Author Topic: Democrat party leader nomination thread  (Read 254481 times)

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4200 on: Yesterday at 06:37:46 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on July 29, 2024, 09:40:53 pm
I know he lies all the time, and that his supporters run away with his lies. That has to be the most well documented political thing in RAWK history

This has honestly been a disturbing exchange. I can only think you guys have spent so long on the internet arguing with trolls that it's warped your mind to a normal conversation. Like, what do you think my motivations are here? Am I a deep-cover Russian troll that's been waiting all this time to pounce?

Trump has always decried the left, and the mainstream media for 'fake news' - I'm just saying, I don't like it when it's actually true. I don't enjoy him being in the right on this issue. It gives his supporters something concrete to point to that backs up their claims. I think you can make a rock-solid case against Trump by just sticking to the facts. That's all, I'll leave you to it


I agree with that. Once the left abandons objectivity and decides it can also peddle 'fake news' the American Republic will disappear as a democracy.

I haven't read all the exchanges but it feels to me like you've been unfairly on the receiving end.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4201 on: Yesterday at 06:57:15 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:37:46 pm
I agree with that. Once the left abandons objectivity and decides it can also peddle 'fake news' the American Republic will disappear as a democracy.

I haven't read all the exchanges but it feels to me like you've been unfairly on the receiving end.
You'd benefit from reading the exchanges. Though, I understand the inertia. Mumm-Ra takes issue with the Democrats quoting Trump's remarks about a 'bloodbath' lacking context. Yet, Mumm-Ra refuses to enetertain the wider context of Trump using these kinds of comments in virtually every speech he delivers.

Mumm-Ra then goes on to claim that Trump is not a 'convicted rapist' when no one here has claimed that Trump is 'convicted' of this (in NY). However, using the federal definition of 'rape' (which happens to chime with most people's definition of rape), Trump has been adjudicated as a rapist.

I am sure I've missed many salient points. And mine are over-represented in the above for no other reason than I know them better than posts from other RAWKites.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4202 on: Yesterday at 07:03:06 pm »
Trump speaks like a mob boss. He may as well say, "That's a really nice democracy you've got there. Would be a real shame if something... happened to it. A real shame."

Everything he says has a double meaning so he can have plausible deniability. But the nod and wink are always there. He just knows how to cover his flabby orange arse.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4203 on: Yesterday at 08:00:37 pm »
Tim Walz as VP nominee would be a lot of fun to watch on the trail.


https://youtu.be/j3b1DV_RMyA?si=gIL7pCGMAJfsxH89



Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4204 on: Yesterday at 09:06:20 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 08:00:37 pm
Tim Walz as VP nominee would be a lot of fun to watch on the trail.


https://youtu.be/j3b1DV_RMyA?si=gIL7pCGMAJfsxH89
Walz in my governor. He is a good dude. Salt of the earth type to the voters. Absolutely ruthless with politicians when he needs to be. The GOP would struggle with him everywhere.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4205 on: Yesterday at 10:11:00 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 08:00:37 pm
Tim Walz as VP nominee would be a lot of fun to watch on the trail.


https://youtu.be/j3b1DV_RMyA?si=gIL7pCGMAJfsxH89





Pretty good, as in personable.

But the thing that always strikes me about American politics  is how partisan the media are. Obviously Fox is a joke. But CNN and MSNBC are in the business of serving up dollies for Democrats. Imagine that interview on the BBC. It's complicit. What a soft ride he gets.

This isn't journalism.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4206 on: Yesterday at 10:48:54 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:11:00 pm
Pretty good, as in personable.

But the thing that always strikes me about American politics  is how partisan the media are. Obviously Fox is a joke. But CNN and MSNBC are in the business of serving up dollies for Democrats. Imagine that interview on the BBC. It's complicit. What a soft ride he gets.

This isn't journalism.

Agree. That is MSNBC and hosted by Biden's and Obama's former Spokesperson. He it isn't serious journalism.

The first interview I posted was with CNN's Jake Tapper. A Repug as are other evening evening slots hosts Dana Bash, Kaitlin Collins and Erin Burnett.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4207 on: Yesterday at 11:01:11 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:11:00 pm
Pretty good, as in personable.

But the thing that always strikes me about American politics  is how partisan the media are. Obviously Fox is a joke. But CNN and MSNBC are in the business of serving up dollies for Democrats. Imagine that interview on the BBC. It's complicit. What a soft ride he gets.

This isn't journalism.

There's a big difference between journalists who report the news and people who host these shows.  That's Jen Psaki who was hosting that show.  She worked for Obama (I believe) and was Biden's first Press Secretary.  Her show, like many others like it, is "newstainment", it's not supposed to be a neutral show.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4208 on: Yesterday at 11:13:55 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:01:11 pm
There's a big difference between journalists who report the news and people who host these shows.  That's Jen Psaki who was hosting that show.  She worked for Obama (I believe) and was Biden's first Press Secretary.  Her show, like many others like it, is "newstainment", it's not supposed to be a neutral show.

Ok. But I find it cringe-making.

Walz may prove to be a good candidate, but this type of interview will persuade no one of that.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4209 on: Yesterday at 11:38:28 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:01:11 pm
There's a big difference between journalists who report the news and people who host these shows.  That's Jen Psaki who was hosting that show.  She worked for Obama (I believe) and was Biden's first Press Secretary.  Her show, like many others like it, is "newstainment", it's not supposed to be a neutral show.
She's a poor anchor/presenter. Most other MSNBC presenters are better.

I agree with the comments about US 'News' stations. But it is what it is.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:13:55 pm
Ok. But I find it cringe-making.

Walz may prove to be a good candidate, but this type of interview will persuade no one of that.
What I find particularly cringe-inducing is when the presenter uses their show to promote their own books. This happens all the time - I never could get used to it when I lived there.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4210 on: Today at 12:09:39 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:38:28 pm
What I find particularly cringe-inducing is when the presenter uses their show to promote their own books. This happens all the time - I never could get used to it when I lived there.
100%.  makes my stomach churn. they take turns doing it on CNN. must be in their damn contracts.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4211 on: Today at 12:13:42 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:38:28 pm
She's a poor anchor/presenter. Most other MSNBC presenters are better.

I agree with the comments about US 'News' stations. But it is what it is.What I find particularly cringe-inducing is when the presenter uses their show to promote their own books. This happens all the time - I never could get used to it when I lived there.

She was a sharp press secretary, I always thought. Surprised to hear she hasnt done well in the change to tv.
Re: Democrat party leader nomination thread
« Reply #4212 on: Today at 02:17:33 am »
The news media in the US is perplexing and just plain fucking criminal, especially when compared to the UK. Filling 24 hours with the same stuff for clicks and advertisement money is basically all it is here now. That said, Fox is triple the drivel as anywhere else. It's no wonder a good chunk of the country is blind to Trump. I have been flicking through recently to watch the meltdown over Biden stepping down and the hypocrisy is astounding. It's all delivered by very similar personalities that all seem to have the same annoying, punchable fucking face and mannerisms as Trump et al....think about these people...

Sean Hannity
Jesse Watters
Tucker Carlson
Laura Ingraham ( I wouldn't dream of punching  a lady but a good fucking dressing down is in order for sure :butt
Greg Gutfeld and to top it off....Steve Doocy!! :no

For those that don't watch it keep it that way !  they interview often the likes of ;

Jim Jordan
Marjorie Taylor Green
Ted Cruz
Josh Hawley
Trump and his fucked up adams family, Hulk Hogan and James Comer, who looks like motley from Wacky Races.

Be glad that most of you reside elsewhere. Seriously. You have been spared  ;D








