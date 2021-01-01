« previous next »
Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 284234 times)

Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4600 on: Yesterday at 11:49:23 am »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 05:51:34 am
Might not mean much but today was the first day when I saw more Arizona for Harris yard signs than the usual MAGA ones.  Were in a pretty white, affluent, semi-rural part of the Tucson Metro area.

Shes going to win.
It's way too close to draw any conclusions. The Dems are riding a momentum wave and it could turn as fast as it began. The fact that Trump has a legitimate chance after all he's said and done and who he is, suggests there should be no assumptions made on him being defeated.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4601 on: Yesterday at 11:54:25 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:49:23 am
It's way too close to draw any conclusions. The Dems are riding a momentum wave and it could turn as fast as it began. The fact that Trump has a legitimate chance after all he's said and done and who he is, suggests there should be no assumptions made on him being defeated.

Yep, bookies have Harris as a very marginal favourite. Itll be won and lost on a few states and the margins are wafer thin in them.
Online Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4602 on: Yesterday at 12:19:29 pm »
I hope she gives her first interview to a Spanish speaking network and go at immigration head on.
Online Red Beret

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4603 on: Yesterday at 12:20:01 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 11:54:25 am
Yep, bookies have Harris as a very marginal favourite. Itll be won and lost on a few states and the margins are wafer thin in them.

If the election was in 2 weeks I'd agree. Fortunately,  Harris has at least 10 weeks to try and improve her position.

If it's still this close come the election then I'll honestly be in despair for America.
Offline thejbs

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4604 on: Yesterday at 01:23:52 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:53:51 am
Im sure theyll start pushing their sane policies and give the weird shouts a rest.

Theyve succinctly made their point no need to flog it to death.

Disagree. Trump didnt let up on crooked Hillary and it won him the election
Offline SamLad

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4605 on: Yesterday at 01:53:04 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:49:23 am
It's way too close to draw any conclusions. The Dems are riding a momentum wave and it could turn as fast as it began. The fact that Trump has a legitimate chance after all he's said and done and who he is, suggests there should be no assumptions made on him being defeated.
I fully understand the excitement, but saying "she's gonna win" at this point is like saying "game over" when we score in the first 5 minutes against a very tough and nasty opponent.
Offline cptrios

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4606 on: Yesterday at 02:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:20:01 pm
If the election was in 2 weeks I'd agree. Fortunately,  Harris has at least 10 weeks to try and improve her position.

If it's still this close come the election then I'll honestly be in despair for America.

The fact that you're not already in despair is a testament to some sort of superhuman power of optimism.

And yeah, it will still be this close. It will never not be this close as long as Trump is still alive and not a literal vegetable. Harris might end up outperforming the polls in the actual election, but I can't see polls themselves changing all that much.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4607 on: Yesterday at 02:50:49 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:53:51 am
Im sure theyll start pushing their sane policies and give the weird shouts a rest.

Theyve succinctly made their point no need to flog it to death.

As others have already said - I 100% disagree.  It is working and no need to change it.

They've watered down the alarmist rhetoric from the Biden campagin, and made it more relatable, to the average voter.
Online afc tukrish

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4608 on: Yesterday at 03:03:35 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:50:49 pm
As others have already said - I 100% disagree.  It is working and no need to change it.

They've watered down the alarmist rhetoric from the Biden campagin, and made it more relatable, to the average voter.

Think that's a subtle, and correct, point...

The threat to democracy that Trump clearly poses, whenthrust repeatedly in voters faces, can come across in unintended ways; politics is such an emotional thing that rather than be motivated to vote to keep Trump from winning, voters might instead give up on the process, as counter-productive a decision as that would be.

I don't think Harris has given up on reminding voters that Trump is a convicted felon. But there are other, more prominent elements to her campaigning that sort of balance the other stuff out, making the whole, as noted, more appealing and generating tremendous groundswell...
Online Red Beret

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4609 on: Yesterday at 03:08:46 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 02:02:42 pm
The fact that you're not already in despair is a testament to some sort of superhuman power of optimism.

