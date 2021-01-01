I reckon the whole Republican Party is in a panic now.



Any number of them have hitched themselves up to Trump's bandwagon out of fear. Trump has issued many dark hints of retribution to those who have stood up to him; and seeing that he seemed to be cruising to a relatively easy win against Biden, it was just easier to fall in line than to oppose him.



Now it looks like the Democrats could surge into this contest, they could well be looking at a very different kind of retribution. Harris it not a kindly old man like Biden; she's a former prosecutor and she wants justice. If Trump fails in this election and his supporters cause even more trouble as a result - whether it's his knuckledraggers committing acts of violence or his political supporters running interference for him - she will see to it that there's hell to pay for it.



For one thing, she'll appoint an AG who won't wait two fucking years to appoint a special prosecutor.



They better be - it's the least they deserve.If this keeps up, they could be looking at a blowout in November and their party in a complete, burning wreck.Which is typically what happens when you hitch your wagon to Trump, a theme for many of the people that have surrounded Trump for much of his life.