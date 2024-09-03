« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Down

Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 348588 times)

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,412
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4960 on: September 3, 2024, 10:05:13 am »
Quote from: jambutty on September  2, 2024, 08:29:02 pm
No one is polling new voters.

Can't see many voting for Dickwad.




Since 2016 over 20 million baby boomers are dead...and...40 million Gen Z have become eligible to vote.
« Last Edit: September 3, 2024, 10:15:49 am by Giono »
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,412
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4961 on: September 3, 2024, 10:12:20 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on September  2, 2024, 08:41:08 pm
Neck and neck is really bad news for Harris. Both Clinton and Biden lead Trump by a distance in the pre election polls and one of those didn't turn out very well.

But polls are weighted. And after their weightings were off in 2016 and 2020 they have adjusted them. So she may not have to be polling so high to win in the end.

There is also the fact that national polls are meaningless. For example there are more Trump voters in California than Texas. But California will be blue and Texas most likely red.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,416
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4962 on: September 3, 2024, 10:18:46 am »
Quote from: thejbs on September  2, 2024, 10:21:38 pm
They need access to him. If they go in hard he'll not speak to them in future, and Trump sells. I always think back to that research that facebook commissioned that showed people engage more when they're enraged. The bottom line is all that matters in American news.


This is the crux.

For all that the supposed 'progressive-leaning' media will publicly suggest leaning towards the Democrats and hand-wring when the orange shitbag and Repugs implement yet another piece of oppressive removal of personal freedoms, they know that the orange shitbag is a goldmine for them and they need him, even if that means throwing women, gay people, trans people, immigrants, public services under the MAGAloon bus.

They're corporations at the end of the day, and all corporations are run by profit-obsessed c*nts.


Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,412
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4963 on: September 3, 2024, 10:22:13 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on September  2, 2024, 09:06:07 pm
It looks like she's still behind Biden's 2020 numbers which she'll likely have to match, or exceed, in order for her to win.  His numbers will likely be similar to what they were in his two previous elections.   

The last two elections the Trump vote has been underestimated. I wonder if pollsters have changed their weightings and over-weighted some Trump voters? And under-weighted the new voters Harris is targetting?

I can imagine that young people in the face of voting for 2 establishment candidates like Clinton and Biden stayed home. While Harris has them excited and will increase their propensity to vote?

It could be a reason why the Dem senate candidates in swing states poll so much higher than Harris. Maybe the weightings are not applied as they are in Trump v Harris polls?
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,824
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4964 on: September 3, 2024, 10:31:51 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  3, 2024, 10:18:46 am

This is the crux.

For all that the supposed 'progressive-leaning' media will publicly suggest leaning towards the Democrats and hand-wring when the orange shitbag and Repugs implement yet another piece of oppressive removal of personal freedoms, they know that the orange shitbag is a goldmine for them and they need him, even if that means throwing women, gay people, trans people, immigrants, public services under the MAGAloon bus.

They're corporations at the end of the day, and all corporations are run by profit-obsessed c*nts.

They're hedging in my opinion. They're scared of Trump. He's promised retribution against anyone and everyone who has so much as looked at him funny over the past eight years if he wins re-election. They're already effectively a soft propaganda arm (unlike the hard propaganda from Fox). They'll continue to play hardball with Harris whilst using kid gloves with Trump.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,824
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4965 on: September 3, 2024, 10:32:55 am »
Quote from: Giono on September  3, 2024, 10:22:13 am
The last two elections the Trump vote has been underestimated. I wonder if pollsters have changed their weightings and over-weighted some Trump voters? And under-weighted the new voters Harris is targetting?

I can imagine that young people in the face of voting for 2 establishment candidates like Clinton and Biden stayed home. While Harris has them excited and will increase their propensity to vote?

It could be a reason why the Dem senate candidates in swing states poll so much higher than Harris. Maybe the weightings are not applied as they are in Trump v Harris polls?

And yet Trump still lost the popular vote in 2016 by 3 million votes, and by 8 million votes in 2020.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4966 on: September 3, 2024, 10:36:54 am »
here's a good example of how the media put gentle spins on his shit:

I saw a headline yesterday about Trump "defying the truth".

defying the truth -- just WTAF is that supposed to mean?

whenever someone is "defying" something, it is kinda positioned as a good thing -"defying the odds" .... "defying the protesters" .... defying the obstacles" etc.

