Neck and neck is really bad news for Harris. Both Clinton and Biden lead Trump by a distance in the pre election polls and one of those didn't turn out very well.
I am no expert.. but I think in a close election - The ground game is crucial. Voter enthusiasm, registration and volunteers on top of paid professional staff to get out the vote DO COUNT and I think the Dems, Harris and local races are really doing the hard work.
Plus focus groups on specific voting groups help with messaging and sometimes help campaigns better than polling.
Vance & Trump were taking off yesterday while Harris and Walz were out in full force and so were their staff and volunteers on polling some very interesting political podcasts dropped recently ...
This one with Dan Pfeiffer ..old Obama campaign guy with his Obama speech writing team - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tp9jes4nrs Kamala Harris Has Good Polls, But Are They Good Enough To Beat Trump? two top Pollsters on Pollercoaster! - Interview with Celinda Lake
Interview with Terrance Woodburyhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETLzMcxKXFU&t=572s Sarah Longwell on the Bulwark is worth following on Polls and FOcus groups and her political insights. The Focus Group Podcast with Sarah Longwell
Sarah is on vacation this week, but we didn't want to leave you without some focus group reactions to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz joining the Democratic ticket. Listen to how swing voters from around the country AND Minnesota voters who know Walz best are thinking about him and the presidential race more broadly.