Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
August 2, 2024, 01:46:24 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on August  2, 2024, 11:02:34 am
Does seem that way, doesn't it? But then, Vlad knows Republicans would spin it as a win for Trump anyway.

Sounds like Trump's best work is done away from the white house, better keep it that way
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
August 2, 2024, 01:46:58 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on August  2, 2024, 11:10:17 am
"It is better to remain silent at the risk of being thought a fool, than to talk and remove all doubt of it."
sorry mate, this is a discussion about Trump.  that ship sailed decades ago.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
August 2, 2024, 09:52:49 pm
I've split off Sludge's theories in to the States thread.

We need to keep this for the absolute wonderfulness of Kamala Harris smacking Donald Trumps arse. I feel like I've heard that before.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Yesterday at 12:19:24 am
Quote from: John C on August  2, 2024, 09:52:49 pm
I've split off Sludge's theories in to the States thread.


Can you give him his own thread?
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Yesterday at 12:25:00 am
I'll go one better and give him a MySpace page
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Yesterday at 12:28:54 am
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on August  1, 2024, 10:47:20 pm
My boy JB Pritzker (IL governor) has been interviewed twice for the VP role and is making noise like he wants it

Bad news for me as he has done excellent work here that I'd like to see continue, but he's a class act

We'll use my boy, Mark Kelly, instead.  Where goes Arizona, the Country will follow.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Yesterday at 12:41:20 am
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 12:28:54 am
We'll use my boy, Mark Kelly, instead.  Where goes Arizona, the Country will follow.

Really want Kelly to be selected, he would cover bases within the Democratic party electorate that Kamala might not easily draw in herself...
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Yesterday at 01:23:39 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 12:41:20 am
Really want Kelly to be selected, he would cover bases within the Democratic party electorate that Kamala might not easily draw in herself...
which voters are they, tukrish?

(serious question)
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Yesterday at 01:44:14 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:23:39 pm
which voters are they, tukrish?

(serious question)

Watched a bit on CNN yesterday that pointed out Georgia and North Carolina particularly have a lot of veterans that Kelly could win over as a vet himself.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Yesterday at 02:22:53 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 12:25:00 am
I'll go one better and give him a MySpace page

Give him some crayons and a calpol.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Yesterday at 03:07:51 pm
Imagine if she picked a Republican 😛🤣
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Yesterday at 03:19:22 pm
Settle down, Aaron
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Yesterday at 06:05:58 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 01:44:14 pm
Watched a bit on CNN yesterday that pointed out Georgia and North Carolina particularly have a lot of veterans that Kelly could win over as a vet himself.

Yes, precisely, in addition as a southerner and a white male, he will appeal to the white, male democrats that aren't 'white dudes for Harris,' but constitute the further right side of the Democrats...
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 08:53:38 am
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 06:05:58 pm
Yes, precisely, in addition as a southerner and a white male, he will appeal to the white, male democrats that aren't 'white dudes for Harris,' but constitute the further right side of the Democrats...

I still think the Democrats will think the South is secure enough with a strong black turnout.

They'll be more concerned about the Rust Belt / Midwest.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 11:34:23 am
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 08:53:38 am
I still think the Democrats will think the South is secure enough with a strong black turnout.

They'll be more concerned about the Rust Belt / Midwest.

I agree. Obama flipped North Carolina in 2008 because of black turnout.

She needs help in the midwest that is not Milwaukee, Detroit or Philly. I see Walz helping there more than the others. Trump picked Vance to help in the Great Lakes states, but Walz will make him look like the venture capitalist outsider he is.

Shapiro is impressive, but he looks like Wall Street. I am curious how well he does outside of Philly in his own state?

As a 24 year vet, Walz will help with vets in all states. He speaks working class like Biden, but as a teacher and father of 2 Gen Zers he also speaks to young voters, like calling Trump and Vance "weird".
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 11:51:19 am
So when will we get the Veep reveal?
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 12:12:53 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:51:19 am
So when will we get the Veep reveal?

The general consensus is Tuesday.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Today at 04:21:05 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:51:19 am
So when will we get the Veep reveal?

She has only been the candidate for 14 days...she'll take as long as she can.

The 3 top guys will be interviewed at her residence today.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 05:18:02 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:51:19 am
So when will we get the Veep reveal?
I've read it'll be on Tuesday this week.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
Today at 05:40:19 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:18:02 pm
I've read it'll be on Tuesday this week.
 
Til Tuesday, hush hush even downtown voices carry.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Today at 06:00:29 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 05:40:19 pm
 
Til Tuesday, hush hush even downtown voices carry.

Is Aimee Mann on the vetting committee?
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Today at 07:37:10 pm
Really feels like the entire presidential election is about to flip on its head.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Today at 07:43:24 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:37:10 pm
Really feels like the entire presidential election is about to flip on its head.

Not sure whether it's the left-leaning echo chamber I've created for myself, but there definitely seems to have been a noticeable shift in the past 7 days alone. Long time until November.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Today at 07:54:15 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 07:43:24 pm
Not sure whether it's the left-leaning echo chamber I've created for myself, but there definitely seems to have been a noticeable shift in the past 7 days alone. Long time until November.

I don't think it is. Harris has raised well over $300m in barely 2 weeks, two thirds of it from first time donors in this election cycle. The Republicans are panicking because Trump has gone Full Racist. I think moderates and independents are suddenly energised by this new face. A lot may hinge on Harris' VP pick, but it looks very positive right now.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Today at 08:58:27 pm
I understand the arguments against it, but I think Pete Buttigieg is the best candidate. (But I freely admit, I have not been reading enough to come to a solid opinion.) I just feel that Buttigieg would continue the excitement/enthusiasm and he is absolutely stellar at taking it to the Republicans. There is no one better, for example, to go on Fox and for the Democrats to feel confident that he will: 1. not screw it up; and 2. probably knock it out of the park. If you wish to reach Independents, I think he's your guy.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Today at 08:59:50 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:54:15 pm
I don't think it is. Harris has raised well over $300m in barely 2 weeks, two thirds of it from first time donors in this election cycle. The Republicans are panicking because Trump has gone Full Racist. I think moderates and independents are suddenly energised by this new face. A lot may hinge on Harris' VP pick, but it looks very positive right now.
And this is another reason why Pete Buttigieg might be the best pick - another opportunity for the Republicans to show their true colours. They will not be able to help themselves.
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Today at 09:14:53 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:59:50 pm
And this is another reason why Pete Buttigieg might be the best pick - another opportunity for the Republicans to show their true colours. They will not be able to help themselves.

My main worry about Buttigieg is he apparently doesn't have a great record as TransSec so it gives Republicans something other than his sexual orientation to bang him over. And we have to remember, the Democrats are trying to appeal beyond their support, to independents and right wing moderates. I'm not sure homophobia is as frowned upon in the US as misogyny and racism (although obviously it should be). 
Re: Kamala Harris is gonna kick Trumps fat arse
Today at 09:17:22 pm
Just Farron Cousin's opinion of course, but he reckons Musk is going after Harris supporters on twitter. Might be more of a case that he's fired so many people and it's now so badly run that crap like this is inevitable - but that might be by design.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aYDYxbWjYis&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aYDYxbWjYis&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire</a>
