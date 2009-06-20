« previous next »
Author Topic: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse  (Read 267451 times)

Offline Red Beret

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4320 on: Today at 08:35:51 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:07:35 am
Couldn't he be charged with some sort of wasting of police resources act?

Even if it's possible, Merrick Garland doesn't have the balls to do something like slap a federal charge on a presidential candidate.
Offline Alvador

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4321 on: Today at 08:50:14 am »
Shapiro feels like he would suck the life out the campaign straight away and the kill the energy, especially amongst young voters and progressives who have been re-energised by Biden stepping down. Comes across as a private interests/corporate suit aswell.

Tim Walz seems like the pick right now. Straight talking with charisma, veteran, down to earth and can reach the types of demographics they will need. Mark Kelly seems great, but maybe doesnt have the oratory flourish/high energy and  seems better placed fighting to win his own state.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4322 on: Today at 09:23:53 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:54:30 am
@RobertFKennedyJr
Looking forward to seeing how you spin this one, @NewYorker

https://x.com/RobertKennedyJr/status/1820132549798347109?t=cPHptysOvrkYocs30IW3UA&s=19

[Tells a story so batshit psychotic insane that even Roseanne Barr thinks 'oooeey this boy has left the reservation']

Should call him Goldilocks.

Hes a right fucking weirdo.
Online RJH

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4323 on: Today at 10:41:54 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:07:35 am
Couldn't he be charged with some sort of wasting of police resources act?


I imagine he has broken some kind of laws with dumping a dead animal and a bike, but it was 10 years ago so possibly there is a statute of limitations issue that means nothing can be done now.
Online A Complete Flop

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4324 on: Today at 10:50:07 am »
Stock markets tumbling and strong vibes of a recession incoming for the US isn't going to be helpful for Harris in the coming months.
Online TSC

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4325 on: Today at 11:03:50 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 10:50:07 am
Stock markets tumbling and strong vibes of a recession incoming for the US isn't going to be helpful for Harris in the coming months.

Youre a few days behind Studgotelli although think those posts were moved to the state of the states thread.
Online jambutty

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4326 on: Today at 11:09:26 am »
Biden out means RFK has no legitimacy. 

He should drop out and endorse Kamala.
Online stoa

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4327 on: Today at 11:10:58 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:54:30 am
@RobertFKennedyJr
Looking forward to seeing how you spin this one, @NewYorker

https://x.com/RobertKennedyJr/status/1820132549798347109?t=cPHptysOvrkYocs30IW3UA&s=19

[Tells a story so batshit psychotic insane that even Roseanne Barr thinks 'oooeey this boy has left the reservation']

He sounds like he's severely constipated when he's talking. What is wrong with him?
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4328 on: Today at 11:14:20 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 11:10:58 am
He sounds like he's severely constipated when he's talking. What is wrong with him?

He has a disease that causes his voice to be like that, and (I shit yee not like a bear in the woods) he also has a dead parasitic worm in his brain.

Actually true!
Online Giono

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4329 on: Today at 11:33:31 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 10:50:07 am
Stock markets tumbling and strong vibes of a recession incoming for the US isn't going to be helpful for Harris in the coming months.

Has the stock market setting records been helpful to her campaign?

Powell has managed interest rates and inflation beautifully. He disappointed speculators by not dropping rates last week and given the market a boost.

The most important factor is reining in inflation. It is far more important for the economy and voters' perception of the "economic situation".
Online jambutty

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4330 on: Today at 11:45:50 am »
Don't forget, Sludge opined that the Fed needed to be taken to task.

When I asked him how, he was speechless.

Which was nice.


On Donald III:

This is the man that would be Prez in the reign of King Donald the Oaf.



J.D. Vance was primarily raised by his grandparents, James and Bonnie Vance, whom he refers to as Mamaw and Papaw

J.D. Vance, former President Donald Trumps vice presidential pick, was raised in the Appalachian communities of Ohio and had a difficult relationship with his parents growing up.

The Ohio senators mom, Beverly Vance, first welcomed his sister Lindsay in 1979 when Beverly was only 19 years old. Five years later, she and Donald Bowman welcomed J.D. on Aug. 2, 1984.

However, when J.D. was a toddler, his father walked out on the family, leaving him to his mothers care. As J.D. was growing up, Beverly struggled with substance abuse and addiction, sometimes allegedly growing abusive toward her child. Eventually, J.D. was placed in the care of his grandparents, James and Bonnie Vance, who are union Democrats whom he credits for his upbringing.
"Youre not always going to agree with every vote that I take, and youre not going to agree with every single amendment that I offer in the United States Senate, but I will never forget the woman who raised me, he said in his victory speech, thanking his grandmother after he was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2022.

J.D. wrote about his upbringing in his 2016 memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, which was later adapted into a movie with Amy Adams portraying Beverly and Glenn Close starring as Bonnie.

From how they affected his upbringing to what hes said about being raised by his grandparents, heres everything to know about J.D. Vances parents.

