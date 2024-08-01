« previous next »
Offline GreatEx

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4280 on: Today at 01:46:24 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:02:34 am
Does seem that way, doesn't it? But then, Vlad knows Republicans would spin it as a win for Trump anyway.

Sounds like Trump's best work is done away from the white house, better keep it that way
Offline SamLad

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4281 on: Today at 01:46:58 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:10:17 am
"It is better to remain silent at the risk of being thought a fool, than to talk and remove all doubt of it."
sorry mate, this is a discussion about Trump.  that ship sailed decades ago.
Online Studgotelli

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4282 on: Today at 01:54:06 pm »
and all of a sudden unemployment numbers are ticking up but how could anyone have predicted this?

 :wave  :wanker
Offline SamLad

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4283 on: Today at 01:56:04 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:54:06 pm
and all of a sudden unemployment numbers are ticking up but how could anyone have predicted this?

 :wave  :wanker
oh do piss off man.
Online Studgotelli

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4284 on: Today at 01:58:42 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:56:04 pm
oh do piss off man.

Boohoo, Ive handled loads of shit from certain posters, told Im a whack but you start crying when I give a little back.
Offline PaulF

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4285 on: Today at 02:00:45 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:54:06 pm
and all of a sudden unemployment numbers are ticking up but how could anyone have predicted this?

 :wave  :wanker

It's the prospect of trump being president causing all this bad news ya know 😁
Online cptrios

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4286 on: Today at 02:09:22 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:54:06 pm
and all of a sudden unemployment numbers are ticking up but how could anyone have predicted this?

 :wave  :wanker

Yeah, companies definitely started firing employees ten days ago because they're scared of a Harris presidency.
Online Studgotelli

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4287 on: Today at 02:17:29 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 02:09:22 pm
Yeah, companies definitely started firing employees ten days ago because they're scared of a Harris presidency.

Im not saying anything is to do with Harris.

The posters who know who they are have been ridiculing me in various threads on here for saying the US has been moving towards a recession since January. Ive sat back and let them mock me and gaslight portraying Im crazy. Just look at my bio, to see an example.

All Im doing is showing maybe I actually knew what I was talking about after all because Im being proved right. Funny enough they are all quiet atm.
Offline JP!

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4288 on: Today at 04:05:03 pm »
I didn't know we let Trump on here.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4289 on: Today at 04:14:04 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:54:06 pm
and all of a sudden unemployment numbers are ticking up but how could anyone have predicted this?

 :wave  :wanker

This is about the 5th time you've done a victory dance.
Offline JP!

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4290 on: Today at 04:15:31 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:14:04 pm
This is about the 5th time you've done a victory dance.

Coz your friends dont dance and if they don't dance then they're no friends of mine
Online Studgotelli

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4291 on: Today at 04:28:27 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:14:04 pm
This is about the 5th time you've done a victory dance.

What victory dance? The worst is still yet to come. All the latest news confirms is I have been vindicated in my assessment despite posters like yourself telling me Im wrong.
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4292 on: Today at 04:30:47 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 04:28:27 pm
What victory dance? The worst is still yet to come. All the latest news confirms is I have been vindicated in my assessment despite posters like yourself telling me Im wrong.

If this bit of news does indeed herald the beginning of a deep recession, I'll give you full credit how about that

90% of the pushback and derision you got was because of your delivery btw
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4293 on: Today at 04:38:12 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 04:30:47 pm
If this bit of news does indeed herald the beginning of a deep recession, I'll give you full credit how about that

90% of the pushback and derision you got was because of your delivery btw
This.
Online Studgotelli

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4294 on: Today at 04:42:18 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 04:30:47 pm
If this bit of news does indeed herald the beginning of a deep recession, I'll give you full credit how about that

90% of the pushback and derision you got was because of your delivery btw

Disagree. Certain people just chose to ignore the truth about what I actually said and defaulted to Biden good and anyone who doesnt say the same is a troll/Trump supporter. I gave my explanations as to how I came to the conclusions I came to from the start. Perhaps my delivery couldve been better at some points, which is fair enough but most of it was the mob being mob.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4295 on: Today at 04:44:39 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 04:28:27 pm
What victory dance? The worst is still yet to come. All the latest news confirms is I have been vindicated in my assessment despite posters like yourself telling me Im wrong.


Yeah you called a fucking recession in January, a 50/50 call & you called it acting like a total CVNT & got called out.

AGAIN IT WAS A 50/50 call & there MIGHT, just MIGHT be the trickles of one forming, could be stopped in its tracks if the FED dropped rates though.
Online Studgotelli

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4296 on: Today at 04:57:54 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:44:39 pm

Yeah you called a fucking recession in January, a 50/50 call & you called it acting like a total CVNT & got called out.

AGAIN IT WAS A 50/50 call & there MIGHT, just MIGHT be the trickles of one forming, could be stopped in its tracks if the FED dropped rates though.

I acted like a c*nt because I was so confident in what I was saying? I didn't insult anyone & kept it respectful. If you disagreed fair enough but its you guys who were doing the insulting rather than debating what I said.

You can believe it was a 50/50 call if you want. Things are on a knife edge atm sure but time will reveal everything I said wasnt as crazy as you made it out to be.
Online Craig S

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4297 on: Today at 05:11:32 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 04:42:18 pm
Disagree. Certain people just chose to ignore the truth about what I actually said and defaulted to Biden good and anyone who doesnt say the same is a troll/Trump supporter. I gave my explanations as to how I came to the conclusions I came to from the start. Perhaps my delivery couldve been better at some points, which is fair enough but most of it was the mob being mob.