And yeah, it will still be this close. It will never not be this close as long as Trump is still alive and not a literal vegetable. Harris might end up outperforming the polls in the actual election, but I can't see polls themselves changing all that much.

I'm not so sure. As others have said, 46% is Trump's ceiling. We don't know Harris' ceiling yet, but she's already flipped the polls by around 6 points in barely a month, especially in critical swing states. It all comes down to how Trump's campaign responds, and so far that's not been very good.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:50:49 pm
As others have already said - I 100% disagree.  It is working and no need to change it.

They've watered down the alarmist rhetoric from the Biden campagin, and made it more relatable, to the average voter.

Aye. They've gone from "Trump is an existential threat to democracy" to "Trump is weird" and it's hitting a lot better because it's relatable. A threat to democracy is somehow an abstract notion for many Americans; but they can use their eyes and ears, so it's quite obvious that Trump is weird - once it is pointed out to them.
Offline SamLad

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4610 on: Yesterday at 03:14:09 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:50:49 pm
As others have already said - I 100% disagree.  It is working and no need to change it.

They've watered down the alarmist rhetoric from the Biden campagin, and made it more relatable, to the average voter.
I think it's getting old already - to me they should still use it but kinda like "they're still weird, and what I mean by that is [insert issue they talk shite about]" ..... not just rely on that one word to do all the work.  many voters will need some "beef".

(tbf maybe that's what they are doing, I don't get to see all of the speeches)
Online Red Beret

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4611 on: Yesterday at 03:16:38 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 03:03:35 pm
Think that's a subtle, and correct, point...

The threat to democracy that Trump clearly poses, whenthrust repeatedly in voters faces, can come across in unintended ways; politics is such an emotional thing that rather than be motivated to vote to keep Trump from winning, voters might instead give up on the process, as counter-productive a decision as that would be.

I don't think Harris has given up on reminding voters that Trump is a convicted felon. But there are other, more prominent elements to her campaigning that sort of balance the other stuff out, making the whole, as noted, more appealing and generating tremendous groundswell...

It's also important to remember that Trump is a simpleton, with only the most basic of childlike emotions. All he wants is love and gratification.

Trump can dish it out, but he can't take it. So the Harris campaign is doing the things that infuriate Trump the most - mocking him. And his buttons are REALLY easy to push.

So when the Harris campaign gives the Trump campaign shit over fundraising and crowd sizes, Trump has a meltdown. Harris has a bigger dick than Trump, and she's not even a dude. As he gets angrier, Trump will make more and more unforced errors as he is driven by his base emotions. He cannot stand the thought of millions of people laughing at him.
Offline SamLad

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4612 on: Yesterday at 03:21:16 pm »
I'm really hoping that when Walz debates Vance he'll casually drop in something like "thanks for that question, and I'll try to couch my answer this way ....."

:)
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4613 on: Yesterday at 03:59:47 pm »
I'm beginning to wonder if people both in the US and here in the UK are as right wing as I previously thought. I think that they are just more easily led than I originally thought, and they are led by the loudest voices and we all know who they are. But eventually, when they get led too far in the wrong direction (and seemingly from nowhere) the likes of Harris and Starmer start appealing to their better nature, a groundswell starts to build and eventually builds it's own bandwagon as evidenced by the polls in the USA and the election results and anti-racist protests in the UK. So to me, shout the messages and shout them loud and as often as you can.
Online John C

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4614 on: Yesterday at 07:40:26 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:21:16 pm
I'm really hoping that when Walz debates Vance he'll casually drop in something like "thanks for that question, and I'll try to couch my answer this way ....."
I don't. It's been done once and it worked well. It'll become ineffective if repeated, Walz can destroy him on policy and different personal matters imo.
Offline SamLad

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4615 on: Yesterday at 07:44:50 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:40:26 pm
I don't. It's been done once and it worked well. It'll become ineffective if repeated, Walz can destroy him on policy and different personal matters imo.
part of the tactics involved in debating is throwing your oppo off their game ... that could do it to Vance, and remind the audience of the issue (erm - so to speak, that is :) ).
Offline cptrios

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4616 on: Yesterday at 10:00:46 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:44:50 pm
part of the tactics involved in debating is throwing your oppo off their game ... that could do it to Vance, and remind the audience of the issue (erm - so to speak, that is :) ).

