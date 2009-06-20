« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 121 122 123 124 125 [126]   Go Down

Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 353088 times)

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5000 on: Yesterday at 10:16:53 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 09:35:08 am
Dick Cheney is more competent and intelligent than Trump and more dangerous.
He's also done and dusted.  Liz is the bigger threat but let's fight one battle at a time.  If the Cheneys can help in keeping Trump from the Presidency then all aboard.

I'm also not convinced that post-Trump people like Liz Cheney will be able to rely on the support of the majority of MAGA supporters as they'll hold a grudge against her for not supporting their darling Trump.  It's far from ideal to marginalise sections of society in a democracy but the US would benefit from the diehard MAGA supporters going back to being disengaged non-voters.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,844
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5001 on: Yesterday at 10:22:13 am »
Everybody on the Left knows what Liz Cheney is - a far right Republican who's chief reason for despising Trump is making the Repugs unelectable by saying the quiet part out loud.

The hope is that she brings enough relatively intelligent right wing voters with her who actually look at Democrat policies and say to themselves, "You know, I don't think the world will end because of these policies" - then they look back at the Republicans, realise Repugs offer them nothing except needless tax cuts, culture wars and poor services, and decide to stick around for a bit.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5002 on: Yesterday at 10:54:13 am »
Liz Cheyneys book is well worth reading.  Doesn't delve into her political views (which align with none of us I'm sure) but it's an excellent account of Trumps attempted election steal and the committee investigation.
She's a staunch believer in America democracy. Something that would have been taken for granted but now unfortunately sets her apart from the bulk of her party.  It's also quite a frightening warning of where America could go. Sometimes it's good to read books by people who you wouldn't normally give credence to.
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,115
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5003 on: Yesterday at 12:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 10:54:13 am

Her father's lies led to much of the world's sorrow as we speak.
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Online HarryLabrador

  • went broke, so had to get the retrievers in.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,288
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5004 on: Yesterday at 03:07:33 pm »
Apologies if this video has already been posted. I just love this family's rendition of Eddy Grant's song.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=se-didBGn8A
Logged
SoS Membership Number: 387

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,658
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5005 on: Yesterday at 03:24:15 pm »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Yesterday at 03:07:33 pm
Apologies if this video has already been posted. I just love this family's rendition of Eddy Grant's song.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=se-didBGn8A

Bloody great.  Needs to get to the top of the download charts.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,424
  • The first five yards........
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5006 on: Yesterday at 05:45:31 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 10:54:13 am
Liz Cheyneys book is well worth reading.  Doesn't delve into her political views (which align with none of us I'm sure) but it's an excellent account of Trumps attempted election steal and the committee investigation.
She's a staunch believer in America democracy. Something that would have been taken for granted but now unfortunately sets her apart from the bulk of her party.  It's also quite a frightening warning of where America could go. Sometimes it's good to read books by people who you wouldn't normally give credence to.

Well said.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,422
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5007 on: Yesterday at 09:50:03 pm »
Dick Cheney is voting for the Dem candidate for president.

Can't believe I just wrote that and it is true.


Who's next? GW Bush?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:52:40 pm by Giono »
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5008 on: Yesterday at 10:28:21 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 09:50:03 pm
Dick Cheney is voting for the Dem candidate for president.

Can't believe I just wrote that and it is true.


Who's next? GW Bush?
AFAIK Dubya has said zero about Trump in public.  about time he grew a pair.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,422
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5009 on: Yesterday at 10:36:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:28:21 pm
AFAIK Dubya has said zero about Trump in public.  about time he grew a pair.

Liz Cheney also endorsed Colin Allred running for senate against Ted Cruz. She will campaign as well.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,050
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5010 on: Yesterday at 10:37:02 pm »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Yesterday at 03:07:33 pm
Apologies if this video has already been posted. I just love this family's rendition of Eddy Grant's song.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=se-didBGn8A
Brilliant H :)
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,050
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5011 on: Yesterday at 10:42:01 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 10:54:13 am
Liz Cheyneys book is well worth reading. 
Earlier in the year I remember trying to pre-order it because it must be enthralling, but it was ridiculously expensive (?)
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,491
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5012 on: Yesterday at 11:05:46 pm »
First Liz, now Dick. Guessing that ought to convince about four voters.  ;D

Quote
Ryan J. Reilly
@ryanjreilly
Statement From Former Vice President Dick Cheney:

"In our nations 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He can never be trusted with power again. 

