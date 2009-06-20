« previous next »
Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4400 on: Today at 03:54:54 pm
Great pick. Hell be a proper asset compared to Vance whos just an ass.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4401 on: Today at 03:59:59 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 03:54:54 pm
Great pick. Hell be a proper asset compared to Vance whos just an ass.

Sofa away from a competent candidate?
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4402 on: Today at 04:05:17 pm
I hope Bernie's people aren't going to piss in the pot at the convention.

Careful oratory.  Can't give the Right any free shots.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4403 on: Today at 04:13:57 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:53:59 pm
The high school teacher versus the man child. Perfect   

Vet, hunter  and working  class man ... not a billionaire, not a phony hill billy from Yale (Vance) and has the gift of the gab!

easy in front of the camera, press interviews and doing the political jousting.. plus he can cut deep!

Mid western voters in PA .... he can parry and bring the fight to GOP... calls Trump a bastard and want to see Trump after election realise that a black woman had just handed him his ASS!
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4404 on: Today at 04:19:22 pm
A nice little compilation of Tim Walz:

https://x.com/7Veritas4/status/1820825666356388173
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4405 on: Today at 04:19:52 pm
From my reading of one whole article - one on the Beeb of all places - I quite liked the sound of Walz.  The Beeb reporter picked out these 'vulnerabilities'...

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ce4q832w7dgo
Vulnerabilities: Mr Walz's political foes have criticised his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2020 protests, with Minnesota GOP chairman David Hann recently telling Fox that he believes Mr Walz "was fearful of alienating his progressive base" with a more forceful response.

Anything we should worry about?  He certainly sounds less divisive than Shapiro and Kelly.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4406 on: Today at 04:25:54 pm
Apparently he's a 'dangerously liberal extremist' according to the Trump camp - from the BBC.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4407 on: Today at 04:32:29 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 03:49:54 pm
If only it were that simple. She is already defined as being on the progressive/liberal end of the party, and has already done a brillaint job in engaging and energising the base. What this choice needed to be was a reach out to independents and moderate Republicans. Does Walz do this?
Of course he does. I'm not sure you can do more to reach out to the Indp/mod Rep than be a high school teacher, military veteran, a football coach who turned his school from a 0-27 record to State champs in 3 years (and don't underestimate how much that appeals to American men), as well as someone who has children through IVF and can talk about reproductive rights as a father and a human being.

He's a great and funny communicator and doesn't talk like a focus group robot. He had a statement about the Iran nuclear deal in Obama's time and it was like 'It would be great if Iran said 'We're sorry about this stuff, we won't do it again, and aren't the Cowboys great' but it doesn't work like that and that's why it's important that we get inspectors in their facilities'  :D etc.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4408 on: Today at 04:36:58 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:19:52 pm
From my reading of one whole article - one on the Beeb of all places - I quite liked the sound of Walz.  The Beeb reporter picked out these 'vulnerabilities'...

Anything we should worry about?  He certainly sounds less divisive than Shapiro and Kelly.
No, not much. The COVID stuff was a only a few businesses picking fights over the shutdown. Some rural bars in particular tried to make a name for themselves. They got shutdown for health and safety violations. No one really cared. Minnesota's economy bounced back faster than most of the rest of the nation. It's a financial hub in the midwest. The federal and state government's COVID bailouts gave us an upper hand. People were generally happy with his actions.   

The George Floyd riots were impossible. He did well to work with Minneapolis to keep them contained to a single neighborhood in south-central Minneapolis. Chauvin's conviction exonerated Walz's decision to let the public somewhat punish the police force without letting it spread. The police here have a long, long history of discrimination and excessive use of force. The community was always going to react violently. I think it surprised no one in Minneapolis. The national media will ask about it for sure. I think Walz will take some responsibility, but then remind the media that Chauvin was found guilty on all charges. He murdered an African American in broad daylight. He'll make the media squirm around that issue. That's what he did to local media here and it worked. They stopped asking. 
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4409 on: Today at 04:42:31 pm
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 04:36:58 pm
No, not much. The COVID stuff was a only a few businesses picking fights over the shutdown. Some rural bars in particular tried to make a name for themselves. They got shutdown for health and safety violations. No one really cared. Minnesota's economy bounced back faster than most of the rest of the nation. It's a financial hub in the midwest. The federal and state government's COVID bailouts gave us an upper hand. People were generally happy with his actions.   