As you have said in another of your posts, people only see what they want see. And here you are refusing to see it.
Maybe, you could have a little bit of self reflection here? As from my POV you come across as a condescending, know it all arsehole in a lot of your posts.

You didn't have the foresight not to name yourself after one of our worst strike forces in history tho, did you?
Online Libertine

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4298 on: Today at 05:20:51 pm »
Interesting. The "Biden waited till the last minute in an act of political genius" is clearly nonsense. And yet.....


@PpollingNumbers
#New General Election Poll

🔵 Harris 47% (+5)
🔴 Trump 42%
🟡 Kennedy 6%

Last poll - 🔴 Trump +2

RMG #C - 3000 RV - 7/31
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4299 on: Today at 05:40:45 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 04:57:54 pm
I acted like a c*nt because I was so confident in what I was saying? I didn't insult anyone & kept it respectful. If you disagreed fair enough but its you guys who were doing the insulting rather than debating what I said.

You can believe it was a 50/50 call if you want. Things are on a knife edge atm sure but time will reveal everything I said wasnt as crazy as you made it out to be.

Not sure I said anything, might have when you were into your pro Trump posts, because that's what they were.
Online Studgotelli

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4300 on: Today at 05:49:02 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 05:11:32 pm
As you have said in another of your posts, people only see what they want see. And here you are refusing to see it.
Maybe, you could have a little bit of self reflection here? As from my POV you come across as a condescending, know it all arsehole in a lot of your posts.

You didn't have the foresight not to name yourself after one of our worst strike forces in history tho, did you?

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:40:45 pm
Not sure I said anything, might have when you were into your pro Trump posts, because that's what they were.

Sorry but this is kinda what Im saying @Craig S. The default on here is you are a Trump supporter because I called out how the Biden admin were distorting the real state of the economy and I said once they cant hide it anymore it was unlikely theyd be able to win. Never have been.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4301 on: Today at 05:51:17 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 05:49:02 pm
Sorry but this is kinda what Im saying @Craig S. The default on here is you are a Trump supporter because I called out how the Biden admin were distorting the real state of the economy and I said once they cant hide it anymore it was unlikely theyd be able to win.


No, you don't get to say that after actually arguing in favour of that twat regarding economics.
Online Studgotelli

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4302 on: Today at 05:53:02 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:51:17 pm

No, you don't get to say that after actually arguing in favour of that twat regarding economics.

Where the hell did I argue for him? What are you talking about?
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4303 on: Today at 06:11:03 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 04:57:54 pm
I acted like a c*nt because I was so confident in what I was saying? I didn't insult anyone & kept it respectful. If you disagreed fair enough but its you guys who were doing the insulting rather than debating what I said.

You can believe it was a 50/50 call if you want. Things are on a knife edge atm sure but time will reveal everything I said wasnt as crazy as you made it out to be.

I like how you're describing insufferable arrogance as confidence here ;D
Online Giono

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4304 on: Today at 06:11:47 pm »
This place is as bad as twitter sometimes. Good grief.
Online John C

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4305 on: Today at 06:28:16 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 11:38:31 am
@TSC @JiminyCricket @Corkboy @JohnC
All of a sudden eh lads? 
Come back when there's been two consecutive quarters not two newspaper articles mate :)
Online John C

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4306 on: Today at 06:29:38 pm »

This is a good podcast, a discussion with Doug Emhoff, Kamala's husband.
https://slate.com/podcasts/a-word/2024/08/is-doug-emhoff-kamala-harris-secret-weapon
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4307 on: Today at 06:30:27 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:28:16 pm
Come back when there's been two consecutive quarters not two newspaper articles mate :)

It's not even an historically poor jobs report & unemployed only rose 0.2
Online afc tukrish

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4308 on: Today at 06:32:38 pm »


Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 06:11:03 pm
I like how you're describing insufferable arrogance as confidence here ;D

Insuffidence...
Online Corkboy

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4309 on: Today at 06:44:33 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:28:16 pm
Come back when there's been two consecutive quarters not two newspaper articles mate :)

He could try not being too gleeful about it too, if it does happen. Recessions hurt people.
Online TSC

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4310 on: Today at 06:46:45 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 11:38:31 am
https://www.cityam.com/global-markets-slump-on-us-recession-fears/

https://www.ft.com/content/2047fcd6-485b-4279-adac-2cb785efc5e7

@TSC @JiminyCricket @Corkboy @JohnC

All of a sudden eh lads? 

Oh and Biden admin gave/is giving these guys $8.5B and theyre STILL cutting 15% of the workforce (circa 15-20k jobs). House of cards.

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/intel-stock-plunges-as-company-announces-cost-cutting-plan-to-slash-jobs-suspend-dividend-201247381.html

Ill respond to this post as Im referred to (along with others) specifically, although I note youre all over the thread like a rash now, whereas over the last couple weeks I thought a search party had been looking for you 😁

Anyway, Id maybe give it a bit of time if I was you before declaring a global collapse.

Also, in a couple of other posts youre complaining about being laughed at (paraphrasing).  Earlier this year folk (inc me) asked for evidence to support your assertions then.  Nothing was forthcoming.  I recall you advised folk to google for details.
Online John C

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4311 on: Today at 06:53:12 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 06:44:33 pm
He could try not being too gleeful about it too, if it does happen. Recessions hurt people.
Indeed, its as if sludgo desires a miserable Chrimbo for a few people.
