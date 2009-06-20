He is a professional poker player mostly. He got famous as an ESPN sports betting odds analyst.



He gave Trump only a 28% chance of winning in 2016 and that kind of ruined his reputation.



That other prediction guy that is predicting a Harris win has a much better track record. He has predicted the winner correctly every election since 1992 except Al Gore's loss in 2000 that was settled by the supreme court.



The chance Silver gave Trump was a lot higher than a lot of other people gave him. 28% is not that low a number for a probability of winning. A lot of key states were in the margin of error polling wise and they happened to break for Trump. Trump as we know squeaked through narrow margins in a number of key states while getting blown out in the popular vote.I don't place too much stock in the 13 keys its inherently subjective how do you decide what's considered a major scandal for example or how charismatic the incumbent is? Seems like it just determinant on peoples biases ie who do you think will win and then work backwards to justify your own conclusion. At least there's less chance of bias with Silver's approach you look and see which pollsters forecasted the most accurately vs actual results so they get a higher weighting. You then see how they are forecasting each state taking into account polling errors and you have a range of probabilities that each candidate will get to 270.