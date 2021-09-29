"Michael Moore on how Harris-Walz can defeat Trump: Do weird and cringe until the debate, then nail him

Michael Moore was one of the Dem voices that said Trump would beat Clinton in 2016.. an interesting analysis and advice for Harris to beat TrumpProgressive film-maker says hes more optimistic than hes ever been since Trump announced first run eight years agoIn this election cycle he is in some ways in line with the pollster Nate Silver, who recently said that the strategy of the Harris campaign should be to triangulate the strategy of Hillary 2016, the Harris 2020 primary campaign, and Biden 2024, and do the exact opposite.But Moore says he understands why Democrats are nervous that the Harris-Walz ticket could come apart, though it shows no current signs of doing so, particularly if Harris gets tarred with Bidens unpopular Bidenomics or responsibility for his full-throated support of Israels war in Gaza."