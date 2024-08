Republicans have announced an investigation into Tim Walz because in 1989 he participated in a teaching abroad programme and taught in China for a few weeks.



He's actually got exactly the kind of relationship with China I want for a person in his potential position. He's developed a real affinity for and understanding of the Chinese people but has criticized their government a ton. But listening to Ron Johnson, Walz having his wedding on the anniversary of Tiananmen Square is, of course, him celebrating the massacre.Meanwhile...