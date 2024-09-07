« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 122 123 124 125 126 [127]   Go Down

Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 356798 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5040 on: September 7, 2024, 09:19:39 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on September  7, 2024, 08:51:54 pm
Not a federal crime so they can't pardon him.  Only the Governor of NY can do that since he was convicted in the State of NY.
Of course. I had forgotten that.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,855
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5041 on: September 7, 2024, 09:37:30 pm »
Quote from: John C on September  7, 2024, 08:33:52 pm
After watching a few YT vids about Judge Merchan delaying Trumps sentencing until after the election it raised two interesting and intertwining points.
1/ There's a good chance Trump will get a custodial sentence of some sort if he loses the election.
2/ Biden or Harris should pardon him, not necessarily as a good faith act but as part of a deal. I'm not sure who the deal would be with, whether its Trump or the Republican party.
So it got me wondering.

Put aside that many of the Republicans and us lot would love Trump sent down, focus on the deal.
What could it be? What do you think Harris could achieve?

It could be as light as Trump admitting all crimes, apologising live on telly & showing remorse; to something like The Republicans agreeing to get rid of the filibuster; or having solid legislation on gun crime.
Just as three examples or possibilities.

I'm not sure if there'd be an ability to discuss the issues of SCOTUS.

What opportunity would you like to use in such a deal?

I'm seeing a flaw in your logic mate. Trump is a sociopath and a narcissist. Even if you could make him apologise, he could never, ever express remorse. He doesn't think he's done anything wrong; I mean, he knows he's broken laws, and hurt people, and ruined lives - but he doesn't think he's done anything wrong.

And I agree with the others. Even if Biden or Harris could pardon Trump they have no reason to. If Repugs had any spine, they would have voted to impeach him the second time and been able to bar Trump from running for office ever again. This is their mess, and Democrats should not be cleaning it up.

That said, if Trump loses the election it does seem as though he is on course for some form of incarceration; likely house arrest. But he's got all kinds of cases piling up against him now, so there's no telling where the legal problems end for Trump.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,700
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5042 on: September 7, 2024, 11:43:33 pm »
It would be ridiculous to even discuss the idea of a pardon deal even if we were talking about a federal case. It would be an open admission that they were politically motivated trials concocted by the Democratic party; a suicidal move. Whoever suggested it must be a Republican in disguise.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5043 on: September 7, 2024, 11:59:30 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on September  7, 2024, 03:01:52 pm
Not true, Trump pledged free IVF for all, free child care for all, house prices cut in half (only for buyers, not for sellers)... and we're gonna make China pay for it with these beautiful things called "tariffs", not many people know about these but they are beautiful things, very magical...

Well if that gets Trump a bye ball then the electorate is far more fooked than I thought.  Currently I dont think it is.  Think the orange one will get his ass handed back to him, but time will tell. 
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,430
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5044 on: Yesterday at 03:31:22 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on September  7, 2024, 01:45:18 pm
He did am interview with Americast last week and does seem an interesting guy. He did pick something like 50 out of 50 min 2012, got 2016 wrong (but frankly a lot did, even Trump didn't think he would win), then predicted 49 out of 50. he is not exactly too far out ever in his predictions.
This election will still be a close run things.
There are Trump signs all around my neighborhood and I have yet to see Harris signs. This will be a close run thing come November.

Predicting 44 states +/- is academic every cycle. So he's predicting 6 or so really. He screwed up in 2016 cause he didn't factor enthusiasm and turnout. His prediction that Trumpf had slim chance of winning along with a chorus of others was one of the causes of low turnout for dems.

I'm glad he is crapping on Harris' chances so that overconfidence doesn't set in and dampen turnout. Harris is no dummy. She has been warning people for weeks that that they are underdogs.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,855
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5045 on: Yesterday at 09:45:53 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on September  7, 2024, 11:43:33 pm
It would be ridiculous to even discuss the idea of a pardon deal even if we were talking about a federal case. It would be an open admission that they were politically motivated trials concocted by the Democratic party; a suicidal move. Whoever suggested it must be a Republican in disguise.

Might be a covert offer by Trump's people. He may view all this as politically motivated because that's what he would do. And because he looks at everything in terms of deals, win/lose etc, someone might be testing the waters on what individuals might be prepared to offer in exchange for Trump throwing the remainder of the campaign.

Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 03:31:22 am

I'm glad he is crapping on Harris' chances so that overconfidence doesn't set in and dampen turnout. Harris is no dummy. She has been warning people for weeks that that they are underdogs.

As I understand it, the Harris campaign is trying to drill it into their activists to treat this election as though they're 10 points behind. They don't want an ounce of complacency. It's the best attitude to have.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,077
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5046 on: Yesterday at 11:10:34 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  7, 2024, 08:53:01 pm

The federals are coming.

