Vote Harris-Walz

Elmo!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4880 on: August 24, 2024, 11:20:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 24, 2024, 11:16:13 pm
Nobody is taking anything for granted, but it's important to mention that this is the last Senate election where the Democrats have swing states up for grabs until 2030. The next few elections it's either 50/50 states or Repug vulnerable states. So if the Dems can weather this election, they're in a good position for the next six years.

That doesn't really make any sense. There are 2 senators in each state so literally every state has Senate elections in either 2026 and 2028.
Suareznumber7

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4881 on: August 25, 2024, 01:17:06 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 24, 2024, 07:28:28 pm
Farron Cousins talks about the polling data in this video. He suggests that Harris currently has multiple paths to victory, but obviously the usual caveats apply. ;)


Didnt watch the video but shes slightly ahead in most battleground states.  Easiest path to victory for her is Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. 
GreatEx

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4882 on: August 25, 2024, 01:56:20 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on August 24, 2024, 11:20:15 pm
That doesn't really make any sense. There are 2 senators in each state so literally every state has Senate elections in either 2026 and 2028.

This is the 2026 election map, there are clearly some close D wins from 2020 back in play, I'm calling fake news on RB ;)

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2026_United_States_Senate_elections
Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4883 on: August 25, 2024, 03:01:53 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on August 24, 2024, 11:26:22 am
Yes like Vox

I understand why though having to jump in close to election day and fundraise etc but you can't get away with it forever.

Trump does them and doesn't answer questions earnestly. Who cares what journos want. 10 years later they are half-heartedly sort of fact checking Trump. They are classic self-serving grifters. They pretend to want the truth, but if it doesn't sell viagra then they don't.

The media landscape has totally changed anyway. The dems gave priority access to online influencers at the DNC. Sure, 29.6 million TV viewers tuned in Thursday night. But that's nothing compared to how younger people shared clips of it far and wide.

She'll get asked questions at the debate. Walz at his. That is sufficient.

The important thing is ground game in this election. It will all be about turnout so enthusiasm and outreach is king. Not some haircut and teeth asking a gotcha question about some fine superficial detail related to a complicated problem. Harris is running an uplifting campaign that is well funded and can pay for field offices and paid media. Why cater to  free-loading muck rakers and manure spreaders.

Repugs have much less ground game. That is where they are vulnerable and that is why they want the free media to do their job for them.
Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4884 on: August 25, 2024, 03:05:52 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 24, 2024, 12:12:42 pm
Isolated incidents are easier to contain and will accomplish very little.

And I don't blame Harris for not giving interviews. The bias has been so heavily skewed against Democrats, even amongst the so-called Liberal corporate media, that it would gain her very little. Nobody ever challenges Trump on his drivel, or demands policy details from him. They just let him fucking ramble.

If Harris spoke to the media they would try to pin her like a butterfly on policy specifics.

Agree 100%. As Leonard Cohen said: "The rich have their channels in the bedrooms of the poor".

I'd love to see her eventually give her big interview to a Hispanic broadcaster. That will be far more beneficial to her.
Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4885 on: August 25, 2024, 03:10:01 am »
Quote from: Bennett on August 24, 2024, 03:29:35 pm
Fair one. Don't think we will ever see the Democrats in three terms on the bounce. Not in my lifetime.

If Biden had run in 2016 the Dems would've won 3 and 4 in a row.
Ray K

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4886 on: August 25, 2024, 10:13:23 am »
Quote from: Bennett on August 24, 2024, 03:29:35 pm
Fair one. Don't think we will ever see the Democrats in three terms on the bounce. Not in my lifetime.
Quote from: Giono on August 25, 2024, 03:10:01 am
If Biden had run in 2016 the Dems would've won 3 and 4 in a row.
Republicans have won one popular vote presidential election since 1988.
PaulF

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4887 on: August 25, 2024, 11:20:00 am »
Just out of interest, is there any benefit in concentrating on a handful of the swing states and letting the others slide.  I'm surprised how the lib dems did so well with that strategy,  I guess I find it weird that spend in general can sway votes so much , rather than decent policies.  I guess getting those policies in front of people counts and they do t have that much sway with national media.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4888 on: August 25, 2024, 11:24:37 am »
Quote from: Giono on August 24, 2024, 01:55:45 am
The early morning with Kasie Hunt is quite good too. She used to be a regular on Morning Joe on MSNBC.
Not seen her often. Will check it out.
Libertine

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4889 on: August 25, 2024, 12:16:43 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on August 25, 2024, 11:20:00 am
Just out of interest, is there any benefit in concentrating on a handful of the swing states and letting the others slide.

That's pretty much what both campaigns are doing.

We can effectively call 43 states (+DC) now - highly unlikely that there will be any surprises there.

