I still think the Democrats will think the South is secure enough with a strong black turnout.



They'll be more concerned about the Rust Belt / Midwest.



I agree. Obama flipped North Carolina in 2008 because of black turnout.She needs help in the midwest that is not Milwaukee, Detroit or Philly. I see Walz helping there more than the others. Trump picked Vance to help in the Great Lakes states, but Walz will make him look like the venture capitalist outsider he is.Shapiro is impressive, but he looks like Wall Street. I am curious how well he does outside of Philly in his own state?As a 24 year vet, Walz will help with vets in all states. He speaks working class like Biden, but as a teacher and father of 2 Gen Zers he also speaks to young voters, like calling Trump and Vance "weird".