The George Floyd riots were impossible. He did well to work with Minneapolis to keep them contained to a single neighborhood in south-central Minneapolis. Chauvin's conviction exonerated Walz's decision to let the public somewhat punish the police force. The police here have a long, long history of discrimination and excessive use of force. The community was always going to react violently. I think it surprised no one in Minneapolis. The national media will ask about it for sure. I think Walz will take some responsibility, but then remind the media that Chauvin was found guilty on all charges. He murdered an African American in broad daylight. He'll make the media squirm around that issue. That's what he did to local media here and it worked. They stopped asking.

 he is probably one of the more liberal - progressive Governors.. So the Bernie - AOC side of the Dem politics are going to be  revved up.. policy  wise the Dems are going offensive on progressive policy issues..  Robber baron wealthy guy and a RW Venture Capitalist telling Dems and middle class that Dems are outt a  touch..

Walz is a working class guy.. they want to help teachers, women rights, average people, workers rights ,  rural, veteran..
 20 yr geography teacher, football coach 20 yr military veteran...
hunter..
can give you tips to fix your car.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4410 on: Today at 04:48:01 pm
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 04:36:58 pm
No, not much. The COVID stuff was a only a few businesses picking fights over the shutdown. Some rural bars in particular tried to make a name for themselves. They got shutdown for health and safety violations. No one really cared. Minnesota's economy bounced back faster than most of the rest of the nation. It's a financial hub in the midwest. The federal and state government's COVID bailouts gave us an upper hand. People were generally happy with his actions.   

The George Floyd riots were impossible. He did well to work with Minneapolis to keep them contained to a single neighborhood in south-central Minneapolis. Chauvin's conviction exonerated Walz's decision to let the public somewhat punish the police force without letting it spread. The police here have a long, long history of discrimination and excessive use of force. The community was always going to react violently. I think it surprised no one in Minneapolis. The national media will ask about it for sure. I think Walz will take some responsibility, but then remind the media that Chauvin was found guilty on all charges. He murdered an African American in broad daylight. He'll make the media squirm around that issue. That's what he did to local media here and it worked. They stopped asking.
Thanks  :thumbup

Here's to Harris/Walz 2024.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4411 on: Today at 05:07:52 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:25:54 pm
Apparently he's a 'dangerously liberal extremist' according to the Trump camp - from the BBC.

Is there any other kind, according to Trump?  ::)
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4412 on: Today at 05:13:46 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 02:11:13 pm
Hmm. Doesn't feel like the best choice to me. Seems a little safe - I think Shapiro or Kelly would have been bolder picks.

I get slight vibes of the guy Hilary chose whose name I can never remember.

There was nothing really wrong with Tim Kaine - in fact he's a pretty solid guy. His biggest problem was the disastrous strategy the campaign gave him for his debate with Pence. They were both boring whitebread religious types, and Kaine should have gone in looking to out-nice Pence. Instead, he went on the attack, which he was clearly not suited for.

Also, Trump has announced that Walz will unleash HELL ON EARTH, so we've got that to look forward to!
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4413 on: Today at 05:17:16 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 05:13:46 pm
There was nothing really wrong with Tim Kaine - in fact he's a pretty solid guy. His biggest problem was the disastrous strategy the campaign gave him for his debate with Pence. They were both boring whitebread religious types, and Kaine should have gone in looking to out-nice Pence. Instead, he went on the attack, which he was clearly not suited for.

Also, Trump has announced that Walz will unleash HELL ON EARTH, so we've got that to look forward to!

Tim Walz is Hellboy? :o
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4414 on: Today at 05:28:46 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:17:16 pm
Tim Walz is Hellboy? :o

What opponent would Trump possibly fear more than a guy with a giant hand?
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4415 on: Today at 05:32:47 pm
2 weeks ago nobody had heard of Tim Walz. I'm sure that this pick surprised the Drumpf campaign.


