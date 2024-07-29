The news media in the US is perplexing and just plain fucking criminal, especially when compared to the UK. Filling 24 hours with the same stuff for clicks and advertisement money is basically all it is here now. That said, Fox is triple the drivel as anywhere else. It's no wonder a good chunk of the country is blind to Trump. I have been flicking through recently to watch the meltdown over Biden stepping down and the hypocrisy is astounding. It's all delivered by very similar personalities that all seem to have the same annoying, punchable fucking face and mannerisms as Trump et al....think about these people...Sean HannityJesse WattersTucker CarlsonLaura Ingraham ( I wouldn't dream of punching a lady but a good fucking dressing down is in order for sureGreg Gutfeld and to top it off....Steve Doocy!!For those that don't watch it keep it that way ! they interview often the likes of ;Jim JordanMarjorie Taylor GreenTed CruzJosh HawleyTrump and his fucked up adams family, Hulk Hogan and James Comer, who looks like motley from Wacky Races.Be glad that most of you reside elsewhere. Seriously. You have been spared