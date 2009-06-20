fact is, Harris could hit Trump with hundreds of verbal attacks - the content available is overwhelming. P2025 alone is a goldmine.



but as many have already posted, all this is known by the voters, so going that route repeatedly in a debate accomplishes little other than seeing him (potentially) squirm a bit. and he's heard it all before thousands of times so it may not trigger a meltdown as easily as some think.



meanwhile for Harris right now:

- there is a lot of goodwill she can reinforce by concentrating on the future, and

- a critical need to convince the millions of "Kamala curious" that she's got policies that make sense for them. conventional wisdom is most voters tune all the election shit out until now.



I'm not saying she shouldn't throw a few well-aimed barbs at him but she needs to do it primarily to make it crystal clear how she's a better policy choice, and isn't out to ruin the country. the only policy he cares about is RETRIBUTION!



