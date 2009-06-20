« previous next »
Author Topic: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse  (Read 277517 times)

Offline Red Beret

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4520 on: August 8, 2024, 09:15:53 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on August  8, 2024, 08:07:28 am
If everything pans out and Trump gets his ass handed to him then this late change is a masterpiece and might even change the two year monotonous cycle running for the White House where billions are spent over a 18  -24 month period, a crazy wastage of time and money where the average voter must be sick of the sight of politicians looking for their vote and the day they get elected they pretty much renegade on every promise they made. Trump has been running his marathon against Biden who subs in the younger fitter candidate in the last couple miles of the race and the Repugs look dead on their feet. The country is surely looking for a change taking the words straight from Obama. Imagine the horror of that path forward getting completely sidetracked by Trump, although throwing Clinton into the mix wasn't exactly fitting if you want true change. The country had to go backwards to beat Trump by nominating Biden who at least worked beside Obama and now they have a chance to keep the ball rolling, get someone younger in there who represents how the country is really ready for change
 A woman who has Indian/ Caribbean background, the average white voter in the Midwest must be scratching their heads wondering are we ready for her? Fingers crossed

What I like about this metaphor is the Repugs could have changed their runner too, but Trump insisted on running the race himself. There was no rule against the main runner dropping out and someone else taking their place, but now Trump - all sweaty and red in the face as he staggers along - is choking out, "that's cheating! Only I'm allowed to cheat!"
Offline Red Beret

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4521 on: August 8, 2024, 09:25:39 am »
Quote from: thejbs on August  8, 2024, 08:42:25 am
Weird line of attack on Walz from the weirdos. There are over 300k army national guards in the US plus dog knows how many veterans. Then there are husbands, wives, parents and kids of active personnel. Id imagine many of them are centre-right leaning. And Vance basically denigrated the service, more or less implying its not real military service. Good luck with that attack line.

GOP are also trying to win some of the black vote while saying Walz was too soft on George Floyd protesters.

I guess like childless women/couples, people who "only" serve in the national guard also have no stake in America. ::)

They're trying out "Tampon Tim" at the moment, because he had feminine hygiene products put in both sets of bathrooms in schools. I guess it didn't occur to Repugs that sometimes the girls' toilet might be closed for cleaning or maintenance, so they might have to go into the boys' room? (I dunno, and maybe be suddenly turned gay by some random Drag Queen?)

Good luck trying to paint the guy who looks like he invented the Dad Joke as a dangerous, socialist subversive, but it seems to be their only attack line. Former Repug Georgia Senator and part-time Stepford Wife Kelly Loeffler would not shut up calling Raphael Warnock "radical liberal Raphael Warnock" multiple times in multiple sentences.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4522 on: August 8, 2024, 09:29:27 am »
Quote from: thejbs on August  8, 2024, 08:42:25 am
Weird line of attack on Walz from the weirdos. There are over 300k army national guards in the US plus dog knows how many veterans. Then there are husbands, wives, parents and kids of active personnel. Id imagine many of them are centre-right leaning. And Vance basically denigrated the service, more or less implying its not real military service. Good luck with that attack line.

GOP are also trying to win some of the black vote while saying Walz was too soft on George Floyd protesters.
There is also a leaked call showing Trump praising Walz for his response from the time.
Offline Libertine

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4523 on: August 8, 2024, 09:47:07 am »
She comes across as very positive and warm, but damn the way she stared down those protestors last night was terrifying! Would not like to get on her wrong side.
Offline jambutty

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4524 on: August 8, 2024, 09:49:52 am »
Anti Trump adverts need only show him blathering.
Offline spartan2785

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4525 on: August 8, 2024, 09:58:50 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on August  8, 2024, 08:07:28 am
If everything pans out and Trump gets his ass handed to him then this late change is a masterpiece and might even change the two year monotonous cycle running for the White House where billions are spent over a 18  -24 month period, a crazy wastage of time and money where the average voter must be sick of the sight of politicians looking for their vote and the day they get elected they pretty much renegade on every promise they made. Tr

I don't think a single voter here that likes how our elections are run, I've heard some people say how nice it is to focus on an election that is essentially 2 1/2 months long, there is so much wrong with how our elections are done.  The election cycles are too long, the amount of money is insane, the primary system is skewed to certain states having waaaayyyyyy too much power over other ones.  Then you have the electoral college which is the worst way of determining a president possible. 

