Apparently Trump was exploding & unraveling in real time and FOX has try cut him off!

I think they were forced to cut away because he started rambling on about stolen elections and people going unpunished for it. Fox are still facing a lawsuit from Smartmatic over their rigged election lies, so they didn't want to be seen as endorsing the falsehoods. But crucially, as Farron Cousins pointed out, they didn't fact check Trump after they cut away.All they had to do is say something along the lines of, "Trump talking there about his belief that the 2020 results were questionable, but no significant evidence of wrongdoing has been uncovered after lengthy investigations. Next up, kids tell us their favourite colours."Their failure to contradict Trump can still be seen as endorsement of the lie they helped perpetuate, and it may crop up in their next lawsuit.Also, should Trump lose and once again go into a tirade about stolen elections, Fox and others will likely be far less willing to give it airtime, with the very real threat of pending lawsuits floating around.