Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 296503 times)

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4720 on: Yesterday at 12:52:50 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 12:43:05 pm
The MSM media and Fox is one of the biggest are all focussed on taking money from both sides..

Trump probably has less to spend this cycle as he needs a lot of money for legal fees and that is why he is having less big rallies as he does not have enough money.

Plus I think FOX was betting against Trump .. on De Santis  - maybe even Nikki Halley to replace Trump ... and they also have bills to pay 787M !
Unless I am mistaken, all networks are legally obliged to accept election campaign adverts from all political parties.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4721 on: Yesterday at 01:00:22 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 12:43:05 pm
The MSM media and Fox is one of the biggest are all focussed on taking money from both sides..

Trump probably has less to spend this cycle as he needs a lot of money for legal fees and that is why he is having less big rallies as he does not have enough money.

Plus I think FOX was betting against Trump .. on De Santis  - maybe even Nikki Halley to replace Trump ... and they also have bills to pay 787M !

From ONE lawsuit! :D
Popcorn's Art

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4722 on: Yesterday at 01:07:31 pm »
I used to Like Carville  - the economy stupid . I never thought he would predict this more chance of 5+ points win for Harris than 1.5pt win for Trump  (loads of Caveats) - he likes how Harris has performed the last 3 weeks

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OwKBIBSFEH8


I do think the narrative that the press are building about Why is Harris not doing interviews .. like this one https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/article/2024/aug/13/kamala-harris-must-speak-to-press

or why is the press not publishing the internal documents of JD Vance vetting while they all published loads of stories about Hillary's emails ?

WHy is trump not being asked about his age, his flying in Epstein's old plane and his relationship with the sexual abuser and molester friend of DonOld?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4723 on: Yesterday at 01:20:22 pm »
https://x.com/cmclymer/status/1823897249958465645/photo/1

Harris camp's latest attack: Zero days since JD Vance insulted women  - with Simpson graphic  8) 8) 8)

 This Harris Walz Dem comms teams is on fire!
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4724 on: Yesterday at 01:41:14 pm »
here we go.. the Age attack on Trump from Harris-Walz !

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/biden-harris-democrats-age_n_66bcc752e4b03d1ac02dec87

Biden Who? Democrats Would Love To Talk To You About Their Candidate's Age.
A new ad backing Vice President Kamala Harris puts her relative youth front and center.


Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4725 on: Yesterday at 03:04:15 pm »

Michael Moore was one of the Dem voices that said Trump would beat Clinton in 2016..  an interesting analysis and advice for Harris to beat Trump
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/aug/15/michael-moore-harris-walz-trump-election 

"Michael Moore on how Harris-Walz can defeat Trump: Do weird and cringe until the debate, then nail him
Progressive film-maker says hes more optimistic than hes ever been since Trump announced first run eight years ago   

In this election cycle he is in some ways in line with the pollster Nate Silver, who recently said that the strategy of the Harris campaign should be to triangulate the strategy of Hillary 2016, the Harris 2020 primary campaign, and Biden 2024, and do the exact opposite.

But Moore says he understands why Democrats are nervous that the Harris-Walz ticket could come apart, though it shows no current signs of doing so, particularly if Harris gets tarred with Bidens unpopular Bidenomics or responsibility for his full-throated support of Israels war in Gaza."
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4726 on: Yesterday at 03:33:33 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 12:09:14 pm
Another great Harris Ad trolling GOP & TRUMP on Fox news -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQ9a-x_gqQ0



Plus all the videos on the Lincoln Project /... some of these are brutal
https://www.youtube.com/@TheLincolnProject


Their new Stolen Valor ad is fantastic.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4727 on: Yesterday at 04:35:24 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 03:33:33 pm
Their new Stolen Valor ad is fantastic.

Wonder how much valor His Majesty Grand General President Bone Spurs has? I'm guessing fuck all.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4728 on: Yesterday at 04:38:47 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 03:33:33 pm
Their new Stolen Valor ad is fantastic.

https://youtu.be/5KZsW0fLu70

In case anyone wants it.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4729 on: Yesterday at 08:04:15 pm »
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4730 on: Today at 10:47:16 am »
Michael Moore also predicted a couple of other things: the non-red wave midterms and that Harris could not pick Shapiro as her VP as it would negatively affect upon the large Muslim demographic in Michigan. Fortunately Shapiro was a stand-up guy with his positive speech after she chose Walz.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4731 on: Today at 11:12:44 am »
I know Bolton is an arsehole, but he really does have the orange shitbag's number:

Its not that he lies a lot because to lie, you have to do it consciously. He just cant tell the difference. So he makes up what he wants to say at any given time. If it happens to comport with what everybody else seeswell, thats fine. And if it doesnt comport with anybody else, he doesnt really care and hes had decades of getting away with it."


