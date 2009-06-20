« previous next »
Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 310387 times)

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4760 on: August 19, 2024, 11:46:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 19, 2024, 11:31:25 pm
Republicans have announced an investigation into Tim Walz because in 1989 he participated in a teaching abroad programme and taught in China for a few weeks. ::)

Thank God it wasn't in Jina.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4761 on: August 19, 2024, 11:47:45 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on August 19, 2024, 11:27:13 pm
Think his campaign is trying to draw her out early enough, like you say her camp will put out a rebuttal now.

I think she was going to be the star endorsement for Harris in Mid-October.
a Swift surprise appearance at the DNC (even by video) would not surprise me.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4762 on: August 20, 2024, 01:23:54 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 19, 2024, 11:31:25 pm
Republicans have announced an investigation into Tim Walz because in 1989 he participated in a teaching abroad programme and taught in China for a few weeks. ::)

He's actually got exactly the kind of relationship with China I want for a person in his potential position. He's developed a real affinity for and understanding of the Chinese people but has criticized their government a ton. But listening to Ron Johnson, Walz having his wedding on the anniversary of Tiananmen Square is, of course, him celebrating the massacre.

Meanwhile...

https://www.forbes.com/sites/danalexander/2020/10/23/forbes-estimates-china-paid-trump-at-least-54-million-since-he-took-office-via-mysterious-trump-tower-lease/

https://apnews.com/article/0a3283036d2f4e699da4aa3c6dd01727
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4763 on: August 20, 2024, 01:58:16 am »
It's nuts, but not unsurprising. The same way they fucked over Hilary Clinton with Benghazi, and then fucked over Biden with his son, Hunter. They're hoping they can strike three times lucky with Walz. As Farron Cousins says, it's a flagrant abuse of power, and those responsible should be heading to jail if Harris wins the election.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4764 on: August 20, 2024, 02:00:52 am »
I watched an interview with Paul Keating (Australian PM in the 90s) which I found eye opening because by today's standards it seemed very appeasing towards China, but it's not too much different to the stance he had as PM (basically, Australia should engage with China as the major player in the Asia Pacific, don't blindly follow the US, Taiwanese independence may be desirable to them but not a strategic priority). The GOP in particular, but also the Democrats, talk about China as a mortal enemy, as if war is not only inevitable but desirable. It's good that someone at the top is saying hang on, let's think about this a little.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4765 on: August 20, 2024, 03:00:04 am »
Biden's abdication now being referred to as The Switch.

Kamala busting a move to Beyonce in her Freedom ad.

That alone will win her the election.

She made a surprise appearance to tumultuous rapture, beamed, thanked Joe for his years of service, dedicated the night to him, God Bless and gone.

Short and sweet. What a fukn difference.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4766 on: August 20, 2024, 04:03:53 am »
The Dems have Steve Kerr, the Repugs have Hulk Hogan.

  8) 8) 8) 8) 8)
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4767 on: August 20, 2024, 04:29:58 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 19, 2024, 11:31:25 pm
Republicans have announced an investigation into Tim Walz because in 1989 he participated in a teaching abroad programme and taught in China for a few weeks. ::)

They must have all seen John Candy in the film Volunteers:

https://youtu.be/NZ6UuF85ENA?si=NaVrHbD14ri_AoO4
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4768 on: August 20, 2024, 12:08:57 pm »
going very well for team Kamala & Dems.

hopefully they can keep this momentum going until voters start early voting in September

While Team Trump is going to go further into the gutter and the more he speaks and brings out the old hits - the more voters dislike him.

Dems are bringing out the big guns this week and also retired Conservative Judge Luttig

https://thehill.com/elections/4834928-j-michael-luttig-endorses-kamala-harris/

"saying shes the only major candidate who can claim the mantle of defender and protector of Americas Democracy, the Constitution, and the Rule of Law.

