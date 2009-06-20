« previous next »
Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 286804 times)

Offline cptrios

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4640 on: Yesterday at 10:27:40 pm »
Quote from: nozza on Yesterday at 09:55:50 pm
I drove right through Oklahoma yesterday after dropping my daughter off in Columbia Missouri for college heading back to Texas.....Trump flags everywhere...Missouri pretty Red for the most part also. People need to be careful thinking this is a done deal. There is shit loads of support for the orange one, crazy but they are everywhere.

I really hope nobody's even close to thinking this is a done deal. As someone said earlier, Trump's ceiling is around 46-47%. But his floor isn't really that much lower, thanks to the...erm, 'passion' of his supporters. Harris has got to keep the momentum and positive feeling going to drive Dem turnout, and Trump has to keep having his drawn-out public meltdown. If that happens, I'll feel decently, if not overly confident on election day.

The debates (who knows how many there will be) kind of terrify me. If Trump puts in the same performance he did against Biden and Harris does the bare minimum, he's toast. If he gets himself under control and lands some bullshit soundbite punches like he did against Clinton, Harris will need a better performance than she had against Pence. I can't see it winning the race for him no matter what, but it could definitely halt Harris's momentum.
Online Red Beret

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4641 on: Yesterday at 10:38:51 pm »
I only follow a few liberal commentators on YT, but they insist this isn't a honeymoon period for Harris as her standing in the polls is continuing to build. Also, I mentioned earlier that she seems to be a lot more relaxed and confident than she did during 2020. Obviously she's still not the best public speaker, but she's still better than Clinton and her VP is excellent at picking up the slack - he's a born communicator.

They're talking policy for whoever wants to listen, and bitch slapping Trump with zingers and taunts which are resonating with less well informed sections of the electorate, so they're working hard to cover all their bases.

I just want to see Trump slide more in the opinion polls - maybe drop to around 43% and Harris picking up a 6-8% lead. Apparently his recent rally was very "low energy"; I think Trump is going to find 12 weeks of being on the defensive a bit of a grind.

Pretty soon he's just going to want to be somewhere else. He will increasingly hate having to criss cross the country for what appears to be very little return. He's going to be bored and frustrated and feel like he's wasting his time, and he's tetchy enough as it is already.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4642 on: Today at 12:08:24 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:38:51 pm
I just want to see Trump slide more in the opinion polls - maybe drop to around 43% and Harris picking up a 6-8% lead. Apparently his recent rally was very "low energy"; I think Trump is going to find 12 weeks of being on the defensive a bit of a grind.
He's 78, he's an old man, whatever he says and whatever he takes. He's older than Biden was when he was elected.
Offline coolbyrne

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4643 on: Today at 12:48:43 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:03:12 pm
In the past, there have been suggestions that some people in those areas who (now) intend to vote Harris are too afraid to put out Democrat or Harris signs. If true (and I expect that it is), there might be more of them now.

I will say, as a gay woman living in a heavy red state, I am very careful about what I say in regards to politics. I had one guy come into my store with a Trump 2026 hat and I had to work very hard at not bursting out laughing. However, I am pleasantly surprised at how many people (when politics are brought up) are left-leaning. I try not to show my surprise, because it's so Good Ol' Boy country, but it's almost a physical relief. I think a lot of people are either afraid to show their left-leaning support or just don't bother. It's really the right that feel the need to wear the hats and shirts, wave the Trump flags and put the bumper stickers on their car. (<---- Sorry, not a car. It's rarely a car. It's a Super-Duty F-450 dually with the extra military package so they look 'baddass'.)
Offline gravey101

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4644 on: Today at 12:54:06 am »
Iowa, especially in the metropolitan areas is pretty left leaning, but there are so many rural areas that add up. Most of my close friends are dems, but probably my best friend here is very pro trump. we dont really talk politics much, just the occasional thing and hes not one of those trumpers who just cant stop themselves, even when we've had a few. His wife is a commited democrat though, which is interesting. I coudlnt do that. I do hope Iowa can be competitive this election but it seems unlikely.
Online jambutty

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4645 on: Today at 01:30:15 am »
I have friends all over the country in red states surrounded by jovial, good natured seniors that just love Our Donald.

There are many closet libs that suffer the fools but just smile and nod to avoid the aggro.

The tide is turning.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4646 on: Today at 02:56:43 am »
Quote from: nozza on Yesterday at 09:55:50 pm
I drove right through Oklahoma yesterday after dropping my daughter off in Columbia Missouri for college heading back to Texas.....Trump flags everywhere...Missouri pretty Red for the most part also. People need to be careful thinking this is a done deal. There is shit loads of support for the orange one, crazy but they are everywhere.