So you end up with again with certain states making all the difference that in turn means a state like mine (Oregon) is ignored when it comes to the issues that we might care about.  I think I can count on one hand the number of times a presidential candidate has come to our state or even the entire northwest for that matter.  The only time a president comes out to the west coast is when they go to California to either tour a forest fire disaster or they're headed to a fundraiser, all because we basically are cert to vote Democrat. 
Offline Giono

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4526 on: August 8, 2024, 12:46:51 pm »
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4527 on: August 8, 2024, 12:59:40 pm »
Quote from: Giono on August  8, 2024, 12:46:51 pm
Harris in the lead in a new Marist poll.


https://www.npr.org/2024/08/06/g-s1-15701/election-poll-harris-trump




He'll probably call it a Marxist poll.
Offline cptrios

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4528 on: August 8, 2024, 01:05:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August  8, 2024, 09:25:39 am
They're trying out "Tampon Tim" at the moment, because he had feminine hygiene products put in both sets of bathrooms in schools. I guess it didn't occur to Repugs that sometimes the girls' toilet might be closed for cleaning or maintenance, so they might have to go into the boys' room? (I dunno, and maybe be suddenly turned gay by some random Drag Queen?)

This is a ridiculously weak one, even for them. "THEY'RE LETTING BOYS WAVE THEIR DICKS AT YOUR DAUGHTERS IN THE LADIES' ROOM!!!!" has always been bullshit, but at least it makes some sense as an appeal to the lizard brain fear center. Tampons in the men's room, though? What exactly are they afraid of there? Do tampons emit some kind of feminizing radiation?
Offline fowlermagic

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4529 on: August 8, 2024, 02:10:08 pm »
Quote from: spartan2785 on August  8, 2024, 09:58:50 am
I don't think a single voter here that likes how our elections are run, I've heard some people say how nice it is to focus on an election that is essentially 2 1/2 months long, there is so much wrong with how our elections are done.  The election cycles are too long, the amount of money is insane, the primary system is skewed to certain states having waaaayyyyyy too much power over other ones.  Then you have the electoral college which is the worst way of determining a president possible. 

So you end up with again with certain states making all the difference that in turn means a state like mine (Oregon) is ignored when it comes to the issues that we might care about.  I think I can count on one hand the number of times a presidential candidate has come to our state or even the entire northwest for that matter.  The only time a president comes out to the west coast is when they go to California to either tour a forest fire disaster or they're headed to a fundraiser, all because we basically are cert to vote Democrat. 

One man one vote sounds great if it was true but it's a joke now with the electoral college as Trump was trying to sway them to go with him the last time. Certain states don't matter a damn as you said as if a candidate can win a few key States then they are elected pretty much. Then you got the House and Senate fighting against each other half the time pretty much making any policy implementation impossible. I throw on a couple of American news shows like Meet the Press and Fox 🤢 and it's no wonder people getting a messed opinion of the world as they are bombarded with slanted opinionated shyte that should be slapped out of the "newscasters"

Considering the advancement in technology the difficulty you have to cast your vote on election day is frightening. Very few polling centers, a couple of hours wait n more due to local officials making life difficult for certain peeps to vote, esp the minority, poorer areas etc. They worry about potential voter fraud which is probably a handful of votes while disenfranchising hundreds of thousands of hard working citizens who don't have hours to waste in lines to vote or the correct id. It's a broken system.
Offline jambutty

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4530 on: August 8, 2024, 02:46:19 pm »
Quote from: spartan2785 on August  8, 2024, 09:58:50 am
  Then you have the electoral college which is the worst way of determining a president possible. 

But in the Senate, your 4M people get the same vote as 40M in Cali.