He can throw Vance off by being a jovial and, more importantly, normal human being. Amiable confidence and the occasional responsive one-liner will do it. I'm really, really hoping for a 'corny dad' vs. 'angry sociopath' perfomance.
Online Red Beret

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4617 on: Yesterday at 11:46:20 pm »
The couch thing is tempting because it hasn't been entirely debunked. It's a handy zinger for Walz to have in his pocket, and I think Vance's people might even brief him on how to respond to it - the threat of using it might actually be more effective than actually using it though. ;D
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4618 on: Yesterday at 11:47:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:46:20 pm
The couch thing is tempting because it hasn't been entirely debunked. It's a handy zinger for Walz to have in his pocket, and I think Vance's people might even brief him on how to respond to it - the threat of using it might actually be more effective than actually using it though. ;D

Punch up. Not down.
Online Red Beret

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4619 on: Today at 12:22:32 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:47:05 pm
Punch up. Not down.

Nah. Democrats are done playing nice with Trump.

One of that pig's greatest strengths is his ability to coin a derogatory nickname for his opponent that encapsulates (in the minds of voters at least) that opponent's weaknesses. But the Trump campaign and the Repugs generally are reeling right now and can't land a blow. Democrats can't afford to let them back in the game. The boot is on Trump's throat and Harris/Walz are in no mood to ease off.

It might not be the couch joke, but they need to keep hitting Trump below the belt - because that's where his ego is and punching it is what hurts him the most.
Offline Robinred

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4620 on: Today at 02:21:05 am »
I really like this ladys style, and shes bang on with her assessment of the U.S media; yep, even the allegedly impartial networks:

https://youtu.be/liAPTEaLUXg?si=OwVsiDTsQVDXRXas
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4621 on: Today at 10:03:29 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:44:50 pm
part of the tactics involved in debating is throwing your oppo off their game ... that could do it to Vance, and remind the audience of the issue (erm - so to speak, that is :) ).

He'll be expecting another couch joke and will have a response ready.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4622 on: Today at 10:23:12 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 11:54:25 am
Yep, bookies have Harris as a very marginal favourite. Itll be won and lost on a few states and the margins are wafer thin in them.

If you're a marginal voter and you decide to vote for Trump, I mean. Bloody hell. You'd have to be pretty odd.
Online Red Beret

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #4623 on: Today at 11:20:57 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:03:29 am
He'll be expecting another couch joke and will have a response ready.

That's what I'm thinking. But then again, they're pretty inept...  ;D


Last week I was watching a Farron Cousins video and he was saying "where was this Kamala Harris during the 2020 primaries? She would have wiped the floor with everyone!"  I'm guessing being VP for three and a half years has been a bit boost to her self confidence. She was relatively inexperienced on a political level - certainly on the national stage - but she has clearly learned a lot since then.

Of course it helps that she didn't have to fight a divisive primary, and she's enjoying the euphoria of having almost the entire party unite behind her in a way we've not seen since Obama in 2008. But even then, it's a good sign for the future of the Democrats. The old guard of Boomers is finally giving way to a (slightly) younger generation, who hopefully have new ideas of what to do with their country.

In contrast, the Repugs are a cult that just churns out the same mindless drivel, regardless of the generation who speaks it. True initiative and free thinking isn't just discouraged - it's squashed. For a party that bleats on about amendment rights, there is no freedom of expression within the Repug Party. It's rigid and inflexible. Challenge it, and you're out.
