Speaks very impressively this walz fella. The dems have seemed to have found a bit of kink in the right wing armour. The calling them weird was a winner, but doing that and saying Kamala brings joy back is great as well. They need to hammer that stuff.



In saying that, America really needs to put their foot down with disinformation on social media. Zuckerberg and Musk have to be dealt with. I'm hoping the eu is quick out the gate with these hate leaders. It needs to be both US and EU in reality