As a result, I will unhesitatingly vote for the Democratic Partys candidate for the Presidency of the United States, Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, Luttig wrote in a statement obtained Monday by CNN.

 Luttig said he is prioritizing the safeguarding of democracy over any other policy issue and called on the American public to do the same.

In voting for Vice President Harris, I assume that her public policy views are vastly different from my own, but I am indifferent in this election as to her policy views on any issues other than Americas Democracy, the Constitution, and the Rule of Law, as I believe all Americans should be, he said.

Luttig  who was named to the bench by former President George H. W. Bush  has become one of the most prominent conservative voices vocally opposing former President Trump."

let us hope that 3-4 % of Nikki Haley supporters do the same.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4769 on: August 20, 2024, 05:11:54 pm »
If you want  a great summary of all the hits on Trump at last night DNC (& all teh speakers) .. here they are:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7DZNW7e9zxA

MeidasTouch host Ben Meiselas reports on the highlights of day 1 of the Democratic National Convention where Donald Trump got shredded by President Biden and the Democratic speakers.

8 hours in 12 mins ;-)
« Reply #4770 on: August 20, 2024, 05:57:35 pm »
Was watching a few more videos today. Lindsey Graham seems to have thrown in the towel on the election, whilst trying not to look like he's thrown in the towel. And several on Fox news seem to finally be admitting that Trump has never been popular in the country at large.

I think at this point, the Repugs' best hope is complacency from the Democrats, but I can't see that happening myself. The real problem is that Project 2025 isn't going to go away with Trump's defeat; even if Harris wins, P25 will just be shelved until the Repugs hit on a candidate who can win.

Can see Harris vs Haley in 2028. That's gonna be a catfight.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4771 on: August 20, 2024, 06:04:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 20, 2024, 05:57:35 pm
Was watching a few more videos today. Lindsey Graham seems to have thrown in the towel on the election, whilst trying not to look like he's thrown in the towel. And several on Fox news seem to finally be admitting that Trump has never been popular in the country at large.

I think at this point, the Repugs' best hope is complacency from the Democrats, but I can't see that happening myself. The real problem is that Project 2025 isn't going to go away with Trump's defeat; even if Harris wins, P25 will just be shelved until the Repugs hit on a candidate who can win.

Can see Harris vs Haley in 2028. That's gonna be a catfight.
If Trump is still around, it is far from certain that it will be Haley or anyone else but Trump for the Republicans. If Trump should not win the 2028 nomination, there is every chance he will run as a third party candidate. And even if he should not do this, many of supporters will stay at home. Unless Trump has died by then, I think the Republicans are completely fucked in 2028.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4772 on: August 20, 2024, 06:23:09 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on August 20, 2024, 06:04:15 pm
If Trump is still around, it is far from certain that it will be Haley or anyone else but Trump for the Republicans. If Trump should not win the 2028 nomination, there is every chance he will run as a third party candidate. And even if he should not do this, many of supporters will stay at home. Unless Trump has died by then, I think the Republicans are completely fucked in 2028.

If, big if, he loses this time around the Republican party will have a mandate to leave the MAGA wing in the past.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4773 on: August 20, 2024, 08:09:18 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on August 20, 2024, 06:04:15 pm
If Trump is still around, it is far from certain that it will be Haley or anyone else but Trump for the Republicans. If Trump should not win the 2028 nomination, there is every chance he will run as a third party candidate. And even if he should not do this, many of supporters will stay at home. Unless Trump has died by then, I think the Republicans are completely fucked in 2028.

It's not going to be Trump in 2028, not if he fails this time. He's already 78, and his mental deterioration is obvious. He won't know his arse from his elbow in another four years. They'll do what they did with his dad: stick him in an office with blank sheets of paper to sign and call him "Mister President" and tell him how important he still is.

*with the caveat that he still has multiple trials to face and I believe he will likely face some form of incarceration if he loses the election, even if it is only house arrest without his phone.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4774 on: August 20, 2024, 08:33:17 pm »
He's a 1 trick pony.