The Supreme Court is going to take care of those cases for him.  And if he wins in November he'll get rid of them himself. 
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,208
  • Red since '64
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5047 on: Yesterday at 01:26:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:45:53 am
Might be a covert offer by Trump's people. He may view all this as politically motivated because that's what he would do. And because he looks at everything in terms of deals, win/lose etc, someone might be testing the waters on what individuals might be prepared to offer in exchange for Trump throwing the remainder of the campaign.

As I understand it, the Harris campaign is trying to drill it into their activists to treat this election as though they're 10 points behind. They don't want an ounce of complacency. It's the best attitude to have.

I know betting odds are to be treated with extreme caution, but the latest betting has Trump at 5/6 and Harris at evens. To make any sense of why thats so, you have to wonder about the makeup of your typical MAGA supporter; the vox pops stuff on YT gives a big clue.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,855
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5048 on: Yesterday at 02:43:59 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 01:26:32 pm
I know betting odds are to be treated with extreme caution, but the latest betting has Trump at 5/6 and Harris at evens. To make any sense of why thats so, you have to wonder about the makeup of your typical MAGA supporter; the vox pops stuff on YT gives a big clue.

The thing that bothers me is that the polls in the US generally can't be trusted. It's ridiculous how close it seems to be when Trump isn't even really trying.

I don't think he even really wants to be president again. He's only running so he can kill off his legal troubles. If someone offered him an escape route he might well indeed just throw the campaign. But the flip side is that he already appears to be throwing his campaign anyway, and it's disturbingly close. Throw in the Repugs' gerrymandering and purging the voter rolls, and it becomes even more worrying.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5049 on: Yesterday at 03:17:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 02:43:59 pm
The thing that bothers me is that the polls in the US generally can't be trusted. It's ridiculous how close it seems to be when Trump isn't even really trying.


in US elections, I regard the media reporting, and the polling, in the same vein as footie rumours during transfer windows.

simply way too much public positioning, bluffing, counter-bluffing and hidden agendas - all intended to sway opinions and behaviour - to make any sense out of the whole thing.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5050 on: Yesterday at 04:51:39 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:10:34 am
The Supreme Court is going to take care of those cases for him.  And if he wins in November he'll get rid of them himself.

And if he loses, POTUS is Queen.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,093
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5051 on: Yesterday at 05:04:22 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:51:39 pm
And if he loses, POTUS is Queen.

Brat queen, I suppose?
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,855
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5052 on: Yesterday at 07:56:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:17:47 pm
in US elections, I regard the media reporting, and the polling, in the same vein as footie rumours during transfer windows.

simply way too much public positioning, bluffing, counter-bluffing and hidden agendas - all intended to sway opinions and behaviour - to make any sense out of the whole thing.

The so-called "Liberal Media" should be going all out on Trump, yet they - like the Repugs - are shit scared of him. It's okay to shit all over Biden's cognitive ability because he ain't going to throw them in prison for unspecified "crimes against the state" as POTUS. But if Trump wins, he will.

That's my theory anyway. They're holding back because they're afraid of going both barrels on Trump and him winning anyway. It simply can't be for ratings. They've seen enough of Trump over the past decade to know how dangerous this all is.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,897
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5053 on: Yesterday at 08:49:50 pm »
Do you think , proportionatley, more will vote for trump because Harris is a black woman, than will support her because she is a black woman?

I can see racists and misogynists voting trump for no other reason.
Feels likely fewer would vote for her purely on those attributes.
Will never know,but curious if others have the same gut feel.
Doubt it will be enough to sway it , but if it's really close ...
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,855
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5054 on: Yesterday at 09:25:46 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:49:50 pm
Do you think , proportionatley, more will vote for trump because Harris is a black woman, than will support her because she is a black woman?

I can see racists and misogynists voting trump for no other reason.
Feels likely fewer would vote for her purely on those attributes.
Will never know,but curious if others have the same gut feel.
Doubt it will be enough to sway it , but if it's really close ...

I don't see how this can possibly be an issued. Plenty voted for Obama twice. I can't see why people would be so freaked out by a Black Woman as opposed to a Black Man - especially a woman who has been serving as Vice President for four years.

But I don't know how morons think. And the US is - sadly - full of them.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,700
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5055 on: Yesterday at 09:56:57 pm »
I would imagine such people were already on the Trump train regardless of who his opponent was. The number of people who switched from Biden to Trump because Harris is a black/ Asian woman is surely vanishingly small.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5056 on: Yesterday at 10:54:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:25:46 pm
I don't see how this can possibly be an issued. Plenty voted for Obama twice. I can't see why people would be so freaked out by a Black Woman as opposed to a Black Man - especially a woman who has been serving as Vice President for four years.

But I don't know how morons think. And the US is - sadly - full of them.

I thought she was Indian  ;)
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,081
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5057 on: Today at 07:29:10 am »
It's the day of the debate.

Harris has way more to lose than Trump. Trump comes out with nonsensical bullshit all day every day, he has normalised fuck ups. One fuck up from Harris and she is cooked.
It's not fair but it is what it is.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 122 123 124 125 126 [127]   Go Up
« previous next »
 