And now there is gonna be 24/7 coverage of Harris and Walz on the stump in all the swing states all week.


Donny's gonna throw his toys out of the pram.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4416 on: Today at 05:36:30 pm
Quote
"Embracing policies to allow convicted felons to vote, Walz is obsessed with spreading California's dangerously liberal agenda far and wide,"

Screamed the convicted felon.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4417 on: Today at 05:54:00 pm
Brilliant.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4418 on: Today at 06:03:03 pm
Slightly puzzling pick for me. Thought that Shapiro was the more strategic choice as he would bring more to the table, one with PA. and secondly create a more balanced ticket since he is more on the moderate side of things.

They have paired a progressive candidate from a blue state with a progressive candidate from a blue state. So doesn't look like an incredibly balanced ticket and it does raise the question how well that will go down with swing state independents.

Maybe the calculus is on really pushing to maximise Democrat turnout with a strong and cohesive progressive vision, or possibly to use Walz as the progressive counter weight which allows Harris to tack more towards the center. I'm sure they have good reasons for the choice, and I really do hope it works out. There really is a hell of a lot riding on this election.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4419 on: Today at 06:03:10 pm
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 03:24:07 pm
I'm not sure he is a safe pick, but he is a good pick. Walz is progressive. Very much so. His skill in politics has been to convince the electorate that his progressivism is common sense. He is great at persuading voters who are right-center to far left. He opens up the electoral map for Harris because the midwestern diaspora is large. He will nail down the blue wall and put AZ, NC, NV, and FL more in play through transplants and retirees. He is also well liked by the black community in Minnesota and that might translate nationally. Asians, too. I'm not sure if he appeals to Latinos. They are a very small population here in Minnesota. Harris will probably need to speak more to them than Walz.
Kinda sounds 'safe'. ;) :P
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4420 on: Today at 06:08:18 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 05:54:00 pm
Brilliant.


So he's a forger and confidence trickster, is that the kind of man we want a heartbeat away from the presidency?

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4421 on: Today at 06:09:06 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 06:08:18 pm
So he's a forger and confidence trickster, is that the kind of man we want a heartbeat away from the presidency?

 ;D
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4422 on: Today at 06:26:22 pm
Walz sounds great. I'm a bit shocked, to be honest ;D
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4423 on: Today at 06:33:36 pm
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4424 on: Today at 06:42:56 pm
I thought Shapiro would have been a slicker, more eloquent choice before I'd even seen Walz. Now I'm all in that he's the right choice. He's appealing, down to earth, clearly left leaning and I expect him to be brilliant alongside Kamala.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4425 on: Today at 07:18:54 pm
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 06:03:03 pm
Slightly puzzling pick for me. Thought that Shapiro was the more strategic choice as he would bring more to the table, one with PA. and secondly create a more balanced ticket since he is more on the moderate side of things.

They have paired a progressive candidate from a blue state with a progressive candidate from a blue state. So doesn't look like an incredibly balanced ticket and it does raise the question how well that will go down with swing state independents.

Maybe the calculus is on really pushing to maximise Democrat turnout with a strong and cohesive progressive vision, or possibly to use Walz as the progressive counter weight which allows Harris to tack more towards the center. I'm sure they have good reasons for the choice, and I really do hope it works out. There really is a hell of a lot riding on this election.

Hes got a track record of winning over moderate republicans while pleasing those on the left. I think just being both likeable and appearing to be a grown up is a boon when up against Trump-Vance.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4426 on: Today at 07:19:15 pm
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 06:33:36 pm
I hope so!
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:42:56 pm
I thought Shapiro would have been a slicker, more eloquent choice before I'd even seen Walz. Now I'm all in that he's the right choice. He's appealing, down to earth, clearly left leaning and I expect him to be brilliant alongside Kamala.
He seems like solid pick, with wide appeal. Maybe not for everyone, but nobody is that.

