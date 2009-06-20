« previous next »
Author Topic: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse  (Read 270001 times)

Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4360 on: Yesterday at 11:11:50 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 10:27:26 pm
Kelly is out.

Shapiro has only been a governor for less than 2 years. He brought in private school vouchers and repaired a bridge with federal cash.

Walz has been a Congressman and 2 terms as Governor. He brought in lots of legislation: free school meals, free state college for low income students, legal weed, gun control, etc
He also was in the army and reserves for 24 years.

I have yet to hear a case of how Shapiro will help outside of PA.

Well, guaranteeing Pennsylvania goes a long way to guaranteeing four years in 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, especially for the Democrats. It would be negligent to try and diminish its importance.

Outside of that? He's more centrist than Walz (and certainly Harris), so more likely to appeal across the aisle to Never-Trumpers and Independents. Also balances out the ticket with Harris, who's more left-leaning. Have found him personally to be a straight-talking and incredibly well-spoken person, who would bring more (political) youth and energy. He's been front and center with countering and fighting the election denial MAGA BS in Pennsylvania. And while he's only been governor for two years (a valid concern IMO), it's been a largely successful stint as evidenced by his now much-discussed popularity in the state.

Would also be another former (and quite successful) Attorney General on the Democratic ticket, which to me is bit cathartic with Trump on the Republican ticket.  :)
Offline cptrios

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4361 on: Today at 12:18:32 am »
Does Shapiro really help that much in PA? It's not like he's a beloved icon there with a 75% approval rating. If the campaign is confident that he'll boost their chances, then fine - Harris almost definitely can't win without the state.

I really don't have much exposure to either of them, but on paper Walz is my preference. Military experience will counter that part of Vance's resumé (which I think is the only part of his resumé that has any appeal outside of the MAGA/Thiel sphere). His politics also align much better with mine - especially the school voucher thing, which really bothers me about Shapiro.

Most importantly, though, is *topic redacted*. I don't think any VP candidate would have any meaningfully different policy impact in reality, but public perception of their stance is important. What I most want not to happen is a chorus of boos and hisses at the DNC from the Bernie-bro crowd. I think that's one of the many individual factors any one of which would have tipped the 2016 election against Trump if it had gone differently.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4362 on: Today at 12:32:57 am »
Lots of chatter on the twatter that its Walz that shes picking. 

Online jambutty

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4363 on: Today at 12:37:59 am »
Duh!  It's gotta be Shapiro.

Gotta give the wimmins summat to vote for.

Kelly & Walz would both lose a beauty contest to Trump.
Offline wemmick

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4364 on: Today at 03:15:40 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:58:30 pm
Walz is also a gun owner and has that Everyman quality about him. Hes shown in the past that he can win over moderate republicans. Itll be a choice made by the number crunchers and private pollsters, but as personalities, I really like Walz and find a lot of his political positions to be valid. I heard someone say that to meet Walz is to know him, and thats the impression Ive gotten off him. America could do with that. Hes the anti-Vance.

He is my governor. He is solid. Minnesota passed some very progressive laws (for here) this past session with a razor thin majority. They are popular. Even moderate Republicans like them, much to their own surprise. Walz has a great feeling for what the electorate really wants. Walz will win Harris the Blue Wall if she needs help. Almost guarantees it. He helps in the west with all the midwestern transplants. Arizona and Florida, too, with all those Midwestern retirees. I'm not sure how he'll do in the south, but that's probably where Harris needs to focus her energy. The black community will have a huge say in the election there. They carried Obama a long way.
Offline Giono

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4365 on: Today at 04:02:19 am »
Just found out that Walz was in Washington as a Congressman for 10 years. He represented a district that usually votes repug and has a repug congressman now.


In Congress he was the Chair of the Veterans Affairs Committee...that would be very helpful in Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia. Lots of vets.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4366 on: Today at 09:27:13 am »
such a balancing act, isn't it? I've heard some of the online commentators I watch say Biden is a centrist, but has a knack of getting people on the left and right to compromise and cooperate. That's a skill we need to see continued in a potential Harris administration, so potentially something we want to see from a VP.

But they also need to be an attack dog in the election, so they have to be personable, some humour, the ability to connect with a crowd and work with them. A good communicator who can explain policy in a way regular people can understand; and also someone relatable, who will engage and resonate with voters in swing states, like a war vet.

All the potential candidates mentioned seem to have these attributes at various levels. I guess trying to choose between them is the best possible headache to have, as picking one over another won't necessarily alienate one set of voters in favour of another. But it's about going for the broadest possible appeal, and of course nobody is going to be popular everywhere.

Most importantly, whoever Harris picks, their record needs to be absolutely bullet proof in terms of their record of achievement and their history. No twitter skeletons or buried scandals.

Offline Believe

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4367 on: Today at 09:33:36 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:32:57 am
Lots of chatter on the twatter that its Walz that shes picking.

I'd like to see Pete Buttigieg on the ticket, he's so articulate and has an almost supernatural ability to reach across the political divide and engage with people on a human level.

I think he'll be keeping his powder dry for a Presidential run at some point though.
Online Libertine

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4368 on: Today at 10:33:55 am »
Quote from: Believe on Today at 09:33:36 am
I think he'll be keeping his powder dry for a Presidential run at some point though.

If he is, he should be seeking some statewide office soon (a far better preparation than being Cabinet secretary). I think he lives in Michigan now? So maybe looking at a Senate run in the next few years, or even governor in Whitmer stands down. A good battleground state as a basis for a presiedential run as well.
Offline QC

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4369 on: Today at 11:31:40 am »
Are any of these VP contenders likely to offer anything different (from the other) in terms of the Middle East issues?