And don't get me started on the Dakotas and Wyoming.
Offline thejbs

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4531 on: August 8, 2024, 03:38:03 pm »
Im very much anti-genocide but those hecklers at the Michigan rally are idiots. Theyve got a ticket that is pro-ceasefire and anti-genocide and they protest it, instead of going to a Trump rally and heckling the man who wants Gaza wiped off the map. Cowards.
Offline TSC

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4532 on: August 8, 2024, 08:26:12 pm »
Offline Ray K

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4533 on: August 8, 2024, 08:27:01 pm »
@ABC
ABC News will host qualifying presidential candidates to debate on September 10 on @ABC.
Vice President Harris and former President Trump have both confirmed they will attend the ABC debate.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4534 on: August 8, 2024, 08:48:22 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on August  8, 2024, 08:27:01 pm
@ABC
ABC News will host qualifying presidential candidates to debate on September 10 on @ABC.
Vice President Harris and former President Trump have both confirmed they will attend the ABC debate.

So he caved? ;D
Offline QC

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4535 on: August 8, 2024, 09:00:01 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on August  8, 2024, 03:38:03 pm
Im very much anti-genocide but those hecklers at the Michigan rally are idiots. Theyve got a ticket that is pro-ceasefire and anti-genocide and they protest it, instead of going to a Trump rally and heckling the man who wants Gaza wiped off the map. Cowards.

You are 100% going to be disappointed if you think Harris is going to bring Israel and their genocide to heel.
Offline thejbs

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4536 on: August 8, 2024, 09:00:58 pm »
Quote from: QC on August  8, 2024, 09:00:01 pm
You are 100% going to be disappointed if you think Harris is going to bring Israel and their genocide to heel.

Where did I say that?
Offline thaddeus

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4537 on: August 8, 2024, 09:57:17 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August  8, 2024, 08:48:22 pm
So he caved? ;D
It seems like both sides compromised as Trump claims he's also got his debate hosted by Fox the week before the ABC hosted debated.  Also a third - hosted by NBC - on 25th September.

I don't think Harris's team have confirmed the Fox debate though so that might just be wishful thinking from Trump.
Offline goalrushatgoodison

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4538 on: August 8, 2024, 10:03:12 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on August  8, 2024, 09:57:17 pm
It seems like both sides compromised as Trump claims he's also got his debate hosted by Fox the week before the ABC hosted debated.  Also a third - hosted by NBC - on 25th September.

I don't think Harris's team have confirmed the Fox debate though so that might just be wishful thinking from Trump.

Harris would be nuts to debate on fox first as Trump would just renege on the other two.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4539 on: August 8, 2024, 10:44:01 pm »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on August  8, 2024, 10:03:12 pm
Harris would be nuts to debate on fox first as Trump would just renege on the other two.

Yup.
Offline Giono

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4540 on: Yesterday at 04:22:14 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on August  8, 2024, 09:57:17 pm
It seems like both sides compromised as Trump claims he's also got his debate hosted by Fox the week before the ABC hosted debated.  Also a third - hosted by NBC - on 25th September.

I don't think Harris's team have confirmed the Fox debate though so that might just be wishful thinking from Trump.

He wants to crowd September as September 16th is when the Feds will cut interest rates and Sept 18th he has to be in NYC for his sentencing for the fraud charges. Plus the CPI inflation number for August will be around Sept 12. He'd love to distract from all that stuff with hours of chaos.
Offline PaulF

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4541 on: Yesterday at 06:42:45 am »
Damn, why couldn't she agree to do a Fox interview , the same day he's in court :o)
Offline TSC

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4542 on: Yesterday at 07:58:58 am »
Offline Bennett

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4543 on: Yesterday at 08:12:19 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:58:58 am
This may well resonate with key sections of the electorate

https://usa.inquirer.net/154796/simone-biles-reportedly-donating-4-million-to-harris-walz-campaign

My Mum is already obsessed with Biles. She will start having pictures on her bedroom wall at this rate.
Offline thejbs

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4544 on: Yesterday at 08:57:25 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:58:58 am
This may well resonate with key sections of the electorate

https://usa.inquirer.net/154796/simone-biles-reportedly-donating-4-million-to-harris-walz-campaign

Shes basically the Taylor Swift of gymnastics. Has a huge, devoted following - or stans as the young folk would say. Lets hope Trump belittles her and it backfires.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4545 on: Yesterday at 01:03:22 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 08:12:19 am
My Mum is already obsessed with Biles. She will start having pictures on her bedroom wall at this rate.