You drove through quite possibly the reddest state in the country in Oklahoma, it shouldnt be that surprising what you saw.  ;D
Online nozza

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4647 on: Today at 04:23:10 am »
For all the lads and lasses back home checking in when you wake up.....watch John Stewart of the daily shows monologue that just aired over here.....It's epic and will brighten your day!

https://youtu.be/-VW6tHIcGfc?si=65JNcKc4UdFTKLOa
Offline kavah

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4648 on: Today at 04:59:34 am »
^ right  ;D
Offline zero zero

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4649 on: Today at 07:38:41 am »
Quote from: nozza on Today at 04:23:10 am
For all the lads and lasses back home checking in when you wake up.....watch John Stewart of the daily shows monologue that just aired over here.....It's epic and will brighten your day!

https://youtu.be/-VW6tHIcGfc?si=65JNcKc4UdFTKLOa
Nice one! That was brilliant ;D
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4650 on: Today at 08:10:24 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 12:48:43 am
I will say, as a gay woman living in a heavy red state, I am very careful about what I say in regards to politics. I had one guy come into my store with a Trump 2026 hat and I had to work very hard at not bursting out laughing. However, I am pleasantly surprised at how many people (when politics are brought up) are left-leaning. I try not to show my surprise, because it's so Good Ol' Boy country, but it's almost a physical relief. I think a lot of people are either afraid to show their left-leaning support or just don't bother. It's really the right that feel the need to wear the hats and shirts, wave the Trump flags and put the bumper stickers on their car. (<---- Sorry, not a car. It's rarely a car. It's a Super-Duty F-450 dually with the extra military package so they look 'baddass'.)
I did not live in a Red state, but even I recall some ridiculous pickup trucks, with deliberately messed up exhausts to churn out black smoke at the rate of an old-time steam train, in the spirit of 'fuck you'. If the left started a campaign urging people to not stick their hands into meat grinders, we'd soon hear reports of Trumpers doing just this to stick it to the 'Libtards'.*

* I never use that word myself, you understand. ('Tard' is not suffix. Etymology: 'retard', not 'bastard'.)
Offline fowlermagic

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4651 on: Today at 08:16:36 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:45:24 pm
Aye. A debate on policy is useless with these kinds of people because it's not about policy.

The Harris campaign knows what to do. You have to expose how these cult leaders hold their support in contempt. You do that by riling them up. Their supporters themselves may choose to remain blind to that contempt, but it's the outsiders you're appealing to - the independents and the undecideds.

Rubbing Trump's face in it over crowd size is what compelled him to publish that photo and claim from a known bullshitter. It's little tricks like that which help to wake up the waverers because they see that Trump knows his supporters will buy anything he says, which means you can't trust anything he says.

We will see as the country could be just ready for a change no matter the cost especially long term. Look what happened in the UK,  the people made a statement n voted for Brexit which made absolute no sense especially financially as the areas in the UK that benefitted most from European funded projects were those who voted for Brexit. We could be in the exact same boat here with Trump as there's close to 50% of the population n probably more who are sick of the burdens caused by the inflation crisis. I wouldn't be surprised if they give the middle finger to Harris even though Trump would have been worse for them if he was in charge the past four years. It's going to be close which is unfortunate but also a testimony to the current feelings in the States. For the Dems to get it so wrong, allowing Trump back into the fore as he probably would have beaten Biden shows me they are pretty useless themselves. Thankfully they changed path with Kamala but not until they were stunned with that debate performance. The ordinary Joe has really suffered over the decades from inept government n the Dems can be thankful the Repugs are even worse
Offline Brissyred

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4652 on: Today at 08:20:05 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 08:16:36 am
The ordinary Joe has really suffered over the decades from unfettered capitalism.

Fixed it for you...
Offline spartan2785

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4653 on: Today at 10:34:40 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 08:16:36 am
We will see as the country could be just ready for a change no matter the cost especially long term. Look what happened in the UK,  the people made a statement n voted for Brexit which made absolute no sense especially financially as the areas in the UK that benefitted most from European funded projects were those who voted for Brexit. We could be in the exact same boat here with Trump as there's close to 50% of the population n probably more who are sick of the burdens caused by the inflation crisis. I wouldn't be surprised if they give the middle finger to Harris even though Trump would have been worse for them if he was in charge the past four years. It's going to be close which is unfortunate but also a testimony to the current feelings in the States. For the Dems to get it so wrong, allowing Trump back into the fore as he probably would have beaten Biden shows me they are pretty useless themselves. Thankfully they changed path with Kamala but not until they were stunned with that debate performance. The ordinary Joe has really suffered over the decades from inept government n the Dems can be thankful the Repugs are even worse

It's pretty amazing the amount of people who will vote simply based on how they feel, they don't look into the reasons for why inflation happens, they don't understand that the U.S has done better rebounding from the pandemic compared to the rest of the world, they don't listen to the very real instances of price gouging going on in our economy where many companies are pleading poverty while making record profits.  They have no understanding as to why gas prices might go up or down, they don't look at how OPEC has a huge effect on the market. 

