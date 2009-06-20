Walz is a good speaker, more natural than Harris.
Shapiro just delivered a killer speech before introducing Walz in Philly. He will be great in a supporting role. He knows how to motivate a crowd and delivers extremely well .
Anything that keeps Trump out is OK with me
What a great day. Walz is a great choice. Magas will hate whoever was picked. Just watched the speechs, and they all delivered. I hope they visit Iowa so i can see them in person.
He reminds me quite strongly of Steve Martin.