Only knows 1 way and he'll keep doubling down till he loses, then gets his subscription podcast for all his Nazi minions.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4775 on: August 20, 2024, 09:41:07 pm »
Trump is coming undone. His latest speech this afternoon was a joke again.He just can't stop himself from going off script. He reads a little of what his campaign wants him to say, pauses, rambles shite, then goes back to reading the book or teleprompter. Rinse and repeat.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4776 on: Yesterday at 01:13:01 am »
A Biden DNC would've been a dirge.

This one is jumping.

If you want a bigger party, throw a better party.

It's not just happiness, it's joy combined with relief.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4777 on: Yesterday at 03:22:46 am »
Quote from: nozza on August 20, 2024, 09:41:07 pm
Trump is coming undone. His latest speech this afternoon was a joke again.He just can't stop himself from going off script. He reads a little of what his campaign wants him to say, pauses, rambles shite, then goes back to reading the book or teleprompter. Rinse and repeat.

That speech in Michigan? He looked and sounded like he'd just chugged a couple of bottles of cough syrup. It's vital that the Dems don't do anything that might give him any kind of morale boost, because if he keeps going like this he doesn't have a chance.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4778 on: Yesterday at 04:31:14 am »
This DNC is well put together. Promising. My fingers are crossed for a nice bump in the polls for Democrats downballot. They need to win the House. The Republican House majority is a menace. Their dysfunction and indolence needs a remedy badly.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4779 on: Yesterday at 05:00:08 am »
Michelle Obama is one heck of a powerful woman. A ringing endorsement for KH from someone worth listening to.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4780 on: Yesterday at 05:18:19 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 03:22:46 am
That speech in Michigan? He looked and sounded like he'd just chugged a couple of bottles of cough syrup. It's vital that the Dems don't do anything that might give him any kind of morale boost, because if he keeps going like this he doesn't have a chance.

Yeah, the one in Michigan. I think he ended it saying he had a beautiful life and does not need to go through all this, he just looks and sounds done.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4781 on: Yesterday at 05:32:40 am »
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 04:31:14 am
This DNC is well put together. Promising. My fingers are crossed for a nice bump in the polls for Democrats downballot. They need to win the House. The Republican House majority is a menace. Their dysfunction and indolence needs a remedy badly.

Agree. Gerrymandered districts breeds extremists in safe seats. If Dems are gonna win one, it is better that it is the house. At least in the senate they have to be elected statewide and need to be somewhat flexible.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4782 on: Yesterday at 07:45:30 am »
Michelle Obama.....wow.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4783 on: Yesterday at 07:56:59 am »
Michelle is just a class act. She wouldve made a formidable president. The black jobs line was 👌🏻
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4784 on: Yesterday at 09:57:50 am »
Barack Obama might be only the 2nd best orator in his family  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YgJBFBwRXvc?si=8HbCPp9oEm5afShb" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YgJBFBwRXvc?si=8HbCPp9oEm5afShb</a>
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4785 on: Yesterday at 10:02:12 am »
Anyone watching the parade of quality that spoke last night must agree that the Dems are the Party of decency.

Doug Emhoff is Seth Rogan.

Imo, really big government jobs frequently benefit from the strong support of an inspirational partner.

Donald is a dead duck.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4786 on: Yesterday at 10:09:29 am »
    Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:57:50 am
    Barack Obama might be only the 2nd best orator in his family  ;D

    <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YgJBFBwRXvc?si=8HbCPp9oEm5afShb" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YgJBFBwRXvc?si=8HbCPp9oEm5afShb</a>

    Agreed. Like THEJBS and others say above..a great speech from Michelle Obama!