Trump doesn't "defy the truth" - he lies his big fat disgusting diaper-swaddled, leaking, ass off.  say so you mealy-mouthed fuckers.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,824
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4967 on: September 3, 2024, 10:39:19 am »
Should have been "denying the truth."
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,880
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4968 on: September 3, 2024, 11:30:28 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on September  3, 2024, 10:39:19 am
Should have been "denying the truth breathing."

Fixed
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,288
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4969 on: September 3, 2024, 03:17:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on September  2, 2024, 10:35:45 pm
He doesn't engage with them though. The closest he comes to engaging with them is the debates. They SHOULD interview him, throw him hardball questions, and if he gets up and walks out, then they should show that too - because he's a candidate for fucking president and they should show his temper tantrums.

Trump is an attention whore. He can't survive without the media. He needs them more than the other way around. All he has lately is his toxic relationship with Fox.

Youre absolutely right. Thats what they should do. Someone with Maitliss cutthroat style let loose on Trump would be glorious.
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4970 on: September 3, 2024, 04:21:13 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on September  2, 2024, 08:41:08 pm
Neck and neck is really bad news for Harris. Both Clinton and Biden lead Trump by a distance in the pre election polls and one of those didn't turn out very well.

I am no expert.. but I think in a close election - The ground game is crucial. Voter enthusiasm, registration and volunteers on top of paid professional staff to get out the vote DO COUNT and I think the Dems, Harris and local races are really doing the hard work.

Plus focus groups on specific voting groups help with messaging and sometimes help campaigns better than polling.

Vance & Trump were taking off yesterday while Harris and Walz were out in full force and so were their staff and volunteers

 on polling some very interesting political podcasts dropped recently ... 
This one with Dan Pfeiffer ..old Obama campaign guy with his Obama speech writing team - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tp9jes4nrs
Kamala Harris Has Good Polls, But Are They Good Enough To Beat Trump?
two top Pollsters on Pollercoaster!  - Interview with Celinda Lake
Interview with Terrance Woodbury

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETLzMcxKXFU&t=572s Sarah Longwell on the Bulwark is worth following on Polls and FOcus groups and her political insights.   The Focus Group Podcast with Sarah Longwell
Sarah is on vacation this week, but we didn't want to leave you without some focus group reactions to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz joining the Democratic ticket. Listen to how swing voters from around the country AND Minnesota voters who know Walz best are thinking about him and the presidential race more broadly.




« Last Edit: September 3, 2024, 04:25:18 pm by dutchkop »
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4971 on: September 3, 2024, 04:26:17 pm »
TWO extras

A great TED talk with Sarah Longwell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hMutHPLkUYM  -What Makes Someone Vote Against Their Political Party? | Sarah Longwell | TED

@TheRickWilson Lincoln Project
 talks with the Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional district,  @AdamForColorado
, on the importance of focusing on local issues more than national political drama to build trust with voters.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?si=_BC2nSZ-NPyFvibd&v=K9St34qvI1k&feature=youtu.be "Team Normal" with Adam and Felix Frisch


Father and son campaigning for Dem Congress in very conservative region of colorado.. fascinating stuff and insights.
Logged

Online Alvador

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 37
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4972 on: September 3, 2024, 06:28:33 pm »
Hasnt the Republican vote actually been overestimated the past few cycles? 2018 Trump got a bigger beating than expected in the mid-terms, 2020 he lost states he was favoured to win, then Biden was meant to be getting destroyed in 2022 and Republicans barely got over the line to take the House.

I think turnout for Democrats and them getting the vote out was been under-estimated if anything the past few years.

« Last Edit: September 3, 2024, 07:57:32 pm by Alvador »
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4973 on: September 3, 2024, 06:55:19 pm »
Young men plan to vote for Trump. Obviously young women will vote for Kamala.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/article/2024/sep/03/young-male-voters-trump-harris
Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4974 on: Yesterday at 08:26:22 am »
Quote from: kavah on September  3, 2024, 06:55:19 pm
Young men plan to vote for Trump. Obviously young women will vote for Kamala.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/article/2024/sep/03/young-male-voters-trump-harris

The Democrats need to do better. How often have you heard the Democrats talking about the issues young men face if you leave a vacuum someone else will fill it. The ironic thing is the inflation reduction act was actually a massive job creator for blue collar young men but they don't seem to be hitting on that point.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:28:37 am by Shankly998 »
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,760
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4975 on: Yesterday at 09:14:34 am »
Quote from: kavah on September  3, 2024, 06:55:19 pm
Young men plan to vote for Trump. Obviously young women will vote for Kamala.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/article/2024/sep/03/young-male-voters-trump-harris
Incels for Trump? Sounds about right.

