If everything pans out and Trump gets his ass handed to him then this late change is a masterpiece and might even change the two year monotonous cycle running for the White House where billions are spent over a 18 -24 month period, a crazy wastage of time and money where the average voter must be sick of the sight of politicians looking for their vote and the day they get elected they pretty much renegade on every promise they made. Tr



I don't think a single voter here that likes how our elections are run, I've heard some people say how nice it is to focus on an election that is essentially 2 1/2 months long, there is so much wrong with how our elections are done. The election cycles are too long, the amount of money is insane, the primary system is skewed to certain states having waaaayyyyyy too much power over other ones. Then you have the electoral college which is the worst way of determining a president possible.So you end up with again with certain states making all the difference that in turn means a state like mine (Oregon) is ignored when it comes to the issues that we might care about. I think I can count on one hand the number of times a presidential candidate has come to our state or even the entire northwest for that matter. The only time a president comes out to the west coast is when they go to California to either tour a forest fire disaster or they're headed to a fundraiser, all because we basically are cert to vote Democrat.