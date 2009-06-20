« previous next »
Vote Harris-Walz

Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:35:08 am
Dick Cheney is more competent and intelligent than Trump and more dangerous.
He's also done and dusted.  Liz is the bigger threat but let's fight one battle at a time.  If the Cheneys can help in keeping Trump from the Presidency then all aboard.

I'm also not convinced that post-Trump people like Liz Cheney will be able to rely on the support of the majority of MAGA supporters as they'll hold a grudge against her for not supporting their darling Trump.  It's far from ideal to marginalise sections of society in a democracy but the US would benefit from the diehard MAGA supporters going back to being disengaged non-voters.
Everybody on the Left knows what Liz Cheney is - a far right Republican who's chief reason for despising Trump is making the Repugs unelectable by saying the quiet part out loud.

The hope is that she brings enough relatively intelligent right wing voters with her who actually look at Democrat policies and say to themselves, "You know, I don't think the world will end because of these policies" - then they look back at the Republicans, realise Repugs offer them nothing except needless tax cuts, culture wars and poor services, and decide to stick around for a bit.
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Liz Cheyneys book is well worth reading.  Doesn't delve into her political views (which align with none of us I'm sure) but it's an excellent account of Trumps attempted election steal and the committee investigation.
She's a staunch believer in America democracy. Something that would have been taken for granted but now unfortunately sets her apart from the bulk of her party.  It's also quite a frightening warning of where America could go. Sometimes it's good to read books by people who you wouldn't normally give credence to.
Her father's lies led to much of the world's sorrow as we speak.
Learn, motherfucker.

Apologies if this video has already been posted. I just love this family's rendition of Eddy Grant's song.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=se-didBGn8A
SoS Membership Number: 387
