: Today at 04:30:23 pm »
The orange shitbag will obviously try to tie Harris to all of Biden's failures (perceived failures).

This will be a main tactic to lure her into a trap.

If she goes defensive to defend Biden and his record - and by extension get defensive about herself - swing voters who are wavering and don't feel like the Biden administration has done anything positive for them don't want to hear Harris effectively saying "I supported everything Joe Biden has done" and take the inference to be that she'll replicate Biden's policies.

She could reply along the lines of "You've been President. You know you sidelined Mike Pence from having authority to dictate policy." to deflect. But that could be interpreted as her accepting the rubbishing Biden and his record (not going to look good to swing voters who voted Biden but have doubts over Harris), or running away from taking any responsibility for the past 4 years

It's a tightrope she'll need to negotiate, which will involve elements of both the above.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,942
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5146 on: Today at 04:33:44 pm »
Attacking Trump is pointless, there is nothing Harris can say or do that will harm Trump directly. Trump has already been called every name under the sun. She has to get her personality and policy over to the American people, nothing else matters.
Logged

Online Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5147 on: Today at 04:34:44 pm »
Predictions clear win for either candidate or a pretty much a wash?
Logged

Online CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5148 on: Today at 05:10:27 pm »
I looked through a few polls to fill in the battleground states and didn't realise how much Trump had closed the gap or overtaken Harris in most of those states.  I did a map on 270toWin.com and eesh, it's so fucking close.

https://www.270towin.com/map-images/OB3R7

270 Dems, 268 Repubs
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,766
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5149 on: Today at 05:13:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:48:40 pm
"Project 2025 is a danger to our country, and Trump is happy to roll with it."
"I don't know anything about Project 2025."
"Stop lying."
"You're lying."
"See? It's like debating with a fifth grader."
"You're the fifth grader."

Your mum's a fifth grader
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,662
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5150 on: Today at 05:22:24 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 05:10:27 pm
I looked through a few polls to fill in the battleground states and didn't realise how much Trump had closed the gap or overtaken Harris in most of those states.  I did a map on 270toWin.com and eesh, it's so fucking close.

https://www.270towin.com/map-images/OB3R7

270 Dems, 268 Repubs

There's zero chance he's conceding in any case, but if it's that close there'll be riots
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,667
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5151 on: Today at 05:54:54 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:22:24 pm
There's zero chance he's conceding in any case, but if it's that close there'll be riots

They'll be riots if its 278 / 260.  His base it batshit crazy.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5152 on: Today at 06:01:01 pm »
I think what we have to consider is that we are saying Trump has closed the gap or that Biden was further ahead at this stage deglects the fact that Harris already closed and overtook an 8 point gap from Trump where she started.

The fact that she is winning at all after Trump survived an assassination attempt is a sign that she isn't underperforming.

As I understand it Harris and the Democrats also have a lot more ground offices that Trump, which in the lead up will have a massive effect I feel
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,437
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5153 on: Today at 06:39:29 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:22:24 pm
There's zero chance he's conceding in any case, but if it's that close there'll be riots


Let's hope the police and military are more prepared (say, with RPGs)

Culling far-right insurrectionists should perhaps be an Olympic sport.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
Pages: 1 ... 124 125 126 127 128 [129]   Go Up
« previous next »
 