From the article header, this is an Incel if I've ever seen one:

Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4976 on: Yesterday at 09:15:36 am »
This would delicious.

Quote
How Ted Cruzs abortion record could cost him a historic election in Texas
The notoriously verbose senator has gone largely silent on the issue since horror stories under the states ban emerged

The notoriously verbose Ted Cruz has gone largely silent on abortion, one of his favorite topics to legislate on and bloviate about, during his Senate re-election campaign in Texas  an ominous sign both for Cruz and the anti-abortion movement writ large.

Indeed, Texas representative Colin Allred has mounted an unusually strong campaign for Cruzs Senate seat at a time when Texas has become ground zero in the grisly maternal health disaster unfolding across the country since the fall of Roe v Wade. As of the latest University of Houston poll, the race between Cruz and Allred is currently a dead heat, with Cruz leading the former NFL player by only two points (47-45%). This is remarkable for Texas, which hasnt elected a Democrat in a statewide race in three decades and has never elected a Black US senator.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/sep/03/ted-cruz-texas-senate-election-abortion-record
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,824
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4977 on: Yesterday at 10:03:43 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:14:34 am
Incels for Trump? Sounds about right.

From the article header, this is an Incel if I've ever seen one:



Half price incel.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4978 on: Yesterday at 10:10:24 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:14:34 am
Incels for Trump? Sounds about right.

From the article header, this is an Incel if I've ever seen one:



I love how people who believe in the sacristy of the flag, bastardise it by cutting off some very symbolic stripes and stars.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,073
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4979 on: Yesterday at 12:02:35 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 08:26:22 am
The Democrats need to do better. How often have you heard the Democrats talking about the issues young men face if you leave a vacuum someone else will fill it. The ironic thing is the inflation reduction act was actually a massive job creator for blue collar young men but they don't seem to be hitting on that point.

Trump's team has been specifically targeting young white men with all of the social media interviews that Trump has been doing.  His whole tough guy persona seems to be something they relate to. 
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,824
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4980 on: Yesterday at 02:35:57 pm »
Trump's biggest demographic is white men without a college degree.

There's a reason Trump loves the uneducated.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,452
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4981 on: Yesterday at 04:07:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 02:35:57 pm
Trump's biggest demographic is white men without a college degree.

There's a reason Trump loves the uneducated.

"loves"
Logged

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,412
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4982 on: Yesterday at 04:08:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 02:35:57 pm
Trump's biggest demographic is white men without a college degree.

There's a reason Trump loves the uneducated.

But won't allow them into any of his clubs except as busboys.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,288
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4983 on: Yesterday at 09:05:56 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/sep/04/tim-walz-pandemic-fraud

Repugs in the house going after Walz. They do g know how to fight clean.
Logged

Online Bullan

  • I can't believe I ate the whole thing...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,585
  • Speed of The Sound Of Loneliness
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4984 on: Today at 07:55:24 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:05:56 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/sep/04/tim-walz-pandemic-fraud

Repugs in the house going after Walz. They do g know how to fight clean.

Think they might have something different to think about after these new DOJ indictments.

https://www.politico.com/news/2024/09/04/russia-election-interference-crackdown-merrick-garland-00177347

 
Logged
I hate every ape I see.
From chimpan-a to chimpan-z,
No, you'll never make a monkey out of me.
Oh, my God, I was wrong,
It was Earth all along.
You finally made a monkey...

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,644
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4985 on: Today at 10:18:34 am »
Quote from: Bullan on Today at 07:55:24 am
Think they might have something different to think about after these new DOJ indictments.

https://www.politico.com/news/2024/09/04/russia-election-interference-crackdown-merrick-garland-00177347

But they are victims  ;)

US conservative influencers say they are victims of Russian disinformation campaign

Tim Pool, Dave Rubin and Benny Johnson addressed allegations that a company they were associated with had been paid to publish videos with messages in favour of Russia

Quote
A number of high-profile, conservative influencers in the US have said they are victims of an alleged Russian disinformation campaign, after the Biden administration accused Moscow of carrying out a sustained campaign to influence the outcome of Novembers presidential elections.

Tim Pool, Dave Rubin and Benny Johnson published statements on Wednesday evening addressing allegations that a US content creation company they were associated with had been provided with nearly $10m from Russian state media employees to publish videos with messages in favour of Moscows interests and agenda, including over the war in Ukraine.

The justice department indictment does not name the company, but describes it as a Tennessee-based content creation firm with six commentators and with a website identifying itself as a network of heterodox commentators that focus on western political and cultural issues.