They just blindly listen to some Republican say that they will magically make prices go down, without any need to show a plan or explain how they will do this other than say they will reduce taxes and reduce regulations not even understanding what those regulations are or why they are in place, they simply think, "well I hate when the government says I have to apply for permit to do something on my property, soooo those regulations HAVE to be bullshit!"

I would say a lot of the problems in this country fall back to when you had the Republicans begin this campaign to vilify education and curiosity about the world.  We have such a substantial population that now has no desire to listen about the issues, try to learn about why things are the way they are, instead they will listen for any explanation that either conforms to their world view, or they will look for answer that is easy.  Why is this thing bad??? ohhhhhh....uhhhh....it's those illegal immigrants!  Nice and easy to understand, simple, just like how they want the country to be, it's the same reason why they strive to try to make the country as white, straight, and Christian as they can, because it keeps the world simple for them instead of actually making them begin to learn about other viewpoints, other beliefs, and other ways to live.  Everything has to be simple for Republicans, America is the greatest country in the world and there is no other way to live, and if you disagree you are commie bastard who should go live in Russia or China (of course not even understanding that both of those countries are actually much closer to how they wish U.S was compared to actually communism)
Online Red Beret

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4654 on: Today at 10:48:34 am »
Brian Tyler Cohen often remarks that in his lifetime the Republicans have always left the US in a worse state than what they inherited. From what he has said, the economy is typically worse off, they don't create as many jobs, and Democrats are often left to pick up the pieces.

Repugs and Tories are cut from the same cloth. They complain to the electorate that those in charge have failed to fix the problems that they themselves created. They're not interested in doing anything. They just like being in power because they get rich.
Online KillieRed

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4655 on: Today at 10:53:14 am »
Trumps supposedly taking two weeks off the campaign trail. His surrogates have suggested its a return to the norm of not campaigning during their opponents conference. Whats really going on?
Online thaddeus

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4656 on: Today at 11:05:23 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:53:14 am
Trumps supposedly taking two weeks off the campaign trail. His surrogates have suggested its a return to the norm of not campaigning during their opponents conference. Whats really going on?
When you're in a hole, stop digging.

It feels like Trump is doing more harm than good for his campaign every time he opens his mouth or vents on social media.  I expect they'll be using those two weeks to refine their attack lines and give Trump some better lines to repeat endlessly.
Online Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4657 on: Today at 11:19:48 am »
Quote from: spartan2785 on Today at 10:34:40 am
It's pretty amazing the amount of people who will vote simply based on how they feel, they don't look into the reasons for why inflation happens, they don't understand that the U.S has done better rebounding from the pandemic compared to the rest of the world, they don't listen to the very real instances of price gouging going on in our economy where many companies are pleading poverty while making record profits.  They have no understanding as to why gas prices might go up or down, they don't look at how OPEC has a huge effect on the market. 

They just blindly listen to some Republican say that they will magically make prices go down, without any need to show a plan or explain how they will do this other than say they will reduce taxes and reduce regulations not even understanding what those regulations are or why they are in place, they simply think, "well I hate when the government says I have to apply for permit to do something on my property, soooo those regulations HAVE to be bullshit!"

I would say a lot of the problems in this country fall back to when you had the Republicans begin this campaign to vilify education and curiosity about the world.  We have such a substantial population that now has no desire to listen about the issues, try to learn about why things are the way they are, instead they will listen for any explanation that either conforms to their world view, or they will look for answer that is easy.  Why is this thing bad??? ohhhhhh....uhhhh....it's those illegal immigrants!  Nice and easy to understand, simple, just like how they want the country to be, it's the same reason why they strive to try to make the country as white, straight, and Christian as they can, because it keeps the world simple for them instead of actually making them begin to learn about other viewpoints, other beliefs, and other ways to live.  Everything has to be simple for Republicans, America is the greatest country in the world and there is no other way to live, and if you disagree you are commie bastard who should go live in Russia or China (of course not even understanding that both of those countries are actually much closer to how they wish U.S was compared to actually communism)

Very good take. There are other factors but this has been a general trendline over decades.
Online Red Beret

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4658 on: Today at 12:02:01 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:53:14 am
Trumps supposedly taking two weeks off the campaign trail. His surrogates have suggested its a return to the norm of not campaigning during their opponents conference. Whats really going on?

Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:05:23 am
When you're in a hole, stop digging.

It feels like Trump is doing more harm than good for his campaign every time he opens his mouth or vents on social media.  I expect they'll be using those two weeks to refine their attack lines and give Trump some better lines to repeat endlessly.

It makes sense not to campaign when the DNC is up and running because that's where all the attention is. It wasn't an accident that Biden waited until after the RNC was finished before stepping aside. Either by accident or design it was a tactical masterstroke that immediately diverted attention when Trump-Vance should be been enjoying a honeymoon bump in the polls.

But the fact that it is a sensible decision convinces me it is not Trump's decision. So we will have to see if Trump's people can control him for two weeks. They need to reboot their campaign and re-strategise, but they can't go completely quiet for the two weeks either. Given the momentum Harris-Walz already have, they could start pulling away.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4659 on: Today at 01:58:19 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:53:14 am
Trumps supposedly taking two weeks off the campaign trail. His surrogates have suggested its a return to the norm of not campaigning during their opponents conference. Whats really going on?


Watching Trump recently is not that far off what watching Biden was during that press conference, just a different sort of mental incapacity, not stumbling just confused and churning out stuff that worked previously but without the delivery and conviction.


You don't suppose both Joe and Don have succumbed to early stage dementia at the same time, it's not impossible.
Online dutchkop

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4660 on: Today at 02:21:49 pm »
 :wave
Quote from: nozza on Today at 04:23:10 am
For all the lads and lasses back home checking in when you wake up.....watch John Stewart of the daily shows monologue that just aired over here.....It's epic and will brighten your day!

https://youtu.be/-VW6tHIcGfc?si=65JNcKc4UdFTKLOa

 :wave :wave thanks for sharing.. we are a long way for blue wave - but to secure the Senate and Congress we need Harris and Dems to run the numbers.   

I see  that some ppl or very postive in FLorida - Miami Dade so Rick Scott could lose the senate .. Abortion on the state election.
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/politics-government/article290877469.html

We need all the states where the Abortion issue is on the ballot that this brings out more than the average Dem voters for Harris/Walsh and down ticket

Others Arizona, Colorado, NY, Maryland, South Dakota, Nevada    - on the list are Arkansas and Nebraska  plus some of the red states already have it as voter state ballot issue for 5 Nov and a few in pipeline and a few that have won recently.. so I think women and family voters are going to be inspired and motivated to vote in this election

https://stateline.org/2024/06/21/despite-gop-headwinds-citizen-led-abortion-measures-could-be-on-the-ballot-in-9-states/

Online dutchkop

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4661 on: Today at 02:28:54 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:53:14 am
Trumps supposedly taking two weeks off the campaign trail. His surrogates have suggested its a return to the norm of not campaigning during their opponents conference. Whats really going on?

he is getting virtually NO free airtime from MSM ... he still gets freebies on FOx, OAN, X etc but not the others.

he does not have as much money as last time due to all the money he is siphoning off for legal lawyer fees.
Plus he owes a lot of cities  money from 2016, 2020

Lebanon, OH
Mesa, AZ
Erie, PA
Green Bay, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Tucson, AZ
Burlington, VT
Spokane, WA
El Paso, TX (over $500,000)
Billings, MT

https://publicintegrity.org/politics/donald-trump-police-cities-bills-maga-rallies/
Online Buster Gonad

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4662 on: Today at 02:51:32 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:58:19 pm

Watching Trump recently is not that far off what watching Biden was during that press conference, just a different sort of mental incapacity, not stumbling just confused and churning out stuff that worked previously but without the delivery and conviction.


You don't suppose both Joe and Don have succumbed to early stage dementia at the same time, it's not impossible.

I've been saying it for a while. He's clearly in early stage dementia, an illness that took his father. Of course he lied about his fathers illness too. He used that opportunity to try and swindle his siblings out of their inheritance, true to form.
He's rambled and lost the plot many times now. Babbling, amalgamating words and being confused about names. He hasn't got the energy for heavy campaigning which would exacerbate his symptoms. Falling asleep in court is another telltale sign. It doesn't normally happen with defendants.
Biden just made him look OK.  Now Kamela makes him look tired and old. He's had one rally since the RNC. She's done 6 in a week.

They're scrambling for a strategy after being in a situation where all they had to do was sit back and let the other guy trip himself up (sometimes literally) and mock. Their jello jesus is melting physically and mentally.