I think he will continue the enthusiasm, which is what I sensed (and as it turned out) as soon as Biden stepped aside and backed Harris. People are excited, and although not everything, it is most everything. Save some huge unexpected 'October surprise', I now feel confident of a Democratic victory for the presidency. And am somewhat confident about the Senate and House.

Where I am concerned is that I fear it is inevitable that Republicans at the state level will attempt to steal the election, and the House and SCOTUS will back them up.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4427 on: Today at 07:34:14 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:19:15 pm
He seems like solid pick, with wide appeal. Maybe not for everyone, but nobody is that.

I think he will continue the enthusiasm, which is what I sensed (and as it turned out) as soon as Biden stepped aside and backed Harris. People are excited, and although not everything, it is most everything. Save some huge unexpected 'October surprise', I now feel confident of a Democratic victory for the presidency. And am somewhat confident about the Senate and House.

Where I am concerned is that I fear it is inevitable that Republicans at the state level will attempt to steal the election, and the House and SCOTUS will back them up.

But POTUS is King  ;D
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4428 on: Today at 07:40:19 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:34:14 pm
But POTUS is King  ;D
If they try anything like that, Biden, in an 'official act', should have the Seals take out the lot of them. ;)
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4429 on: Today at 08:54:51 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:32:29 pm
Of course he does. I'm not sure you can do more to reach out to the Indp/mod Rep than be a high school teacher, military veteran, a football coach who turned his school from a 0-27 record to State champs in 3 years (and don't underestimate how much that appeals to American men), as well as someone who has children through IVF and can talk about reproductive rights as a father and a human being.

He's a great and funny communicator and doesn't talk like a focus group robot. He had a statement about the Iran nuclear deal in Obama's time and it was like 'It would be great if Iran said 'We're sorry about this stuff, we won't do it again, and aren't the Cowboys great' but it doesn't work like that and that's why it's important that we get inspectors in their facilities'  :D etc.

Progrum guy? Progrum guy.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4430 on: Today at 09:08:10 pm
Quote from: Giono on Today at 05:32:47 pm
2 weeks ago nobody had heard of Tim Walz. I'm sure that this pick surprised the Drumpf campaign.


And now there is gonna be 24/7 coverage of Harris and Walz on the stump in all the swing states all week.


Donny's gonna throw his toys out of the pram.

Yup, and then the DNC convention will be running non stop for a full week.  Im hoping the polls continue to skew towards Harris and she opens up a bit of a lead. 
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4431 on: Today at 09:17:51 pm
America, vote humanoid ffs!
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4432 on: Today at 09:48:11 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:18:54 pm
Hes got a track record of winning over moderate republicans while pleasing those on the left. I think just being both likeable and appearing to be a grown up is a boon when up against Trump-Vance.

Looking at this his selection makes a lot of sense. Not only a military reserve but also union and farmer friendly - two areas that are typically right and left of each other in the US.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e6uMVMJMbOQ&amp;t=198s&amp;ab_channel=BrianTylerCohen" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e6uMVMJMbOQ&amp;t=198s&amp;ab_channel=BrianTylerCohen</a>
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4433 on: Today at 09:51:38 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 08:54:51 pm
Progrum guy? Progrum guy.
Makes total sense that he's from Nebraska.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4434 on: Today at 10:04:29 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:51:38 pm
Makes total sense that he's from Nebraska.

Certified ball-knower.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Reply #4435 on: Today at 10:16:07 pm
The more I have learned about Walz, the more I think he's the most exciting VP I've had the opportunity to vote for.  I was born in 85, so the democratic nominees for that position have been Liebermann (who wasn't even a true democrat), Edwards (okay, but scandal ridden), Biden (great pick for Obama), Kaine (fine, but white toast), and Harris (better now than at the time, didn't have much spark as compared to now). 

Walz speaks in way that is entirely relatable, he is willing to talk to people who might not be typical dem voters, he's a teacher (which I really value being one), he's been a football coach (which shouldn't be a big plus, but as someone else said, it's big thing for a lot of males), he's progressive, he has a record of getting things done (which is more substantial than Shapiro or Kelly).  Lastly he's completely believable, I believe every word he says. 

It's a home run pick when you compare him to Vance.