That description exactly matches Tenet Media, an online company that hosts videos made by well-known conservative influencers Tim Pool, Benny Johnson and others.

The Guardian has contacted Tenet for comment. The company has not released a statement or commented on the allegations, or responded to other media organisations requests for comment, including the New York Times and CBS, according to their reporting.

Tenet Medias shows in recent months have featured high-profile conservative guests, including Donald Trumps daughter-in-law and RNC co-chair Lara Trump, former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Republican US senate candidate Kari Lake.

The company never disclosed to the influencers  or to their millions of followers  its ties to [Russian state media company] RT and the Russian government, US attorney general Merrick Garland said. His department described Wednesdays indictment as the most sweeping effort yet to push back against what it says are Russian attempts to spread disinformation ahead of the November presidential election.

The Tennessee-based company published English-language videos on multiple social media channels, including TikTok, Instagram, X, and YouTube, according to the indictment.

Pool, a popular podcaster with more than 2 million followers on X, said should these allegations prove true, I as well as the other personalities and commentators were deceived and are victims.

Never at any point did anyone other than I have full editorial control of the show and the contents of the show are often apolitical.

Johnson, who has 2.7 million followers on X, said he was disturbed by the allegations in todays indictment, which make clear that myself and other influencers were victims in this alleged scheme.

Rubin said on X that he knew absolutely nothing about any of this fraudulent activity and that the allegations showed that I and other commentators were the victims of this scheme.

The justice department accuses two employees of RT, a Russian state media company, of covertly funding the Tennessee-based content company to publish videos in favour of Russia. The justice department says the company did not disclose that it was funded by RT and that neither it nor its founders registered as required by law as an agent of a foreign principal.

RT ceased operating in the US after major television distributors dropped it following Russias invasion of Ukraine. RT responded with ridicule to requests for comment from the Reuters news agency: Three things are certain in life: death, taxes and RTs interference in the US elections.

Garland said: The justice departments message is clear: We will have no tolerance for attempts by authoritarian regimes to exploit our democratic systems of government.

The nearly 2,000 videos posted by the company have received more than 16m views on YouTube alone, prosecutors said. The company paid $8.7m to the production companies of three of the online stars it recruited, according to the indictment.

The commentators, who were not named in the indictment, did not know they were paid by RT, the Justice Department said.

In one instance, the indictment said, one of the RT employees asked the company to produce a video that would blame Ukraine and the United States for a mass shooting at a Moscow music venue, the justice department said, even though Islamic State had claimed responsibility. A company founder responded that one of the commentators is happy to cover it, according to the indictment.

As part of the indictment, the Biden administration seized Kremlin-run websites and charged two Russian state media employees in its most sweeping effort yet to push back against what it says are Russian attempts to spread disinformation ahead of the November presidential election.

The treasury department also sanctioned the RTs editor-in-chief, Margarita Simonyan, and nine other employees of the network over the campaign of disinformation around the elections. Simonyan is a central figure in Russian government malign influence efforts the department said.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/sep/05/tim-pool-benny-johnson-influencers-russia-disinformation
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,779
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4986 on: Today at 10:59:26 am »
Wonder whos behind this phoney website making false claims against Harris?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cy4ye15le8xo
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4987 on: Today at 11:12:02 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:59:26 am
Wonder whos behind this phoney website making false claims against Harris?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cy4ye15le8xo

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4988 on: Today at 11:35:52 am »
John Mark Dougan strikes again.  He's a grifter/traitor and his MO is well known.

All those mouthpieces that knowingly propagate these stories are just as bad.  Anything for a few clicks and to further their own narratives.

I wonder how many US voters will go to the grave adamant that Kamala Harris was guilty of a hit-and-run?
Logged

Online Bullan

  • I can't believe I ate the whole thing...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,585
  • Speed of The Sound Of Loneliness
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4989 on: Today at 11:43:50 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:18:34 am
But they are victims  ;)

US conservative influencers say they are victims of Russian disinformation campaign

Tim Pool, Dave Rubin and Benny Johnson addressed allegations that a company they were associated with had been paid to publish videos with messages in favour of Russia

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/sep/05/tim-pool-benny-johnson-influencers-russia-disinformation

Of course, how silly of me :)
Logged
I hate every ape I see.
From chimpan-a to chimpan-z,
No, you'll never make a monkey out of me.
Oh, my God, I was wrong,
It was Earth all along.
You finally made a monkey...
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Up
« previous next »
 