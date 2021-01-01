Weird line of attack on Walz from the weirdos. There are over 300k army national guards in the US plus dog knows how many veterans. Then there are husbands, wives, parents and kids of active personnel. Id imagine many of them are centre-right leaning. And Vance basically denigrated the service, more or less implying its not real military service. Good luck with that attack line.



GOP are also trying to win some of the black vote while saying Walz was too soft on George Floyd protesters.



I guess like childless women/couples, people who "only" serve in the national guard also have no stake in America.They're trying out "Tampon Tim" at the moment, because he had feminine hygiene products put in both sets of bathrooms in schools. I guess it didn't occur to Repugs that sometimes the girls' toilet might be closed for cleaning or maintenance, so they might have to go into the boys' room? (I dunno, and maybe be suddenly turned gay by some random Drag Queen?)Good luck trying to paint the guy who looks like he invented the Dad Joke as a dangerous, socialist subversive, but it seems to be their only attack line. Former Repug Georgia Senator and part-time Stepford Wife Kelly Loeffler would not shut up calling Raphael Warnock "radical liberal Raphael Warnock" multiple times in multiple sentences.