Beverly has two children

Beverly welcomed J.D.s older sister, Lindsay, in 1979 before having J.D., born James Donald Bowman, with Donald in 1984. The siblings were raised in Middletown, Ohio, a town of primarily low-income residents, per J.D.s memoir, Hillbilly Elegy.

After the publication of his memoir, many residents of Middletown were upset at the portrayal of their home as a hillbilly town, which J.D.s cousin Bonnie Meiber recalled him explaining in her personal essay for the Journal-News in November 2020.

I dont blame Middletown for the dysfunction that existed in our family, he told Meiber. Some of the Middletown defensiveness is rooted in pride of place. Im proud of Middletown. I dont disagree with that instinct. But youve got to recognize that because of forces outside of Middletown there are families who grow up below the poverty line. There is a lot of drug abuse.

Donald walked out on the family when J.D. was a toddler
When J.D. was 6, his parents officially divorced after his father left the family a few years prior. He reflected in Hillbilly Elegy how his mother informed him of the divorce by telling him hed never see his biological father again.

It was the saddest I had ever felt, he wrote in his memoir. Of all the things I hated about my childhood, nothing compared to the revolving door of father figures.

Beverly was a nurse who struggled with substance abuse

Beverly worked as a nurse, where she had easy access to prescription medications, which she ultimately began to abuse. While J.D. was growing up, Beverly struggled with substance abuse, causing extreme dysfunction and often aggression at home, the senator wrote in his 2016 memoir.

At one point, Beverly was arrested when J.D. was 12 years old, causing him to feel terrified but also a sense of relief.

In that moment I just felt relieved and I thought to myself, Alright Im going to live another day,  he told Megyn Kelly in a 2017 interview. I just wanted that situation to end and then I just broke down. I was just really sad and felt very lonely because Im sitting in the back of this police cruiser, they just arrested my mom, the relief of having survived another day was gone and then I just wanted someone to come and take me away.

Beverly was married five times

After splitting from Donald, Beverly was in a number of relationships, leading to a rotating door of father figures for J.D. She eventually married her third husband, Bob Hamel, who adopted J.D., renaming him James David Hamel, replacing her ex-husband's first name with her uncles name to preserve the J.D. nickname.

This seemed a bit of a stretch even when I was six, J.D. wrote in the memoir. Any old D name would have done, so long as it wasnt Donald.

However, Beverly and Hamel eventually split, causing J.D.s name to change again.

One of the worst parts, honestly, was that Bobs departure would further complicate the tangled web of last names in our family, he wrote.

J.D. eventually took his maternal last name, Vance, once his grandparents became his caretakers.

J.D. was placed in his grandparents' care after Beverly allegedly abused him

As Beverlys substance abuse issues worsened, she allegedly became increasingly abusive toward J.D. In one harrowing incident, J.D. was in the car with his mother when she allegedly sped up to what seemed like a hundred miles per hour and told me that she was going to crash the car and kill us both, he wrote in his memoir.

She eventually slowed down, so she could reach into the backseat to beat him, he alleged, and he hopped out of the car, running to a neighbors house who called the police.

J.D. was ultimately placed in the care of his grandparents, who he called without question or qualification, the best things that ever happened to me.

Donald reentered J.D.s life when he was a teenager
When J.D. was a teenager, his father briefly came back into his life and renounced the now-VP candidates music taste, which included Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin and Eric Clapton.

When we first reconnected, he made it clear that he didnt care for my taste in classic rock, especially Led Zeppelin, J.D. wrote in his memoir. He just advised that I listened to Christian rock instead.

J.D. became a devout Catholic later in his life, getting baptized in 2019 at 35 years old.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/all-about-jd-vances-parents-mom-beverly-vance-and-dad-donald-bowman/ar-BB1q5q2O

Starving for a father's love. 

Sound familiar?

I'm no psychiatrist, but is that the resume of a mass murderer or civil servant?
Offline SamLad

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4331 on: Today at 12:42:16 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:23:53 am
Should call him Goldilocks.

Hes a right fucking weirdo.
between and the Couchfucker .... god almighty, the characters trying to get into the WH these days..... fucking hell.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4332 on: Today at 12:55:48 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 11:09:26 am
Biden out means RFK has no legitimacy. 

He should drop out and endorse Kamala.

Nah. He's not the kind of endorsement Harris needs. John Oliver took him to pieces last night and all.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4333 on: Today at 01:00:14 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 10:50:07 am
Stock markets tumbling and strong vibes of a recession incoming for the US isn't going to be helpful for Harris in the coming months.


That could be one reason, the other is that the Japanese raised rates, which has lead to the yen gaining 10% on the $ (in 1wk or month), which has itself lead to people cashing in.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4334 on: Today at 01:11:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:55:48 pm
Nah. He's not the kind of endorsement Harris needs. John Oliver took him to pieces last night and all.

