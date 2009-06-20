Does Shapiro really help that much in PA? It's not like he's a beloved icon there with a 75% approval rating. If the campaign is confident that he'll boost their chances, then fine - Harris almost definitely can't win without the state.



I really don't have much exposure to either of them, but on paper Walz is my preference. Military experience will counter that part of Vance's resumé (which I think is the only part of his resumé that has any appeal outside of the MAGA/Thiel sphere). His politics also align much better with mine - especially the school voucher thing, which really bothers me about Shapiro.



Most importantly, though, is *topic redacted*. I don't think any VP candidate would have any meaningfully different policy impact in reality, but public perception of their stance is important. What I most want not to happen is a chorus of boos and hisses at the DNC from the Bernie-bro crowd. I think that's one of the many individual factors any one of which would have tipped the 2016 election against Trump if it had gone differently.