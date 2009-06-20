Everybody on the Left knows what Liz Cheney is - a far right Republican who's chief reason for despising Trump is making the Repugs unelectable by saying the quiet part out loud.



The hope is that she brings enough relatively intelligent right wing voters with her who actually look at Democrat policies and say to themselves, "You know, I don't think the world will end because of these policies" - then they look back at the Republicans, realise Repugs offer them nothing except needless tax cuts, culture wars and poor services, and decide to stick around for a bit.