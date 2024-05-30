« previous next »
  might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
Quote from: Red Beret on August 27, 2024, 05:40:54 pm
Some senate seats are safer than others, and during the election cycles one side typically defends more seats than the other.

In this (2024) election more Democrat senators are up for re-election I believe; 2026 is more 50/50 seats where they may be little movement, and in 2028 I think it's the Repug seats that are more vulnerable. It's not until 2030 where a big chunk of Democrat seats might be vulnerable again.

But look at the link I posted above, there are several D seats at play in 2026 that were marginal wins in 2020. If the Dems are on the nose after two years of (hopefully) President Harris, then they could the senate majority very easily. I think it's too simplistic to look at the number of red and blue seats each year and decide on that basis which party is favoured.
  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 12:23:21 am
But look at the link I posted above, there are several D seats at play in 2026 that were marginal wins in 2020. If the Dems are on the nose after two years of (hopefully) President Harris, then they could the senate majority very easily. I think it's too simplistic to look at the number of red and blue seats each year and decide on that basis which party is favoured.

i did look at the link. Here's the image from the Wiki article showing the states in play in 2026:



Here's a wiki article imaging the current projection of swing states:


Quote
Map Legend:
 Pale Blue - Partisan lean of under 5 points toward the Democratic presidential nominee (incumbent president Joe Biden)
 Pale Red - Partisan lean of under 5 points toward the Republican presidential nominee (former president Donald Trump)
 Mid Blue - Partisan lean of 5 to 10 points toward Joe Biden
 Mid Red - Partisan lean of 5 to 10 points towards Donald Trump
 Dark Blue - Partisan lean of more than 10 points toward Joe Biden
 Dark Red - Partisan lean of more than 10 points towards Donald Trump

As near as I can make out in 2026:

Michigan went for Trump in 2020 but has Democrat Senators. Georgia is controlled by Repugs but has two Democrat Senators.

Maine has Repug Senators but went for Biden in 2020. Minnesota went for Biden and has Democrat Senators, but Biden's lead over Trump was less than 5%

So whilst senate seats could potentially change hands in 2026, it's likely it will even itself out with no net gains. Although with a retirement in Nebraska having a special election this year, things might change there in 2026.

Here's the link to the video by Farron Cousins explaining the dire polling situation for the Repugs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mmJ_vXvY6yY

Here is the article referenced by Cousins, by Repug Steve Daines:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2024/05/30/gop-daines-2024-senate/

Now granted, He was a bit more bullish about Repug chances in this article from the WSJ, but this was before Biden dropped out and the Democrats pulled the bait and switch:

https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/rnc-trump-speech-biden-election-2024/card/steve-daines-predicts-republicans-will-win-back-senate-YItZArZUh8oma3pGthOd

I hope these articles explain things better than I can! :D

EDIT: I've had to rejig this post a bit as I made a few errors. I'm not good at breaking things down, but I've done my best to explain my reasoning.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:31:06 pm by Red Beret »
Quote from: Elmo! on August 27, 2024, 06:31:40 pm
Yes I know, which was basically my point - if each states have 2 senators and each gets elected every 6 years, and never at the same time (except special elections), that means that 2 in every 3 elections will have a senator from any single state being elected. Ergo you can guarantee that between 2026 and 2028, you can guarantee without looking it up that every single state will be electing a senator in at least one of them.

Yes, that's correct, I didn't read your post carefully enough.
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 03:01:18 pm
Michigan went for Trump in 2020 but has Democrat Senators. Georgia is controlled by Repugs but has two Democrat Senators.

Maine has Repug Senators but went for Biden in 2020. Minnesota went for Biden and has Democrat Senators, but Biden's lead over Trump was less than 5%


Michigan went for Trump in 2016 but for Biden in 2020. It's a swing state, with a Dem governor and state chambers that flipped from red to blue in 2022.

Maine usually votes blue in Presidential elections (last voted for the GOP candidate in 1988), but the Republican senator up for election in 2026 is five-term incumbent Susan Collins, who is fairly moderate (pro choice and voted to impeach Trump for Jan 6).

If Trump's acolytes don't try to primary her, she's probably odds on to be re-elected.

Georgia voting for Biden and returning 2 Democrat senators in 2020 (one re elected in 2022)  was huge - the state as you say is run by Republicans who have put huge efforts to avoid a repeat, changing electoral rules and expunging many names off the list of voters.
Quote from: jlb on Yesterday at 04:39:52 pm
Michigan went for Trump in 2016 but for Biden in 2020. It's a swing state, with a Dem governor and state chambers that flipped from red to blue in 2022.

Maine usually votes blue in Presidential elections (last voted for the GOP candidate in 1988), but the Republican senator up for election in 2026 is five-term incumbent Susan Collins, who is fairly moderate (pro choice and voted to impeach Trump for Jan 6).

If Trump's acolytes don't try to primary her, she's probably odds on to be re-elected.

Georgia voting for Biden and returning 2 Democrat senators in 2020 (one re elected in 2022)  was huge - the state as you say is run by Republicans who have put huge efforts to avoid a repeat, changing electoral rules and expunging many names off the list of voters.

Trumps maga folks primaried other semi-reasonable folks. They could primary Collins. And she is vulnerable in the general election vs a younger and more talented dem challenger. Especially if the repugs stall abortion legislation in 25-26 and it is still an issue in 26.
  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Thanks for tidying that up. I did about five edits on that bloody post because I was trying to make sense of three or four different maps. ;D
Quote from: A Complete Flop on August 25, 2024, 01:16:47 pm
Very slight lead. Let's remember Clinton had a huge lead in 2016 and look what happened there. Harris needs to get out and start doing some interviews.
Clinton did not lose through a lack of interviews, it was Comey announcing the re opening the case against her in the last week.

