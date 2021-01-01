« previous next »
Author Topic: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse  (Read 272999 times)

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4480 on: Today at 03:42:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:31:46 pm
I reckon the whole Republican Party is in a panic now.

Any number of them have hitched themselves up to Trump's bandwagon out of fear. Trump has issued many dark hints of retribution to those who have stood up to him; and seeing that he seemed to be cruising to a relatively easy win against Biden, it was just easier to fall in line than to oppose him.

Now it looks like the Democrats could surge into this contest, they could well be looking at a very different kind of retribution. Harris it not a kindly old man like Biden; she's a former prosecutor and she wants justice. If Trump fails in this election and his supporters cause even more trouble as a result - whether it's his knuckledraggers committing acts of violence or his political supporters running interference for him - she will see to it that there's hell to pay for it.

For one thing, she'll appoint an AG who won't wait two fucking years to appoint a special prosecutor.

They better be - it's the least they deserve.

If this keeps up, they could be looking at a blowout in November and their party in a complete, burning wreck.

Which is typically what happens when you hitch your wagon to Trump, a theme for many of the people that have surrounded Trump for much of his life.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4481 on: Today at 03:50:56 pm »
Couldn't hope for a better couple of weeks for the dems. Very confident they'll(Harris) win in November  :scarf :wellin
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4482 on: Today at 03:53:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:32:02 pm
Trump will be in jail by the time of the next election. Harris isn't going to fuck around with him, or his kids, or his backers.

I said it before, but worth repeating: if it came out in 30 years' time that Biden was urged to stand aside, not just by Democrat colleagues, but by senior Republicans who were publicly backing Trump it would not at all surprise me.

If Trump loses, his last throw of the dice will be once again to litigate the states he lost, and hope Republicans in those states refuse to ratify the results. But once that fails, the law will be down on him like a ton of fucking bricks.

It doesn't help Republicans that they are pretty much broke. Trump is hoarding all the money and has used millions of it on legal fees. If could lead to drastic changes in statehouses all over the US, as well as in Congress and the Senate.


People are frightened for themselves if Trump wins, once he loses that fear evaporates.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4483 on: Today at 04:09:40 pm »
For the other political illiterates like myself, it's worth googling the couch story

https://www.ndtv.com/offbeat/jd-vance-couch-story-how-a-joke-turned-into-trending-topic-and-was-fact-checked-6282160
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4484 on: Today at 04:37:38 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:17:11 am
He reminds me quite strongly of Steve Martin.
I was thinking that too having recently watched Only Murders In The Building. It's another box ticked in terms of suitability really! I like the cut of his jib.