It's all down to the 7 battlegrounds and that's where all the visits, spending and ground game will be concentrated.
A Complete Flop

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4890 on: August 25, 2024, 01:16:47 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on August 25, 2024, 01:17:06 am
Didnt watch the video but shes slightly ahead in most battleground states.  Easiest path to victory for her is Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

Very slight lead. Let's remember Clinton had a huge lead in 2016 and look what happened there. Harris needs to get out and start doing some interviews.
Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4891 on: August 25, 2024, 01:33:21 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on August 25, 2024, 12:16:43 pm
That's pretty much what both campaigns are doing.

We can effectively call 43 states (+DC) now - highly unlikely that there will be any surprises there.

It's all down to the 7 battlegrounds and that's where all the visits, spending and ground game will be concentrated.

It will be interesting to see the next round of polling post-DNC. That could potentially expand the map if places like Florida look possible. Even if they don't win Florida, making Repugs spend cash/time there instead of elsewhere would be beneficial.

Both Texas and Florida have senate elections too. Florida has abortion and legal weed measures on the ballot this year. In Texas Colin Allred is polling 2 points behind Ted Cruz.
Lone Star Red

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4892 on: Yesterday at 06:28:48 pm »
Quote from: Giono on August 25, 2024, 01:33:21 pm
It will be interesting to see the next round of polling post-DNC. That could potentially expand the map if places like Florida look possible. Even if they don't win Florida, making Repugs spend cash/time there instead of elsewhere would be beneficial.

Both Texas and Florida have senate elections too. Florida has abortion and legal weed measures on the ballot this year. In Texas Colin Allred is polling 2 points behind Ted Cruz.

Allred is my Representative here - pulling hard for him in November.

Seeing Ted Cruz beaten is quite high on my (admittedly short) list of political wishes.
Red Beret

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4893 on: Yesterday at 06:31:49 pm »
Apparently latest post DNC polling gives Harris a 7 point national lead. I don't know how that translates into the battleground states though.
John C

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4894 on: Yesterday at 09:23:14 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 06:28:48 pm
Seeing Ted Cruz beaten is quite high on my (admittedly short) list of political wishes.
When it comes to US politics Ted Cruz is on my list of despicable, shithouse, cowardly c*nts who deserve any misfortune he receives.
Lone Star Red

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4895 on: Yesterday at 09:30:48 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:23:14 pm
When it comes to US politics Ted Cruz is on my list of despicable, shithouse, cowardly c*nts who deserve any misfortune he receives.

kavah

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4896 on: Yesterday at 09:34:56 pm »
^ ha ha
John C

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4897 on: Yesterday at 10:11:48 pm »
I don't understand the pic mate, looks like a half n half scarf :)
Lone Star Red

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4898 on: Yesterday at 10:20:18 pm »
The European mind cannot comprehend American memes.  ;)
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4899 on: Yesterday at 10:23:36 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 10:20:18 pm
The European mind cannot comprehend American memes.  ;)

Pfft. Some of us can!

Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:11:48 pm
I don't understand the pic mate, looks like a half n half scarf :)

One fine gentleman is from the Crips, the other esteemed member of society is from the Bloods. They are rival gangs who came together during the BLM protests.
John C

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4900 on: Yesterday at 10:42:08 pm »
Sound, as long as everyone is united and in agreement that every aspect of this current Republican party needs to be fucked off pronto.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4901 on: Yesterday at 11:12:07 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 10:20:18 pm
The European mind cannot comprehend American memes.  ;)


Like Americans and the English language  ;D
Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4902 on: Yesterday at 11:25:57 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 06:28:48 pm
Allred is my Representative here - pulling hard for him in November.

Seeing Ted Cruz beaten is quite high on my (admittedly short) list of political wishes.

Did Beto run against Cruz last time?
Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4903 on: Yesterday at 11:27:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:31:49 pm
Apparently latest post DNC polling gives Harris a 7 point national lead. I don't know how that translates into the battleground states though.

Is that a serious poll? Seems awful fast to catch a bounce.
Lone Star Red

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4904 on: Yesterday at 11:51:55 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 11:25:57 pm
Did Beto run against Cruz last time?

Yep - came awfully close to beating him. That was the height of Beto-mania.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4905 on: Yesterday at 11:53:10 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 06:28:48 pm
Allred is my Representative here - pulling hard for him in November.

Seeing Ted Cruz beaten is quite high on my (admittedly short) list of political wishes.

By his daughter, with a lead pipe.
afc tukrish

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4906 on: Today at 01:54:44 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:53:10 pm
By his daughter, with a lead pipe.

In Cancun...
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4907 on: Today at 02:26:58 am »
afc tukrish

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4908 on: Today at 02:31:38 am »
