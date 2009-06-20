From my reading of one whole article - one on the Beeb of all places - I quite liked the sound of Walz. The Beeb reporter picked out these 'vulnerabilities'...



Anything we should worry about? He certainly sounds less divisive than Shapiro and Kelly.



No, not much. The COVID stuff was a only a few businesses picking fights over the shutdown. Some rural bars in particular tried to make a name for themselves. They got shutdown for health and safety violations. No one really cared. Minnesota's economy bounced back faster than most of the rest of the nation. It's a financial hub in the midwest. The federal and state government's COVID bailouts gave us an upper hand. People were generally happy with his actions.The George Floyd riots were impossible. He did well to work with Minneapolis to keep them contained to a single neighborhood in south-central Minneapolis. Chauvin's conviction exonerated Walz's decision to let the public somewhat punish the police force without letting it spread. The police here have a long, long history of discrimination and excessive use of force. The community was always going to react violently. I think it surprised no one in Minneapolis. The national media will ask about it for sure. I think Walz will take some responsibility, but then remind the media that Chauvin was found guilty on all charges. He murdered an African American in broad daylight. He'll make the media squirm around that issue. That's what he did to local media here and it worked. They stopped asking.