 ;D

Offline Red Beret

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4546 on: Yesterday at 07:01:49 pm »
Looks like Harris and Walz are pulling in record crowds wherever they go, whilst Vance is talking to mostly empty rooms. The Democrats are being absolutely ruthless now and it seems everyone is being swept along in a wave of electoral euphoria.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4547 on: Yesterday at 07:37:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:01:49 pm
Looks like Harris and Walz are pulling in record crowds wherever they go, whilst Vance is talking to mostly empty rooms.


More sofa space for Vance?
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4548 on: Yesterday at 08:44:10 pm »
She's favourite with all bookmakers now. Momentum is hugely in her favour.  I think Trump has been panicked into the debates because of that.  No one can win a debate against him because he'll produce a wall of incoherent bullshit and lies but all she has to do is come across as solid and competent, and avoid any clangers like Hillarys "basket of deplorables"  comment and she's fine.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4549 on: Yesterday at 09:12:12 pm »
Can't envisage Harris dropping any clangers. Back in 2016 Trump was an unknown quantity and the Democrats were complacent. Now we know exactly what Trump is and the Democrats have been ruthless to keep him out of the Whitehouse.

It's infuriating that after everything Trump has done, Kamala could be just one dumb mistake away from defeat though.
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4550 on: Yesterday at 10:58:48 pm »
Talk of a possible blue wave is now turning into talk of a blue tsunami.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4551 on: Yesterday at 11:00:59 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:58:58 am
This may well resonate with key sections of the electorate

https://usa.inquirer.net/154796/simone-biles-reportedly-donating-4-million-to-harris-walz-campaign
Didn't know she was so wealthy to be honest even with all her success.
Offline John C

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4552 on: Yesterday at 11:15:10 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 10:58:48 pm
Talk of a possible blue wave is now turning into talk of a blue tsunami.
I wish.
Setting up my lads firestick yesterday, clicking about I landed on Fox News. I can honestly say I don't recall ever watching it live or at all, apart from YT clips.
Fuck me. it was depressing. If millions of people are watching that shit the Dems have a small hope of victory.
I hope Kamala does it, she is immense, but that hit me for a few hours, honestly. Some bad shite on that Fox channel.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4553 on: Today at 12:50:17 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:12:12 pm
Can't envisage Harris dropping any clangers. Back in 2016 Trump was an unknown quantity and the Democrats were complacent. Now we know exactly what Trump is and the Democrats have been ruthless to keep him out of the Whitehouse.

It's infuriating that after everything Trump has done, Kamala could be just one dumb mistake away from defeat though.
She is a prosecutor, she's used to being precise, more concern is the lies and dirty tricks that create false pictures
Online gravey101

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4554 on: Today at 01:57:18 am »
> but that hit me for a few hours, honestly. Some bad shite on that Fox channel.

It's grim mate. i occasionally watch a few mins just to see what they are banging on about but i always end up wishing that i hadnt
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4555 on: Today at 01:57:24 am »
RFK Jr has just been confirmed to be added to the Texas ballot.  Recent polling seems to indicate that he's taking more votes from Trump than he is from Harris.  In 2020, Trump won Texas 52-46.

It couldn't happen could it?  How funny would it be if it did?
Offline Giono

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4556 on: Today at 05:02:36 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:57:24 am
RFK Jr has just been confirmed to be added to the Texas ballot.  Recent polling seems to indicate that he's taking more votes from Trump than he is from Harris.  In 2020, Trump won Texas 52-46.

It couldn't happen could it?  How funny would it be if it did?

And Joe Rogan and Trump are now feuding because Rogan backed RFK on his podcast. Trump tweeted that Rogan would get booed at the next MMA event. Trump knows RFK is taking votes from him.

A former RFK fan, Jesse Ventura, is now endorsing the Harris/Walz ticket. He has endorsed Walz in the past and wants to see a woman President before he dies.
