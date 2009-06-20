The more I have learned about Walz, the more I think he's the most exciting VP I've had the opportunity to vote for. I was born in 85, so the democratic nominees for that position have been Liebermann (who wasn't even a true democrat), Edwards (okay, but scandal ridden), Biden (great pick for Obama), Kaine (fine, but white toast), and Harris (better now than at the time, didn't have much spark as compared to now).
Walz speaks in way that is entirely relatable, he is willing to talk to people who might not be typical dem voters, he's a teacher (which I really value being one), he's been a football coach (which shouldn't be a big plus, but as someone else said, it's big thing for a lot of males), he's progressive, he has a record of getting things done (which is more substantial than Shapiro or Kelly). Lastly he's completely believable, I believe every word he says.
It's a home run pick when you compare him to Vance.