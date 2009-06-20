We will see as the country could be just ready for a change no matter the cost especially long term. Look what happened in the UK, the people made a statement n voted for Brexit which made absolute no sense especially financially as the areas in the UK that benefitted most from European funded projects were those who voted for Brexit. We could be in the exact same boat here with Trump as there's close to 50% of the population n probably more who are sick of the burdens caused by the inflation crisis. I wouldn't be surprised if they give the middle finger to Harris even though Trump would have been worse for them if he was in charge the past four years. It's going to be close which is unfortunate but also a testimony to the current feelings in the States. For the Dems to get it so wrong, allowing Trump back into the fore as he probably would have beaten Biden shows me they are pretty useless themselves. Thankfully they changed path with Kamala but not until they were stunned with that debate performance. The ordinary Joe has really suffered over the decades from inept government n the Dems can be thankful the Repugs are even worse



It's pretty amazing the amount of people who will vote simply based on how they feel, they don't look into the reasons for why inflation happens, they don't understand that the U.S has done better rebounding from the pandemic compared to the rest of the world, they don't listen to the very real instances of price gouging going on in our economy where many companies are pleading poverty while making record profits. They have no understanding as to why gas prices might go up or down, they don't look at how OPEC has a huge effect on the market.They just blindly listen to some Republican say that they will magically make prices go down, without any need to show a plan or explain how they will do this other than say they will reduce taxes and reduce regulations not even understanding what those regulations are or why they are in place, they simply think, "well I hate when the government says I have to apply for permit to do something on my property, soooo those regulations HAVE to be bullshit!"I would say a lot of the problems in this country fall back to when you had the Republicans begin this campaign to vilify education and curiosity about the world. We have such a substantial population that now has no desire to listen about the issues, try to learn about why things are the way they are, instead they will listen for any explanation that either conforms to their world view, or they will look for answer that is easy. Why is this thing bad??? ohhhhhh....uhhhh....it's those illegal immigrants! Nice and easy to understand, simple, just like how they want the country to be, it's the same reason why they strive to try to make the country as white, straight, and Christian as they can, because it keeps the world simple for them instead of actually making them begin to learn about other viewpoints, other beliefs, and other ways to live. Everything has to be simple for Republicans, America is the greatest country in the world and there is no other way to live, and if you disagree you are commie bastard who should go live in Russia or China (of course not even understanding that both of those countries are actually much closer to how they wish U.S was compared to actually communism)