"As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution. That is why I will be casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris."



https://xcancel.com/ryanjreilly/status/1832167720579727412
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,692
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5013 on: Yesterday at 11:27:52 pm »
Lot of people freaking out over latest Nate Silver polling showing a flip from 53% Harris win to 61% Trump win, with the gap widening. I don't really know or care a lot about the process, but I've had the impression over recent years that Silver is an attention seeking fraud. Anyone with deeper knowledge aware of genuine reasons for the flip, and whether we should be concerned?
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,422
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5014 on: Today at 03:59:13 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:27:52 pm
Lot of people freaking out over latest Nate Silver polling showing a flip from 53% Harris win to 61% Trump win, with the gap widening. I don't really know or care a lot about the process, but I've had the impression over recent years that Silver is an attention seeking fraud. Anyone with deeper knowledge aware of genuine reasons for the flip, and whether we should be concerned?

He is a professional poker player mostly. He got famous as an ESPN sports betting odds analyst.

He gave Trump only a 28% chance of winning in 2016 and that kind of ruined his reputation.

That other prediction guy that is predicting a Harris win has a much better track record. He has predicted the winner correctly every election since 1992 except Al Gore's loss in 2000 that was settled by the supreme court.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,422
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5015 on: Today at 04:04:58 am »
Surprisingly a new poll in Florida for the Senate race has it tied. That's promising as turnout of Dems should be high because of Harris, and both an abortion measure and legal pot measure on the ballot.


Would be interesting if the Dems lose senate races in West Virginia and Montana, but pick up Florida and Texas.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,300
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5016 on: Today at 09:07:26 am »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 03:59:13 am
He is a professional poker player mostly. He got famous as an ESPN sports betting odds analyst.

He gave Trump only a 28% chance of winning in 2016 and that kind of ruined his reputation.

That other prediction guy that is predicting a Harris win has a much better track record. He has predicted the winner correctly every election since 1992 except Al Gore's loss in 2000 that was settled by the supreme court.

And lets face it. Gore was a confusing ballot and some dodgy gop-led decisions away from victory.
Logged

Online Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5017 on: Today at 10:33:05 am »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 03:59:13 am
He is a professional poker player mostly. He got famous as an ESPN sports betting odds analyst.

He gave Trump only a 28% chance of winning in 2016 and that kind of ruined his reputation.

That other prediction guy that is predicting a Harris win has a much better track record. He has predicted the winner correctly every election since 1992 except Al Gore's loss in 2000 that was settled by the supreme court.

The chance Silver gave Trump was a lot higher than a lot of other people gave him. 28% is not that low a number for a probability of winning. A lot of key states were in the margin of error polling wise and they happened to break for Trump. Trump as we know squeaked through narrow margins in a number of key states while getting blown out in the popular vote.

I don't place too much stock in the 13 keys its inherently subjective how do you decide what's considered a major scandal for example or how charismatic the incumbent is? Seems like it just determinant on peoples biases ie who do you think will win and then work backwards to justify your own conclusion.  At least there's less chance of bias with Silver's approach you look and see which pollsters forecasted the most accurately vs actual results so they get a higher weighting. You then see how they are forecasting each state taking into account polling errors and you have a range of probabilities that each candidate will get to 270.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,462
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5018 on: Today at 10:59:51 am »
Nate Silver now works for a crypto betting site part owned by Peter Thiel which tells you all you need to know really.
Logged

Online Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5019 on: Today at 11:10:10 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:59:51 am
Nate Silver now works for a crypto betting site part owned by Peter Thiel which tells you all you need to know really.

This is what Silver has to say about it. Regardless I'm not sure how producing feel good results for Trump and destroying his own credibility helps.


Quote
The deal is that people on Twitter are crazy.

I consult for Polymarket (and have a small equity stake in the company), which has been invested in by Founders Fund (Thiel's firm) aperson that I find irritating a number of other sources. It's guilt by rather thin association. I guess you could say I also "work for Elon Musk" since I turned on the Twitter monetization program (because I like free money for tweets I'm going to write anyway). Or that I "work for Mark Andreesen" because a16z is an investor in Substack. Some huge number of people work for Thiel or Musk or Andreesen by this defnition.

You can read my book if you want to know what I think about these guys. They are all prominent "characters". And the book is not particularly kind to any of them, but in a nuanced way because I took my time to do the reporting.

FWIW, the Polymarket deal is a relatively small % of my income. The newsletter is by far the biggest source. But I have a lot of income streams: newsletter, podcast, book, consulting, public speaking, plus some smaller things like that I'm probably theoretically +EV in the poker games I'm playing, but whether you'll make money in any given year from poker involves a huge amount of variance.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 121 122 123 124 125 [126]   Go Up
« previous next »
 