Also read that neo-Nazi scumbag Nick Fuentes and his fellow cosplay Nazis have fallen out with the Trump campaign.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4732 on: Today at 12:02:46 pm »
Alex Wagner with some great insights on Trump, Harris and Walz when interviewed by Stephen Colbert:


https://youtu.be/B74PCfcaQzQ?si=U7xBiNLAeVZ6TI2Y
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4733 on: Today at 12:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 12:02:46 pm
Alex Wagner with some great insights on Trump, Harris and Walz when interviewed by Stephen Colbert:


https://youtu.be/B74PCfcaQzQ?si=U7xBiNLAeVZ6TI2Y
Trump is at the "fat Elvis stage". :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4734 on: Today at 12:49:39 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:12:44 am
Also read that neo-Nazi scumbag Nick Fuentes and his fellow cosplay Nazis have fallen out with the Trump campaign.

I went looking for a story about this, I used to keep an eye on several sub-reddits that tracked MAGA stuff but it all got a bit depressing.

Anyway, I came across a Verge article and it detailed that Fuentes still supports Trump, but doesn't like the Thiel-funded Vance. All fairly dull stuff overall, but I was struck but a theme of immaturity running throughout the article:

... that Fuentes had declared a groyper war on his preferred presidential candidate ...

... (Fuentes) has also claimed that Yarvin and Costin Alamariu  the once-pseudonymous writer better known as Bronze Age Pervert ...

... (in 2019) young staffers of the Trump White House had become taken with Bronze Age Mindset, Alamarius self-published, anti-egalitarian manifesto about how superior men suffer under the tyranny of the Leviathan and the hordes of bugmen ...

... while there are certainly some influential Fuentes sympathizers within the Republican Party, Fuentes groypers are actually at war with BAP acolytes and Yarvins so-called Dark Elves...

These people may soon be 2 degrees of separation away from actual power in the US, a bunch of nerds who should really just be playing Warhammer to vent their frustrations instead.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4735 on: Today at 01:18:53 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:46:52 pm
Trump is at the "fat Elvis stage". :lmao :lmao :lmao

Hopefully hell leave the building in a similar manner soon. Do you know if he likes peanut butter?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4736 on: Today at 01:25:48 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:46:52 pm
Trump is at the "fat Elvis stage". :lmao :lmao :lmao

It was a former Repug speech writer who coined that one. :)
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4737 on: Today at 02:24:36 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:18:53 pm
Hopefully hell leave the building in a similar manner soon. Do you know if he likes peanut butter?


 :lmao :wellin
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4738 on: Today at 02:30:44 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:18:53 pm
Hopefully hell leave the building in a similar manner soon. Do you know if he likes peanut butter?
In the meantime I'm looking forward to Jailhouse Rock.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4739 on: Today at 03:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:30:44 pm
In the meantime I'm looking forward to Jailhouse Rock.

🤞
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4740 on: Today at 03:03:52 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:30:44 pm
In the meantime I'm looking forward to Jailhouse Rock.
A Little Less Conversation (a little more action please)
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4741 on: Today at 08:28:40 pm »
I've never seen Farron Cousins looking so freaking happy. He's got some good polling data in this video.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qc8lnwwYTZM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qc8lnwwYTZM</a>

It's hard to keep your feet on the ground after almost a decade of anxiety over Trump, but I'm getting strong Obama 2008 vibes from this election now.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4742 on: Today at 08:56:11 pm »
Who the hell is Farron Cousins supposed to be? Isn't there a specific thread to keep all this random youtuber stuff in? Unless this is that thread and it got renamed? I spent a while in the runup to the GE ignoring US politics so I'm a bit out of the loop on where the various threads were at.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4743 on: Today at 09:01:18 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:56:11 pm
Who the hell is Farron Cousins supposed to be? Isn't there a specific thread to keep all this random youtuber stuff in? Unless this is that thread and it got renamed? I spent a while in the runup to the GE ignoring US politics so I'm a bit out of the loop on where the various threads were at.

There used to be a thread dedicated to Trump videos but over the past 18 months it progressively fell by the wayside. Farron Cousins is a liberal political commentator on YT who is part of a team known as "America's Lawyer". A reasonably experienced operative in the field of law and politics, although he is neither a lawyer or politician himself. I've been following him for a number of years. In the early days RFK was actually a part of their team, so he's got a lot to say about the man.

But there's no need to get your knickers in a twist over random YT videos. Nobody's forcing you to watch them. :)