    • Doug Emhoff brought the personal, respect & love and shared personal BIO of Kamala!
    • Michelle Obama raised the level , reasons to vote DEM Blue and some great Trump hits
    • Barack Obama inspirational as always  & his line about weird fascination about crowd sizes & then a dick joke using his hands at same time
    • 500M raised in 4 weeks which is good news for campaign as well as obscene waste of money & resources
    • There is also a first time that 200 influencers are getting front seats to get message to GenZ voters.

    Re: Vote Harris-Walz
    « Reply #4787 on: Yesterday at 11:08:34 am »
    Half expecting John Stewart to make a speech at some point.
    Re: Vote Harris-Walz
    « Reply #4788 on: Yesterday at 11:36:59 am »
    What I like about the Harris-Walz campaign is that it they're projecting intelligence without it seeming like they're looking down on people. They're projecting the 'adult in the room' who, regardless of education, has common sense. They're also doing insults without it being nasty. It's good clean fun - wholesome, American.

    It has been the best run presidential campaign since 2008.  If they stay on the tracks, the momentum should carry them. 
    Re: Vote Harris-Walz
    « Reply #4789 on: Yesterday at 12:24:36 pm »
    DNC and Harris-Walz bring the party (Joy, Celebration) back to politics ..
    Celeberatory roll call with music https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ownQeuOjBz0


    love the start  Sweet home alabama - to Lil Jon Turn down the What!!
     Pass the Mic  from Georgia and plenty of other top artists and choices..

    I am sure there will be a spotify playlist out there soon  8) :wave :wave :wave :wave ;D ;D

    Cobert version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErbmorslSlg

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IsczILk3lL4&t=147s  MSNBC interview with DJ Cassidy   DJ Cassidy goes live on MSNBC after EPIC roll call performance at DNC
    Re: Vote Harris-Walz
    « Reply #4790 on: Yesterday at 01:10:54 pm »
    Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 10:02:12 am
    Anyone watching the parade of quality that spoke last night must agree that the Dems are the Party of decency.

    Doug Emhoff is Seth Rogan.

    Imo, really big government jobs frequently benefit from the strong support of an inspirational partner.

    Donald is a dead duck.

    Better than Trump sure. But describing the Democratic party the party of decency is so wide of the mark.
    Re: Vote Harris-Walz
    « Reply #4791 on: Yesterday at 02:32:05 pm »
    Did you watch the parade?
    Re: Vote Harris-Walz
    « Reply #4792 on: Yesterday at 02:42:15 pm »
    Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 02:32:05 pm
    Did you watch the parade?

    Nope. But as far as I can see the parade didnt involve ending one the most repugnant pieces of foreign policy weve seen in recent times. I will leave it at that.
    Re: Vote Harris-Walz
    « Reply #4793 on: Yesterday at 04:37:36 pm »
    Re: Vote Harris-Walz
    « Reply #4794 on: Yesterday at 07:26:29 pm »
    Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Yesterday at 07:45:30 am
    Michelle Obama.....wow.
    Great wasn't she. The whole thing was very good to be fair. Gives me hope they'll smash Trump.
    Re: Vote Harris-Walz
    « Reply #4795 on: Yesterday at 09:24:56 pm »
    Gas price drops boost for dems ahead of election?

    https://www.yahoo.com/news/gasoline-prices-tumble-6-month-174319283.html
    Re: Vote Harris-Walz
    « Reply #4796 on: Yesterday at 09:44:46 pm »
    Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:24:56 pm
    Gas price drops boost for dems ahead of election?

    https://www.yahoo.com/news/gasoline-prices-tumble-6-month-174319283.html

    Probably not the area for the Dems to focus on as they are higher than when Trump was in office and they will do their screw the environment Drill schtick.

    Bookies now have them at more or less 50/50 to win.
    Re: Vote Harris-Walz
    « Reply #4797 on: Today at 05:01:50 am »
    I have to say. Tim walz is a class of his own. I have never ever seen a VP nominee give this sort of pep-talk/speech before
