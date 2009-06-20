such a balancing act, isn't it? I've heard some of the online commentators I watch say Biden is a centrist, but has a knack of getting people on the left and right to compromise and cooperate. That's a skill we need to see continued in a potential Harris administration, so potentially something we want to see from a VP.



But they also need to be an attack dog in the election, so they have to be personable, some humour, the ability to connect with a crowd and work with them. A good communicator who can explain policy in a way regular people can understand; and also someone relatable, who will engage and resonate with voters in swing states, like a war vet.



All the potential candidates mentioned seem to have these attributes at various levels. I guess trying to choose between them is the best possible headache to have, as picking one over another won't necessarily alienate one set of voters in favour of another. But it's about going for the broadest possible appeal, and of course nobody is going to be popular everywhere.



Most importantly, whoever Harris picks, their record needs to be absolutely bullet proof in terms of their record of achievement and their history. No twitter skeletons or buried scandals.