Kamala doesnt need the endorsement if this anti- vax, ursine munching fruitloop.
Offline PaulF

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4335 on: Today at 01:41:21 pm »
I do wonder if we can properly anaylse a country like the US. A place not only where they have rules about picking up dead bears, but a place where having a trunk big enough for a (admittedly small) bear is possible.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4336 on: Today at 01:45:47 pm »
Ursa minor offence.
Online jambutty

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4337 on: Today at 01:50:17 pm »
And in the Dog Days too!

And now for something completely different:


Vice President Kamala Harris is scoring support not only from top Democratic leaders, but also GOP leaders, as the group, "Republicans for Harris," officially announced its launch via social media Sunday.

According to The Hill, "Republicans for Harris will focus on activating GOP voices 'to speak to their friends and family about the importance of voting for the Vice President,' according to the campaign, which described the group as a 'campaign within a campaign.'"

Per the report, ex-Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement, "I encourage other Trump administration officials who saw the tyrant we worked for in office to speak out and stand with Kamala Harris this November to keep integrity in the White House and ensure democracy for our country."

Already signing on as supporters: former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld (the 2016 Libertarian nominee for vice president who then challenged Trump in the 2020 Republican primary), former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, Kinzinger, former Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman, former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh (who also challenged Trump in the 2020 primary) and former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham.
Some of the Republicans listed above, as well as political and legal experts, responded to the news via social media.

This has been another exciting week for the Harris campaign.

Former US Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-FL) replied to the announcement via X, writing: "There is nothing 'conservative' about Donald Trump. Conservatives believe in the Constitution, not a 'mans' ego. Endorsing American democracy and the future today, and leaving the past in the dust.Im endorsing @KamalaHarris"

Joe Walsh replied to Kinzinger's post, adding: "14yrs ago, @AdamKinzinger & I were 2 conservative Republicans elected to Congress. 14yrs later, Adam & I are 2 conservatives endorsing Kamala Harris. What happened? The GOP became an authoritarian-embracing cult. Republicans, join us. Youre better than Trump. @RepsForHarris."

Bloomberg Opinion executive editor Tim O'Brien commented: "I dont anticipate Democrats for Trump to be gathering on Zoom anytime soon."

Former US attorney and MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance added: "This widespread endorsement of the opposition candidate from members of a presidential candidate's own party is unprecedented. So is Trump's utter disregard for our Constitution & rule of law."

Former Washington Post editor Robert McCarney chimed in, writing: "'Republicans for Harris' reminds me that in 1972, 'Democrats for Nixon' was a sizable movement. It was a sign of (regrettable) dissatisfaction with Dems nominee McGovern. In 2024, such dissatisfaction on GOP side is most welcome. And we remember how it went for McGovern."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/unprecedented-launch-of-republicans-for-harris-causes-commotion/ar-AA1odrFJ?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=822cc905cc854b0abac455d6c75395d0&ei=90
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4338 on: Today at 01:56:04 pm »
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4339 on: Today at 02:10:38 pm »
Online A Complete Flop

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4340 on: Today at 02:11:47 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:00:14 pm

That could be one reason, the other is that the Japanese raised rates, which has lead to the yen gaining 10% on the $ (in 1wk or month), which has itself lead to people cashing in.

Let's see what happens markets open soon could be a correction pullback or could be the beginning of a bear market.
Online jambutty

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4341 on: Today at 02:15:15 pm »
Flop and Sludge into the market.

Trump U. grads?

Run away, run away!
Online Mumm-Ra

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4342 on: Today at 02:21:02 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:35:51 am
Even if it's possible, Merrick Garland doesn't have the balls to do something like slap a federal charge on a presidential candidate.

Whatever our misgivings are on Garland, a 10 year old prank in Central Park isnt really his purview
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4343 on: Today at 02:24:15 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 02:11:47 pm
Let's see what happens markets open soon could be a correction pullback or could be the beginning of a bear market.

The Mad Kennedy is now selling the poor bear cub?
Online jambutty

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4344 on: Today at 02:27:53 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:24:15 pm
The Mad Kennedy is now selling the poor bear cub?


He's not mad, he's talking out his worm hole.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4345 on: Today at 03:43:59 pm »
Offline ToneLa

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4346 on: Today at 04:14:01 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:14:20 am
he also has a dead parasitic worm in his brain.
Apparently it died of starvation
Online Giono

Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
« Reply #4347 on: Today at 05:13:53 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:00:14 pm

That could be one reason, the other is that the Japanese raised rates, which has lead to the yen gaining 10% on the $ (in 1wk or month), which has itself lead to people cashing in.

+ China economic growth slowing due to internal factors
+ the emerging knowledge that AI hype will see short and medium term costs and long term gains once the winners/losers are sorted (Invidia)
+ shrinking EV market share and decreasing margins (Tesla)
+ Warren Buffer halving a big holding (Apple)

And...mid summer trading volumes are very low so a few lower transactions can lower the 'price' of a stock. Stock prices are not like other prices, they are more like 'the going rate' for a stock. That's why meme stock investors can distort a stock price so effectively.

So, the choice not to lower rates has very little to do with this. But this will help Trump in the short run. But in September the drop in rates will be impactful and help Harris.
