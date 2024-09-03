It looks like she's still behind Biden's 2020 numbers which she'll likely have to match, or exceed, in order for her to win. His numbers will likely be similar to what they were in his two previous elections.



The last two elections the Trump vote has been underestimated. I wonder if pollsters have changed their weightings and over-weighted some Trump voters? And under-weighted the new voters Harris is targetting?I can imagine that young people in the face of voting for 2 establishment candidates like Clinton and Biden stayed home. While Harris has them excited and will increase their propensity to vote?It could be a reason why the Dem senate candidates in swing states poll so much higher than Harris. Maybe the weightings are not applied as they are in Trump v Harris polls?