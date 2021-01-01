« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Down

Author Topic: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse  (Read 274122 times)

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,480
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4520 on: Today at 09:15:53 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 08:07:28 am
If everything pans out and Trump gets his ass handed to him then this late change is a masterpiece and might even change the two year monotonous cycle running for the White House where billions are spent over a 18  -24 month period, a crazy wastage of time and money where the average voter must be sick of the sight of politicians looking for their vote and the day they get elected they pretty much renegade on every promise they made. Trump has been running his marathon against Biden who subs in the younger fitter candidate in the last couple miles of the race and the Repugs look dead on their feet. The country is surely looking for a change taking the words straight from Obama. Imagine the horror of that path forward getting completely sidetracked by Trump, although throwing Clinton into the mix wasn't exactly fitting if you want true change. The country had to go backwards to beat Trump by nominating Biden who at least worked beside Obama and now they have a chance to keep the ball rolling, get someone younger in there who represents how the country is really ready for change
 A woman who has Indian/ Caribbean background, the average white voter in the Midwest must be scratching their heads wondering are we ready for her? Fingers crossed

What I like about this metaphor is the Repugs could have changed their runner too, but Trump insisted on running the race himself. There was no rule against the main runner dropping out and someone else taking their place, but now Trump - all sweaty and red in the face as he staggers along - is choking out, "that's cheating! Only I'm allowed to cheat!"
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,480
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4521 on: Today at 09:25:39 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:42:25 am
Weird line of attack on Walz from the weirdos. There are over 300k army national guards in the US plus dog knows how many veterans. Then there are husbands, wives, parents and kids of active personnel. Id imagine many of them are centre-right leaning. And Vance basically denigrated the service, more or less implying its not real military service. Good luck with that attack line.

GOP are also trying to win some of the black vote while saying Walz was too soft on George Floyd protesters.

I guess like childless women/couples, people who "only" serve in the national guard also have no stake in America. ::)

They're trying out "Tampon Tim" at the moment, because he had feminine hygiene products put in both sets of bathrooms in schools. I guess it didn't occur to Repugs that sometimes the girls' toilet might be closed for cleaning or maintenance, so they might have to go into the boys' room? (I dunno, and maybe be suddenly turned gay by some random Drag Queen?)

Good luck trying to paint the guy who looks like he invented the Dad Joke as a dangerous, socialist subversive, but it seems to be their only attack line. Former Repug Georgia Senator and part-time Stepford Wife Kelly Loeffler would not shut up calling Raphael Warnock "radical liberal Raphael Warnock" multiple times in multiple sentences.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:27:58 am by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,423
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4522 on: Today at 09:29:27 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:42:25 am
Weird line of attack on Walz from the weirdos. There are over 300k army national guards in the US plus dog knows how many veterans. Then there are husbands, wives, parents and kids of active personnel. Id imagine many of them are centre-right leaning. And Vance basically denigrated the service, more or less implying its not real military service. Good luck with that attack line.

GOP are also trying to win some of the black vote while saying Walz was too soft on George Floyd protesters.
There is also a leaked call showing Trump praising Walz for his response from the time.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Up
« previous next »
 